In de negende etappe van de Giro d'Italia staat zondag de tweede individuele tijdrit op het programma. De eerste renner gaat om 12.50 uur van start. Volg de rit in dit liveblog.

Giro d'Italia · 7 minuten geleden
Over een goed kwartier begint Bauke Mollema aan zijn tijdrit. Dan beginnen we langzaamaan aan de mannen van het klassement.
Giro d'Italia · 20 minuten geleden
Giro d'Italia · 44 minuten geleden
Leezer is de eerste Nederlander die een tijd noteert. De renner van Team Jumbo-Visma is 8.07 langzamer dan Campenaerts en zal in de achterhoede gaan eindigen vandaag.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Daar is Campenaerts! De Belg klokt 52.03 en is daarmee 2.26 sneller dan Davies. De renner van Lotto Soudal gaat logischerwijs voorlopig aan de leiding.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Scott Davies van Team Dimension Data duikt al snel flink onder de tijd van Bohli: 54.29.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
De eerste renners zijn inmiddels over de streep gekomen. Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) is voorlopig de snelste in 58.44.
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · één uur geleden
Er zijn nog geen renners over de streep gekomen. De tijdrit van vandaag is 34,8 kilometer lang en de laatste 12 kilometer gaan vooral bergop.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Dit zijn de starttijden van enkele prominenten vandaag:

15.16 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
15.22 Rafal Majka (BORA-Hansgrohe)
15.25 Miguel Ángel López (Astana)
15.28 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
15.31 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
15.40 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
15.46 Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
16.13 Valerio Conti (UAE TEAM Emirates)
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Tom Leezer begint aan zijn tijdrit. De renner van Team Jumbo-Visma is de eerste Nederlander die van start gaat.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Valerio Conti rijdt ook na de tijdrit van vandaag nog in de roze trui.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Bij de eerste etappe (de proloog) konden de teams zelf bepalen welke renners wanneer zouden starten, waardoor veel klassementsrenners al vroeg hun tijdrit reden. Ditmaal gaat het op basis van het algemeen klassement, waardoor de favorieten voor de eindzege pas later deze middag in actie komen.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Start - Nico Denz, die laatste staat in het algemeen klassement, gaat als eerste van start voor deze tijdrit.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Over een paar minuten gaan we beginnen met tijdrit in de Ronde van Italië.
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 4 uur geleden
Roglic vol vertrouwen richting tijdrit
Vanmiddag zijn tijdens de 34,8 kilometer lange tijdrit alle ogen gericht op Primoz Roglic. De Sloveen weet wel wie zijn grootste concurrent is. "Waarschijnlijk ikzelf. Ik ben in m'n eentje en moet tegen mezelf knokken in die tijdrit", zegt de Jumbo-Visma-renner. Roglic maakte indruk in de openingstijdrit en blaakt dan ook van het vertrouwen. "Het wordt een beslissende dag voor de klassementsrenners. Ik ga alles geven en dan zien we wel waar we uitkomen. Ik heb in elk geval alle vertrouwen in een goede afloop. Tot nu toe verloopt alles prima."
Giro d'Italia · 4 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 6 uur geleden
Giro d'Italia · 6 uur geleden
Dit is het parcours voor de tijdrit in de Giro d'Italia vandaag.
