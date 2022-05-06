Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste etappe van de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

  • Giro d'Italia
  • Eerste etappe
  • LIVE
  • Boedapest-Visegrád (195 km)
  • Verwachte aankomsttijd: 17.15 uur
  • Van der Poel een van de favorieten voor roze
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 km - Lawrence Naesen zet de vlucht in! Hoeveel afstand tot het peloton kan hij opbouwen, met nog maar 3 kilometer te gaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 km - En daar is ook Van der Poel! De Nederlander is vooraan het peloton te vinden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 km - We zijn bij de enige helling van vandaag: de klim naar Visegrád. De mannen van Alpecin-Fenix verschijnen direct vooraan het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 km - Over 2 kilometer komen we aan bij de enige klim van vanmiddag. Zien we dan een échte vluchtpoging?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 km - We zien weinig wisselingen van de wacht. Van der Poel en zijn teamgenoten zitten nog wat verstopt in het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 km - Wie staat er op in het peloton?
een paar seconden geleden
Dit is het zicht van achter de finish! Wie komt hier over 12 kilometer als eerste over de streep?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 km - Ingerekend! Het is over en uit voor de kopmannen. We beginnen aan de finale van de etappe. Wanneer staat Van der Poel op?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 km - Het verschil bedraagt nog 15 seconden terwijl we ons klaarmaken voor het slot van de etappe. Het peloton staat op het punt om het kopduo, dat het ruim 180 kilometer heeft volgehouden op kop, in te rekenen.
een paar seconden geleden
De supporters langs de kant hebben ook zin in het slot van de koers!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 km - Op kop zijn Bais en Tagliani druk in gesprek. Wat zouden zij van plan zijn, met nog maar 20 seconden voorsprong en nog twintig kilometer te gaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 km - Over 17 kilometer komen de renners bij het hoogtepunt van deze etappe, letterlijk en figuurlijk. Dan gaan de renners 5,5 kilometer klimmen (4,2 procent).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 km - Het peloton kan het kopduo bijna ruiken. In de verte zien ze de renners ineen verschijnen. Het verschil bedraagt nog maar 16 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 km - De tussensprints worden eerlijk verdeeld door Tagliani en Bais. Bij de vorige sprint pakte Tagliani de 12 punten, dit keer mag Bais als eerste over de streep komen. De uitslag van de tweede tussensprint:

  1. Mattia Bais - 12 punten
  2. Filippo Tagliani - 8 punten
  3. Thomas de Gendt - 6 punten
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 27 km - Nog een paar honderd meter tot de tussensprint. Wie pakt de punten?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 km - Dit zijn op basis van punten en eerdere wedstrijden de beste sprinters:

