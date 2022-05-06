- Giro d'Italia
- Eerste etappe
- Boedapest-Visegrád (195 km)
- Verwachte aankomsttijd: 17.15 uur
- Van der Poel een van de favorieten voor roze
El CM de Fanatiz durante todo el mes de mayo. ¡El Giro de Italia ha llegado! 🇮🇹🚴♂️💪 https://t.co/kw0o5RQzeR
- Mattia Bais - 12 punten
- Filippo Tagliani - 8 punten
- Thomas de Gendt - 6 punten
- Mark Cavendish
- Giacomo Nizzolo
- Caleb Ewan
- Phil Bauhaus
- Fernando Gaviria
#Giro Summary of the stage so far: Two @DHAndroniTeam riders are in the breakaway. @LeysenSenne has been setting the pace at the front of the @giroditalia peloton. 💪 The time gap rose to 10' but is now down to 3'45".
