- Pérez snelste in derde training
- Verstappen en Leclerc hebben gridstraf
- LIVE: Kwalificatie
5. Ocon
6. Alonso
7. Gasly
8. Ricciardo
9. Norris
10. Russell
11. Hamilton
12. Albon
13. Vettel
14. Magnussen
15. Tsunoda
16. Stroll
17. Latifi
18. Schumacher
19. Zhou
20. Bottas
#Q1 is a go! The guys are leaving the pits 👊 #BelgianGP #Quali
🟢 Q1 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 Qualifying is (finally) under way! 🙌 #BelgianGP #F1
Current weather: Overcast but dry ☁️ #BelgianGP #F1
The barrier was damaged during qualifying for Sunday's Porsche Supercup race 👀 #BelgianGP #F1
🚨 There will be a delay to the start of qualifying Barriers currently being repaired #BelgianGP #F1
FP3 CLASSIFICATION The RB18 likes this Spa circuit 💪 #BelgianGP #F1
- Verstappen - 1.45,480
- Sainz - 1.45,824
- Norris - 1.45,965
- Verstappen - 1.45,480
- Pérez - 1.45,972
- Sainz - 1.46,461
- Leclerc - 1.46,586
- Pérez (S) - 1.45,972
- Sainz (S) - 1.46,461
- Albon (S) - 1.46,836
- Sainz (S) - 1.46,461
- Leclerc (S) - 1.46,890
- Magnussen (S) 1.47,697
- Zhou (S) - 1.47,795
- Bottas (S) - 1.47,922
- Stroll (S) - 1.48,959
We're all set for final practice here at Spa! 🙌 #BelgianGP #F1
