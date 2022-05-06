Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de eerste etappe van de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

  • Giro d'Italia
  • Eerste etappe
  • LIVE
  • Boedapest-Visegrád (195 km)
  • Verwachte aankomsttijd: 17.15 uur
  • Van der Poel een van de favorieten voor roze
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 80 km - Het verschil tussen het kopduo en het peloton hangt al een tijdje rond de 3 minuten. Wanneer plaatst iemand in het peloton een aanval?
een paar seconden geleden
Van alle renners die vandaag meerijden droegen Tom Dumoulin en Vincenzo Nibali de roze trui het vaaktst. Zij reden beiden zestien keer in de leiderstrui.
een paar seconden geleden
Renners met de minste 'racedays' dit seizoen:

  1. Alexander Krieger - 3
  2. Tobias Foss - 7
  3. Mathieu van der Poel - 10
  4. Oscar Riesebeek - 11
  5. Tom Dumoulin - 12
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 87 km - Prodhomme krabbelt inmiddels weer op zijn fiets en rijdt verder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 90 km - Kleine valpartij in het peloton, onder anderen Nicolas Prodhomme ligt op het asfalt.
een paar seconden geleden
Mark Cavendish wordt op weg geduwd na zijn fietswissel, op pak 'm beet de helft van de koers.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 93 km - Nog altijd rijden Tagliani en Bais op kop. Bijzonder feitje: Tagliani werd op de valreep toegevoegd aan de Giro-kern van Drone Hoper-Andrioni Giocattoli.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze renners wonnen in de afgelopen tien jaar een etappe in de Giro op 6 mei:

  • 2018 - Elia Viviani
  • 2017 - André Greipel
  • 2016 - Tom Dumoulin
  • 2013 - Luca Paolini
  • 2012 - Mark Cavendish
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 98 km - We zijn bijna op de helft van de eerste etappe van de Giro. Van der Poel en Dumoulin sluipen met het peloton steeds dichterbij het kopduo. Het verschil bedraagt nog maar 3 minuten en 20 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 102 km - Lekke band voor Mark Cavendish! Hij moet wachten op de volgauto met een nieuwe fiets.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 110 km - De voorsprong van het kopduo is razendsnel geslonken en bedraagt nog maar 4 minuten en 20 seconden. 
een paar seconden geleden
Nog een fan die graag had willen meerijden vandaag!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 110 km - Het verschil loopt hard terug. De snelheid van het peloton is 55 kilometer per uur, terwijl de twee mannen aan kop van de rit slechts met 38 kilometer per uur vooruitkomen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 111 km - De eerstvolgende tussensprint is pas tegen het einde van de etappe. Nog 90 kilometer tot de renners daar aankomen. Hoe staat de situatie er tegen die tijd voor?
een paar seconden geleden
De uitslag van de eerste tussensprint:

  1. Filippo Tagliani - 12 punten
  2. Mattia Bais - 8 punten
  3. Giacomo Nizzolo - 6 punten
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 118 km - Hoewel de tussensprint is gewonnen door Tagliani, krimpt de voorsprong van de Italianen op het peloton nog altijd. Deze bedraagt nog maar 5 minuten, waar deze eerder bijna de 12 minuten aantikte.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 119 km - Filippo Tagliani wint de eerste tussensprint van de 105e editie van de Giro d'Italia, na hem volgt uiteraard Mattia Bais.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 125 km - Nog 5 kilometer tot de tussensprint. Wie wint de eerste sprint van de Giro d'Italia 2022?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 132 km - Over 12,5 kilometer krijgen we de eerste tussensprint! Wie is er het snelst op Székesfehérvár? Tagliani of Bais?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 132 km - De voorsprong van de mannen van Team Drone Hopper bedraagt nog maar 6 minuten en 42 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Een aantal roze verklede supporters juicht het langsrijdende peloton langs de kant toe.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 137 km - Het duo voorop verliest terrein. De twee hebben al meer dan 3 minuten moeten inleveren. Huidig verschil: 7 minuten en 34 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 143 km - Langzaam daalt de voorsprong van de twee mannen aan kop naar 8 minuten. Onder anderen Senne Leysen en Rein Taaramäe zetten aan aan de voorkant van het peloton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 148 km - Het eerste uur zit erop! Met een gemiddelde van 41 kilometer per uur hebben de renners nog 152 kilometer te gaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Hoelang kunnen Bais en Tagliani de voorsprong houden?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 151 km - De aandacht is voor even gericht op een Hongaarse wielertoerist. Hij rijdt synchroon op het fietspad naast de twee Italiaanse vluchters, wiens voorsprong inmiddels 9 minuten en 30 seconden bedraagt.
een paar seconden geleden
Het peloton rijdt door de mooie straten van Hongarije.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 158 km - De voorsprong van Bais en Tagliani zakt inmiddels weer naar onder de 10 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Tom Dumoulin en Mathieu van der Poel babbelen nog even bij in het peloton, terwijl de groei van de voorsprong van de twee teamgenoten in de kopgroep inmiddels stagneert.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 163 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep liep op tot bijna 12 minuten, maar is inmiddels weer tot onder de 11 minuten gedaald.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze renners hebben bij alle drie de grote rondes op het podium gestaan, op volgorde van de datum van voltooiing:

  • NAAM (Giro-Tour-Vuelta)
  • Simon Yates (4-2-2)
  • Caleb Ewan (5-5-1)
  • Thomas de Gendt (1-2-1)
  • Vincenzo Nibali (7-6-1)
  • Tom Dumoulin (4-3-2)
  • Alejandro Valverde (1-4-12)
  • Mark Cavendish (15-34-3)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 167 km - Bais en Tagliani bereiken de grens van 10 minuten voorsprong.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 170 km - Van der Poel, Cavendish, Dumoulin en Ewan zoeken elkaar op in het peloton en maken nog een babbeltje. Ondertussen bedraagt de voorsprong van Bais en Tagliani al bijna 9 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 174 km - De voorsprong van het kopgroepje van twee groeit nog steeds. Inmiddels bedraagt deze bijna 8 minuten.
een paar seconden geleden
In totaal doen er renners uit 29 verschillende landen mee, dit is vier minder dan vorig jaar. Aantal deelnemers aan de Giro d'Italia per land en het verschil met afgelopen jaar:

  1. Italië - 45 -9
  2. Nederland - 17 +5
  3. België - 14 -3
  4. Frankrijk - 13 -1
  5. Spanje - 11 +1
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 178 km - De twee ploeggenoten hebben inmiddels een voorsprong van 6 minuten. Tot wat voor hoogte groeit deze nog?
