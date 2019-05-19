In de negende etappe van de Giro d'Italia staat zondag de tweede individuele tijdrit op het programma. De eerste renner gaat om 12.50 uur van start. Volg de rit in dit liveblog.

  • Giro d'Italia
  • Negende etappe
  • Tijdrit
  • Renners onderweg
  • Klik hier voor de livewidget
Giro d'Italia · 2 minuten geleden
Ook bij het tweede meetpunt is Campenaerts nog de snelste en zo doen de mannen van de klassement het ten opzichte van de tijd van de Belg (26.50):

  • Primoz Roglic: +0.51
  • Bob Jungels: +1.21
  • Vincenzo Nibali: +1.29
  • Bauke Mollema: +1.35
  • Simon Yates: +1.39
  • Ilnur Zakarin: +1.49
  • Richard Carapaz: +2.22
  • Miguel Ángel López: +3.03
Giro d'Italia · 5 minuten geleden
Oomen komt door bij het eerste meetpunt. Zoals verwacht heeft de Nederlander het lastig bij het eerste vlakke stuk. Oomen klokt 15.10 en is daarmee bijna een minuut langzamer dan Roglic.
Giro d'Italia · 12 minuten geleden
Zo hebben we een eerste beeld van de mannen van het klassement. Roglic doet al snel goede zaken.
Giro d'Italia · 16 minuten geleden
Campenaerts is bij het eerste meetpunt nog altijd de snelste in 13.43. Wat doen de mannen van het klassement ten opzichte van de Belg?

  • Primoz Roglic: +0.33
  • Bob Jungels: +0.44
  • Simon Yates: +0.49
  • Bauke Mollema: +0.54
  • Vincenzo Nibali: +0.59
  • Ilnur Zakarin: +1.02
  • Richard Carapaz: +1.20
  • Miguel Ángel López: +1.30
Giro d'Italia · 21 minuten geleden
Daar gaat Sam Oomen! De renner van Team Sunweb is de nummer tien van het klassement en momenteel de best geklasseerde Nederlander. Wat kan hij vandaag?
Giro d'Italia · 23 minuten geleden
Mollema passeert het tweede tussenpunt. De Nederlander is sneller dan bijvoorbeeld Zakarin, maar heeft een achterstand van 1.35 op de tijd van Campenaerts. Mollema gaat nu beginnen aan het klimwerk.
Giro d'Italia · 27 minuten geleden
Giro d'Italia · 28 minuten geleden
Het is de beurt aan Primoz Roglic, de nummer twaalf van het algemeen klassement. Pakt de renner van Team Jumbo-Visma vandaag de roze trui weer terug?
Giro d'Italia · 34 minuten geleden
Mollema is voorlopig de nummer negentien bij het eerste meetpunt (14.37), op 54 tellen van Campenaerts.
Giro d'Italia · 36 minuten geleden
Victor Campenaerts, momenteel de leider in deze tijdrit, na zijn rit tegen Sporza: "Mijn ketting lag er vooraan af. Het goede was wel dat het slechts op anderhalve kilometer van de finish was. Dan rijd je op adrenaline tot de finish, maar de tijd die ik stilstond, heb ik niet meer kunnen goedmaken. Hoeveel tijd ik verloren heb? Dat kan ik niet inschatten. Als ik hier binnen de minuut van Roglic finish, dan rijd ik een goeie tijdrit. Dat was mogelijk, maar als je daar stilstaat, lijkt het twee minuten te duren."
Giro d'Italia · 41 minuten geleden
Vincenzo Nibali gaat van start! De Italiaan won de Giro in 2013 en 2016 en staat momenteel zestiende.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Daar is Mollema! De Nederlander begint aan zijn 34,8 kilometer tegen de klok.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Campenaerts is nog altijd de snelste. Inmiddels is Bob Jungels vertrokken voor zijn tijdrit, waardoor de echte kanshebbers voor de eindzege nu hun opwachting gaan maken. Over een paar minuten vertrekt Mollema.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Over een goed kwartier begint Bauke Mollema aan zijn tijdrit. Dan beginnen we langzaamaan aan de mannen van het klassement.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Leezer is de eerste Nederlander die een tijd noteert. De renner van Team Jumbo-Visma is 8.07 langzamer dan Campenaerts en zal in de achterhoede gaan eindigen vandaag.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Daar is Campenaerts! De Belg klokt 52.03 en is daarmee 2.26 sneller dan Davies. De renner van Lotto Soudal gaat logischerwijs voorlopig aan de leiding.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Scott Davies van Team Dimension Data duikt al snel flink onder de tijd van Bohli: 54.29.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
De eerste renners zijn inmiddels over de streep gekomen. Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) is voorlopig de snelste in 58.44.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Er zijn nog geen renners over de streep gekomen. De tijdrit van vandaag is 34,8 kilometer lang en de laatste 12 kilometer gaan vooral bergop.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Dit zijn de starttijden van enkele prominenten vandaag:

15.16 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
15.22 Rafal Majka (BORA-Hansgrohe)
15.25 Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
15.28 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
15.31 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
15.40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
15.46 Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
16.13 Valerio Conti (UAE TEAM Emirates)
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Tom Leezer begint aan zijn tijdrit. De renner van Team Jumbo-Visma is de eerste Nederlander die van start gaat.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Valerio Conti rijdt ook na de tijdrit van vandaag nog in de roze trui.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Bij de eerste etappe (de proloog) konden de teams zelf bepalen welke renners wanneer zouden starten, waardoor veel klassementsrenners al vroeg hun tijdrit reden. Ditmaal gaat het op basis van het algemeen klassement, waardoor de favorieten voor de eindzege pas later deze middag in actie komen.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Start - Nico Denz, die laatste staat in het algemeen klassement, gaat als eerste van start voor deze tijdrit.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Over een paar minuten gaan we beginnen met tijdrit in de Ronde van Italië.
Giro d'Italia · 4 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 5 uur geleden
Roglic vol vertrouwen richting tijdrit
Vanmiddag zijn tijdens de 34,8 kilometer lange tijdrit alle ogen gericht op Primoz Roglic. De Sloveen weet wel wie zijn grootste concurrent is. "Waarschijnlijk ikzelf. Ik ben in m'n eentje en moet tegen mezelf knokken in die tijdrit", zegt de Jumbo-Visma-renner. Roglic maakte indruk in de openingstijdrit en blaakt dan ook van het vertrouwen. "Het wordt een beslissende dag voor de klassementsrenners. Ik ga alles geven en dan zien we wel waar we uitkomen. Ik heb in elk geval alle vertrouwen in een goede afloop. Tot nu toe verloopt alles prima."
Giro d'Italia · 5 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 7 uur geleden
Om 12.50 is de Duitser Nico Denz de eerste renner die vertrekt. Dit zijn de starttijden van verschillende prominenten:

15.16 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
15.22 Rafal Majka (BORA-Hansgrohe)
15.25 Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
15.28 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
15.31 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
15.40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
15.46 Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
16.13 Valerio Conti (UAE TEAM Emirates)
Giro d'Italia · 7 uur geleden
Dit is het parcours voor de tijdrit in de Giro d'Italia vandaag.
Terug omhoog