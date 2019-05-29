In de Giro d'Italia krijgen de renners woensdag opnieuw een bergetappe voor hun kiezen. Het peloton vertrok rond 12.25 uur uit Commezzadura en komt 181 kilometer later - rond 17.10 uur - aan in de Val di Sole. Volg de zeventiende rit in ons liveblog.

Nog 2 km - Het is ieder voor zich op de slotklim. Van samenwerking is weinig sprake en Nans Peters kan daarvan profiteren. De Fransman gaat aan leiding met ruim een minuut voorsprong op de achtervolgende groep.
Nog 3 km - Nans Peters rijdt stug door en heeft nog bijna een minuut voorsprong op de achtervolgers Conti, Chaves en Neilands. Het heeft er alle schijn van dat de Fransman vandaag als eerste over de streep gaat komen.
Nog 5 km - Nans Peters komt aardig in de buurt! De Fransman moet nog vijf kilometer zijn voorsprong van bijna een minuut zien te verdedigen.
Nog 7 km - Valerio Conti probeert het gat met Nans Peters te dichten en rijdt weg uit de achtervolgende groep. Ook Esteban Chaves vindt het mooi geweest en zet de achtervolging op de Fransman in.
Nog 9 km - De voorsprong van Nans Peters op de achtervolgers kruipt langzaam richting de minuut. Als hij vandaag wint, doet hij goede zaken voor zijn jongerenklassement.
Nog 12 km - Nans Peters heeft een halve minuut voorsprong op de achtervolgende groep. Gaat de Fransman het volhouden en de ritwinst pakken?
Nog 15 km - Nans Peters valt aan! Hij doet nog volop mee in de strijd om de witte trui en hoopt vandaag goede zaken te doen voor zijn jongerenklassement.
Nog 20 km - Conti is teruggehaald door de kopgroep met onder andere Bouwman. Wat gaat de Nederlander vandaag kunnen doen?
Nog 22 km - Conti is weggereden, Bouwman zit in de achtervolgende groep. Voorsprong op het peloton bedraagt nog 6 minuten.
Nog 27 km - De kopgroep van het begin van deze etappe is weer samen. Mede door Bob Jungels is het gat dichtgereden en dus zijn Bouwman, De Gendt en Bakelants weer bij elkaar.
Nog 30 km - We gaan beginnen aan de finale! De laatste dertig kilometer zijn alles behalve vlak en beloven veel spektakel.
Nog 45 km - Het avontuur van Jan Bakelants was van korte duur. Hij wordt teruggehaald door de flink uitgedunde kopgroep.
Nog 47 km - De Gent en Neilands zetten de achtervolging in. Op deze beklimming is het ieder voor zich!
Nog 48 km - Amaro Antunes sprint weg uit de achtervolgende groep. Op de beklimming naar Terento rijdt de Portugees de voormalige kopgroep uit zijn wiel.
Nog 50 km - Vijftig kilometer voor de streep is de situatie als volgt. Jan Bakelants gaat solo aan kop met ongeveer een minuut voorsprong op de grote groep achtervolgers. Daarachter volgt het peloton op ruim zeven minuten.
Nog 65 km - Jan Bakelants is zijn voorsprong langzaam aan het uitbouwen. Inmiddels heeft de belg veertig seconden voorsprong op de kopgroep, het peloton volgt op ruim zeven minuten.
Nog 69 km - De Belg Jan Bakelants plaatst een demarrage uit de kopgroep en pakt bijna een halve minuut voorsprong.
Nog 85 km - Na honderd kilometer bedraagt de voorsprong van de achttien koplopers meer dan zes minuten. Movistar geeft de kopgroep de ruimte omdat er geen concurrenten voor het eindklassement van Carapaz meezitten.
Nog 99 km - Na ruim 85 kilometer is de voorsprong van de relatief grote kopgroep bijna zes minuten. Dit zijn de koplopers van vandaag:
  • De La Parte
  • Kangert
  • Chaves
  • Bouwman
  • De Gendt
  • Vendrame
  • Peters
  • Antunes
  • Conci
  • Neilands
  • Masnada
  • Jungels
  • Chaves 
  • Brambilla
  • Formolo
  • Conti
  • Peters 
  • Hamilton
Nog 109 km - De koerssituatie is weer redelijk stabiel. De kopgroep met onder andere Bouwman en De Gendt heeft bijna tweeënhalve minuut voorsprong.
Nog 138 km - Er wordt aanvallend gekoerst op de Passo Mendola. Een kopgroep met onder andere Thomas de Gendt en Koen Bouwman heeft iets minder dan een minuut voorsprong op het peloton. Achter hen proberen onder andere Jungels en Conti de slag te halen.
No 141 km - Er is inmiddels een kopgroep weggereden maar het is nog maar de vraag of deze standhoudt. De voorsprong is ongeveer een halve minuut.
Nog 148 km - Het gespleten peloton is bezig aan de hoogste beklimming van vandaag. De Passo Mendola is ruim acht kilometer lang en stijgt gemiddeld met ongeveer vijf procent.
Nog 155 km - Na bijna dertig kilometer koers is het peloton in tweeën gesplitst. Aan de voet van de Passo della Mendola zijn een stuk of zeventig renners niet in staat het tempo bij te houden en vormen zij een tweede groep.
Nog 161 km - Het peloton is nog bij elkaar in de openingsfase van de etappe. Leider van het algemeen klassement Richard Carapaz is vandaag jarig. De man uit Ecuador blaast vandaag 26 kaarsjes uit.
De renners zijn vertrokken! Het peloton van 145 renners begint aan opnieuw een lastige bergetappe. Wat gaan de klassementsrenners vandaag doen?
Over een goede tien minuten stappen de renners in de Giro op de fiets voor alweer de zeventiende etappe.
Oomen niet naar de Tour
Sam Oomen zal dit jaar niet de Tour de France rijden, zo laat Sunweb-teambaas Iwan Spekenbrink weten tegenover het AD. De 23-jarige Oomen brak in de Giro d'Italia zijn heup, stapte zaterdag af en moet minimaal zes weken herstellen. De geboren Tilburger zal daardoor niet voldoende hersteld zijn voor de Ronde van Frankrijk, die op 6 juli begint.
