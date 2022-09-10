Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

  • Circuit Monza
  • LIVE: VT3
  • 16.00 uur: kwalificatie
een paar seconden geleden
We zijn een half uur onderweg en Verstappen heeft nog altijd de snelste tijd in handen. De Vries noteerde zojuist dus de achttiende tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min - Ah, de gele vlag werd veroorzaakt door De Vries. De Nederlander raakte even zijn achterkant kwijt en ging door het grind. Geen ideaal begin van deze zaterdag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min - Er is even een gele vlag, maar die is ook snel al ingetrokken.
3 minuten geleden
Nog 33 min - In de eerste ronde noteert De Vries 1.25,367, dat is goed voor de achttiende tijd.
6 minuten geleden
Nog 36 min - De Vries is onderweg! "Good luck, Nyck", aldus Williams-teambaak Jost Capito.
8 minuten geleden
Nog 38 min - Er zijn twee coureurs die nog niet in actie zijn gekomen: De Vries en Schumacher.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 40 min - Ai! een momentje tussen Bottas en Sainz! De twee raken elkaar bijna en dit is ongetwijfeld een situatie voor de wedstrijdleiding om later naar te kijken.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 42 min - Verstappen en Pérez staan weer in de paddock, waar De Vries ook nog altijd te vinden is. Dat geeft ons de tijd om even de snelste coureurs in een overzicht te zetten:

  1. Max Verstappen - 1.21,872
  2. Sergio Pérez +0,276
  3. Charles Leclerc  +0,598
14 minuten geleden
Nog 44 min - Verstappen heeft zijn woede omgezet in energie: hij klokt met 1.21,872 voorlopig de snelste tijd.
17 minuten geleden
Nog 46 min - Verstappen moet zijn rondje afbreken, omdat hij wordt gehinderd door Russell. "Wat gebeurt hier allemaal", zegt de  regerend wereldkampioen woest over de boordradio.
18 minuten geleden
Sergio Pérez voor de ogen van de fans, die dit weekend voornamelijk juichen voor Ferrari.
21 minuten geleden
Nog 51 min - Ook Max Verstappen meldt zich op de 'Temple of Speed'. Zijn teammaat noteert ondertussen weer een snellere tijd: 1.22,148.
23 minuten geleden
Nog 55 min - Over Sergio Pérez gesproken: hij is in tegenstelling tot teamgenoot Max Verstappen al op de baan. Hij rijdt de snelste ronde op mediums: 1.22,611.
30 minuten geleden
Nog 58 min - Het zal ongetwijfeld nog even duren tot we Nyck de Vries in actie zien. Hij reed gisteren in de auto van Sebastian Vettel.
31 minuten geleden
Nog 59 min - Het is 13.00 uur geweest en dus is de derde vrije training begonnen. Wie zien we als eerst op deze fantastische baan?
42 minuten geleden
De Vries maakt F1-debuut
Er is direct nieuws uit de paddock! Nyck de Vries debuteert zondag namens Williams in een Grand Prix in de Formule 1. De 27-jarige Nederlander neemt in Italië het stoeltje van Alexander Albon over. De Brits-Thaise coureur kampt met een blindedarmontsteking.