  1. Mark Cavendish
  2. Giacomo Nizzolo
  3. Caleb Ewan
  4. Phil Bauhaus
  5. Fernando Gaviria
 14. Mathieu van der Poel
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 km - Nu de renners het spandoek met 'laatste 35 kilometer' zijn gepasseerd, komen er wat verplaatsingen in het peloton. De snelheid van het peloton bedraagt 46 km/h, de snelheid van het kopduo 41 km/h.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 km - Nog 6,5 kilometer tot de tweede en tevens laatste tussensprint van vandaag, die wederom naar ofwel Bais, ofwel Tagliani lijkt te gaan. Hun voorsprong loopt wel af naar 1 minuut en 5 seconden.
2 minuten geleden
Nog 38 km - Het laatste stuk van de etappe is aangebroken. De koplopers bewaken hun voorsprong van 1 minuut en 15 seconden stellig, terwijl ze zich langzaam gereed maken voor de laatste tussensprint (27,5 km van de finish) en de slothelling (5 km van de finish).
7 minuten geleden
Nog 42 km - Alle ogen gaan inmiddels toch langzaam naar Mathieu van der Poel. De koers lijkt hem op papier best goed te liggen, en hij is de topfavoriet om morgen met roze aan de start te staan bij de tijdrit.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 43 km - Het kopduo is stug, en heeft nog altijd een voorsprong van zo'n anderhalve minuut. Hoelang houdt het deze nog vol?
14 minuten geleden
Nog 46 km - De renners tikken de Slowaakse grens aan, over 18 kilometer krijgen we de tweede tussensprint van vandaag!
19 minuten geleden
Nog 50 km - Er werden op voorhand nog buien verwacht, maar nog altijd is er geen spatje regen gevallen.
26 minuten geleden
Nog 54 km - De snelheid van het peloton (59 km/h) is beduidend hoger dan die van het kopduo (43 km/h).
28 minuten geleden
Nog 55 km - Over een kleine 30 kilometer komen de renners bij de tweede tussensprint: Esztergom.
29 minuten geleden
Nog 56 km - Het peloton lijkt er nu toch écht werk van te maken. Het verschil loopt terug tot 1 minuut en 30 seconden. Hoelang nog tot het peloton de kopgroep inrekent?
32 minuten geleden
Nog 57 km - Zoals bekend: de rit is nagenoeg vlak, op een kleine, afsluitende hobbel na.
35 minuten geleden
Nog 61 km - Het is nog niet in beeld geweest, en ook op de wedstrijdradio hoor je er niks over, maar het lijkt erop dat ook Mark Cavendish met het asfalt in contact is gekomen. Zijn pak is op een paar plekken gescheurd geraakt.
39 minuten geleden
Van der Poel neemt nog een slokje terwijl de renners richting de laatste 60 kilometer van de koers rijden. Wat voor plan heeft hij?
42 minuten geleden
Nog 66 km - Nog altijd geen specifieke aanval van een van de rijders in het peloton. Zij lijken nog altijd af te wachten...
één uur geleden
De laatste resultaten van Vincenzo Nibali in de Giro:

  • 2021 - 18
  • 2020 - 7
  • 2019 - 2
  • 2017 - 3
  • 2016 - 1
  • 2013 - 1
  • 2011 - 2
  • 2010 - 10
  • 2008 - 11
  • 2007 - 19
één uur geleden
Nog 73 km - En dan zien we tóch weer een kleine inloop van het peloton. Gedurende tien kilometer pakken zij een halve minuut, waardoor het verschil inmiddels nog maar 2 minuten en 33 seconden bedraagt.
één uur geleden
Nog altijd rijden Tagliani en Bais voorop. Na de vroege vlucht kwamen de Italianen tot een voorsprong van krap 12 minuten, maar deze bedraagt inmiddels al een tijdje 3 minuten.
één uur geleden
Nog 80 km - Het verschil tussen het kopduo en het peloton hangt al een tijdje rond de 3 minuten. Wanneer plaatst iemand in het peloton een aanval?
één uur geleden
Van alle renners die vandaag meerijden droegen Tom Dumoulin en Vincenzo Nibali de roze trui het vaaktst. Zij reden beiden zestien keer in de leiderstrui.
één uur geleden
Renners met de minste 'racedays' dit seizoen:

  1. Alexander Krieger - 3
  2. Tobias Foss - 7
  3. Mathieu van der Poel - 10
  4. Oscar Riesebeek - 11
  5. Tom Dumoulin - 12
één uur geleden
Nog 87 km - Prodhomme krabbelt inmiddels weer op zijn fiets en rijdt verder.
één uur geleden
Nog 90 km - Kleine valpartij in het peloton, onder anderen Nicolas Prodhomme ligt op het asfalt.
één uur geleden
Mark Cavendish wordt op weg geduwd na zijn fietswissel, op pak 'm beet de helft van de koers.
één uur geleden
Nog 93 km - Nog altijd rijden Tagliani en Bais op kop. Bijzonder feitje: Tagliani werd op de valreep toegevoegd aan de Giro-kern van Drone Hoper-Andrioni Giocattoli.
