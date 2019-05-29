In de Giro d'Italia krijgen de renners woensdag opnieuw een bergetappe voor hun kiezen. Het peloton vertrok rond 12.25 uur uit Commezzadura en komt 181 kilometer later - rond 17.10 uur - aan in de Val di Sole. Volg de zeventiende rit in ons liveblog.
- Giro d'Italia
- Zeventiende rit
- Bergetappe
- Carapaz leider
- Renners onderweg
- Finish rond 17.10 uur
#Giro S17 Some cracks showing again amongst some of the GC contenders as @BaukeMollema arrives with Nibali and Roglic group. As always, Bauke jumps onto the @CycleOps trainer for a recovery spin. He is looking strong in this 3rd week and continues to hold onto 5th GC.
'Breakaway bonanza yet again at the #Giro!' It's a first ever professional cycling victory for @AG2RLMCyclisme's @NansPeters! 🙌 #Giro102 #TheBreakaway
Today's uphill finish to Anterselva: 4 km@8,5%. We should see Lopez and Nibali attacking on the steep section but the gaps (if there will be any) won't be big. #Giro
#Giro S17 The breakaway is splitting on this climb. A group with De Gendt and @glbrambilla have caught Bakelants. 8 leaders now. 🏁 45kms ⏱6'29"
#Giro Solo attack into first GPM by @Jan_Bakelants Time: 4’20” Avg Speed: 20.6km/h Max Speed: 32.8km/h Avg Power: 380W Max Power: 710W Avg Cadence: 80rpm As soon as the classified climb to Elvas begins, the Belgian hits out on his own with a strong attack.
After a flatter part, the riders will soon take on a couple of climbs, starting with Elvas (Cat 4 - 3.4 km à 7.6 %). @DeGendtThomas is riding 7 minutes ahead of the bunch, together with 17 breakaway companions. #Giro
- De La Parte
- Kangert
- Chaves
- Bouwman
- De Gendt
- Vendrame
- Peters
- Antunes
- Conci
- Neilands
- Masnada
- Jungels
- Chaves
- Brambilla
- Formolo
- Conti
- Peters
- Hamilton
🇮🇹 #Giro It's a hectic start to the stage, as several riders are trying to attack from the main field. One of those riders is @davideformolo 💪🏼💪🏼
@rogla's parents cheering yesterday on Mortirolo #giro #giro102 #giroditalia #thebreakaway @JumboVismaRoad @TJV_supporters 📷: Jože Ravbar, FB
Another day in the ⛰ for our guys at the #Giro today! Stage 17 gets underway at 12:25 CEST and here's a look at what on the menu 👇. #RideForMore
