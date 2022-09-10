Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

  • Circuit Monza
  • 13.00 uur: VT3
  • 16.00 uur: kwalificatie
Nog 46 min - Verstappen moet zijn rondje afbreken, omdat hij wordt gehinderd door Russell. "Wat gebeurt hier allemaal", zegt de  regerend wereldkampioen woest over de boordradio.
Sergio Pérez voor de ogen van de fans, die dit weekend voornamelijk juichen voor Ferrari.
Nog 51 min - Ook Max Verstappen meldt zich op de 'Temple of Speed'. Zijn teammaat noteert ondertussen weer een snellere tijd: 1.22,148.
Nog 55 min - Over Sergio Pérez gesproken: hij is in tegenstelling tot teamgenoot Max Verstappen al op de baan. Hij rijdt de snelste ronde op mediums: 1.22,611.
Nog 58 min - Het zal ongetwijfeld nog even duren tot we Nyck de Vries in actie zien. Hij reed gisteren in de auto van Sebastian Vettel.
Nog 59 min - Het is 13.00 uur geweest en dus is de derde vrije training begonnen. Wie zien we als eerst op deze fantastische baan?
De Vries maakt F1-debuut
Er is direct nieuws uit de paddock! Nyck de Vries debuteert zondag namens Williams in een Grand Prix in de Formule 1. De 27-jarige Nederlander neemt in Italië het stoeltje van Alexander Albon over. De Brits-Thaise coureur kampt met een blindedarmontsteking.
