In de negende etappe van de Giro d'Italia staat zondag de tweede individuele tijdrit op het programma. De eerste renner gaat om 12.50 uur van start. Volg de rit in dit liveblog.
- Primoz Roglic: +0.51
- Bob Jungels: +1.21
- Vincenzo Nibali: +1.29
- Bauke Mollema: +1.35
- Simon Yates: +1.39
- Ilnur Zakarin: +1.49
- Richard Carapaz: +2.22
- Miguel Ángel López: +3.03
- Primoz Roglic: +0.33
- Bob Jungels: +0.44
- Simon Yates: +0.49
- Bauke Mollema: +0.54
- Vincenzo Nibali: +0.59
- Ilnur Zakarin: +1.02
- Richard Carapaz: +1.20
- Miguel Ángel López: +1.30
#Giro @BaukeMollema is on course. 17mins into his effort at this point.
.@IlnurZakarin - @katushacycling has started. Ilnur has won at the #Giro in the rain at Imola in 2015.
.@luke_durbridge1 in full flow #Giro
#Giro The rain ☔️☔️☔️ out on the course didn’t dampen the mood of @cernyjosef! Here he is waving to the crowd as he crossed the line.
.@VCampenaerts, best times for 1st and 2nd splits. 🇬🇧 Follow live: https://t.co/QEHl0dG1Ct | Miglior tempo per @VCampenaerts al primo e al secondo intermedio. 🇮🇹 Segui il live: https://t.co/9yFEkutGKE #Giro
🇮🇹#Giro With @josvanemden our second rider has just started. He took his biggest win in his career in the Giro in 2017 when he won the concluding time trial in Milano.
#Giro102 @VCampenaerts with full focus during the warm-up! @tacx @Ridley_Bikes Meanwhile the first riders have started their time trial.
🇮🇹#Giro Our start times are: 13:10 🇳🇱 Tom Leezer 13:35 🇳🇱 @josvanemden 13:55 🇺🇸 @seppkuss 14:08 🇳🇱 @TolhoekAntwan 14:17 🇳🇱 @koenbouwman 14:26 🇩🇪 @PMartens83 15:40 🇸🇮 @rogla
In @seppkuss, @koenbouwman and @TolhoekAntwan we trust. They stay with us another 2 years!🤗 #development #samenwinnen
🇮🇹#Giro It's going to be another wet day in the Giro. Therefore it is crucial to do one final recon to study all the crucial points on the course.
🇮🇹#Giro Final instructions for @rogla before heading out on course one more time. The Slovenian will start at 15:40 this afternoon.
15.16 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
15.22 Rafal Majka (BORA-Hansgrohe)
15.25 Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
15.28 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
15.31 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
15.40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
15.46 Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
16.13 Valerio Conti (UAE TEAM Emirates)