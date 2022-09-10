- Circuit Monza
- 13.00 uur: VT3
- 16.00 uur: kwalificatie
We can confirm Esteban will take a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix and therefore he will incur a five-place grid penalty for tomorrow’s race. #ItalianGP
- BWT Alpine F1 Team
Appendicitis, surgery and no racing isn’t what I was expecting this weekend! Negatives: - Missing out on what looks like a strong weekend for us - Pain Positives - Weight reduction for Singapore - Cool scars
- Alex Albon
Volgens mij de eerste keer sinds Brazilië 2006 dat er twee Nederlanders aan de start staan. Toen Doornbos bij Red Bull en Albers in de Spyker. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
Ciao Monza! 🇮🇹 All set for Qualifying at the #ItalianGP 👊
- Oracle Red Bull Racing
