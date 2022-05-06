Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste etappe van de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

  • Giro d'Italia
  • Eerste etappe
  • LIVE
  • Boedapest-Visegrád (195 km)
  • Verwachte aankomsttijd: 17.15 uur
  • Van der Poel een van de favorieten voor roze
over één dag
Renners met de minste 'racedays' dit seizoen:

  1. Alexander Krieger - 3
  2. Tobias Foss - 7
  3. Mathieu van der Poel - 10
  4. Oscar Riesebeek - 11
  5. Tom Dumoulin - 12
over één dag
Nog 87 km - Prodhomme krabbelt inmiddels weer op zijn fiets en rijdt verder.
over één dag
Nog 90 km - Kleine valpartij in het peloton, onder anderen Nicolas Prodhomme ligt op het asfalt.
over één dag
Mark Cavendish wordt op weg geduwd na zijn fietswissel, op pakkenbeet de helft van de koers.
over één dag
Nog 93 km - Nog altijd rijden Tagliani en Bais op kop. Bijzonder feitje: Tagliani werd op de valreep toegevoegd aan de Giro-kern van Drone Hoper-Andrioni Giocattoli.
over één dag
Deze renners wonnen in de afgelopen tien jaar een etappe in de Giro op 6 mei:

  • 2018 - Elia Viviani
  • 2017 - André Greipel
  • 2016 - Tom Dumoulin
  • 2013 - Luca Paolini
  • 2012 - Mark Cavendish
over één dag
Nog 98 km - We zijn bijna op de helft van de eerste etappe van de Giro. Van der Poel en Dumoulin sluipen met het peloton steeds dichterbij het kopduo. Het verschil bedraagt nog maar 3 minuten en 20 seconden.
over één dag
Nog 102 km - Lekke band voor Mark Cavendish! Hij moet wachten op de volgauto met een nieuwe fiets.
over één dag
Nog 110 km - De voorsprong van het kopduo is razendsnel geslonken en bedraagt nog maar 4 minuten en 20 seconden. 
over één dag
Nog een fan die graag had willen meerijden vandaag!
over één dag
Nog 110 km - Het verschil loopt hard terug. De snelheid van het peloton is 55 kilometer per uur, terwijl de twee mannen aan kop van de rit slechts met 38 kilometer per uur vooruitkomen.
over één dag
Nog 111 km - De eerstvolgende tussensprint is pas tegen het einde van de etappe. Nog 90 kilometer tot de renners daar aankomen. Hoe staat de situatie er tegen die tijd voor?
over één dag
De uitslag van de eerste tussensprint:

  1. Filippo Tagliani - 12 punten
  2. Mattia Bais - 8 punten
  3. Giacomo Nizzolo - 6 punten
over één dag
Nog 118 km - Hoewel de tussensprint is gewonnen door Tagliani, krimpt de voorsprong van de Italianen op het peloton nog altijd. Deze bedraagt nog maar 5 minuten, waar deze eerder bijna de 12 minuten aantikte.
over één dag
Nog 119 km - Filippo Tagliani wint de eerste tussensprint van de 105e editie van de Giro d'Italia, na hem volgt uiteraard Mattia Bais.
over één dag
Nog 125 km - Nog 5 kilometer tot de tussensprint. Wie wint de eerste sprint van de Giro d'Italia 2022?
over één dag
Nog 132 km - Over 12,5 kilometer krijgen we de eerste tussensprint! Wie is er het snelst op Székesfehérvár? Tagliani of Bais?
over één dag
Nog 132 km - De voorsprong van de mannen van Team Drone Hopper bedraagt nog maar 6 minuten en 42 seconden.
over één dag
Een aantal roze verklede supporters juicht het langsrijdende peloton langs de kant toe.
over één dag
Nog 137 km - Het duo voorop verliest terrein. De twee hebben al meer dan 3 minuten moeten inleveren. Huidig verschil: 7 minuten en 34 seconden.
over één dag
Nog 143 km - Langzaam daalt de voorsprong van de twee mannen aan kop naar 8 minuten. Onder anderen Senne Leysen en Rein Taaramäe zetten aan aan de voorkant van het peloton.
over één dag
Nog 148 km - Het eerste uur zit erop! Met een gemiddelde van 41 kilometer per uur hebben de renners nog 152 kilometer te gaan.
over één dag
Hoelang kunnen Bais en Tagliani de voorsprong houden?
over één dag
Nog 151 km - De aandacht is voor even gericht op een Hongaarse wielertoerist. Hij rijdt synchroon op het fietspad naast de twee Italiaanse vluchters, wiens voorsprong inmiddels 9 minuten en 30 seconden bedraagt.
over één dag
Het peloton rijdt door de mooie straten van Hongarije.
over één dag
Nog 158 km - De voorsprong van Bais en Tagliani zakt inmiddels weer naar onder de 10 minuten.
over één dag
Tom Dumoulin en Mathieu van der Poel babbelen nog even bij in het peloton, terwijl de groei van de voorsprong van de twee teamgenoten in de kopgroep inmiddels stagneert.
over 21 uur
Nog 163 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep liep op tot bijna 12 minuten, maar is inmiddels weer tot onder de 11 minuten gedaald.
over 21 uur
Deze renners hebben bij alle drie de grote rondes op het podium gestaan, op volgorde van de datum van voltooiing:

  • NAAM (Giro-Tour-Vuelta)
  • Simon Yates (4-2-2)
  • Caleb Ewan (5-5-1)
  • Thomas de Gendt (1-2-1)
  • Vincenzo Nibali (7-6-1)
  • Tom Dumoulin (4-3-2)
  • Alejandro Valverde (1-4-12)
  • Mark Cavendish (15-34-3)
over 21 uur
Nog 167 km - Bais en Tagliani bereiken de grens van 10 minuten voorsprong.
over 21 uur
Nog 170 km - Van der Poel, Cavendish, Dumoulin en Ewan zoeken elkaar op in het peloton en maken nog een babbeltje. Ondertussen bedraagt de voorsprong van Bais en Tagliani al bijna 9 minuten.
over 21 uur
Nog 174 km - De voorsprong van het kopgroepje van twee groeit nog steeds. Inmiddels bedraagt deze bijna 8 minuten.
over 21 uur
In totaal doen er renners uit 29 verschillende landen mee, dit is vier minder dan vorig jaar. Aantal deelnemers aan de Giro d'Italia per land en het verschil met afgelopen jaar:

  1. Italië - 45 -9
  2. Nederland - 17 +5
  3. België - 14 -3
  4. Frankrijk - 13 -1
  5. Spanje - 11 +1
over 21 uur
Nog 178 km - De twee ploeggenoten hebben inmiddels een voorsprong van 6 minuten. Tot wat voor hoogte groeit deze nog?
over 21 uur
In Boedapest zijn Hongaarse wielerfans in groten getale gekomen om de start van de 105e editie van de Giro van dichtbij te zien.
over 21 uur
Nog 185 km - In het peloton zijn ze nog rustig aan het bijkletsen, terwijl de voorsprong van de twee renners op kop alweer groeit naar 3 minuten.
