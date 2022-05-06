- Giro d'Italia
- Eerste etappe
- LIVE
- Boedapest-Visegrád (195 km)
- Verwachte aankomsttijd: 17.15 uur
- Van der Poel een van de favorieten voor roze
🚁 TACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTACTAC #Giro
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro Summary of the stage so far: Two @DHAndroniTeam riders are in the breakaway. @LeysenSenne has been setting the pace at the front of the @giroditalia peloton. 💪 The time gap rose to 10' but is now down to 3'45".
At the intermediate sprint in Székesfehérvár the bunch took the sprint very seriously. @Giacomonizzolo crossed first. #Giro #Giro
🎤 @tom_dumoulin 🇳🇱: "Mathieu Van der Poel will be one of the biggest contenders for the Maglia Rosa in the first few days." Powered by @eolo_it #Giro Powered by @eolo_it #Giro
The Giro d'Italia is not just about cycling: it's about folklore, tradition and lots of fun 😍 cc: Saint László Hussar Association Martonvásár #Giro
🚴🇮🇹 | Er is last-minute blijkbaar nog een extra renner toegevoegd aan de startlijst! 🤪🇭🇺 #Giro 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+
First break | Prima fuga: 🚴♂️ @mattia_bais 🇮🇹 - @DHAndroniTeam 🚴♂️ Filippo Tagliani 🇮🇹 - @DHAndroniTeam 💻 Live: https://t.co/DnccY4nFLD #Giro
😯 Just one word: wow. #Giro
