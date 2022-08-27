Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van België. Veel plezier! 

  • Pérez snelste in derde training
  • Verstappen en Leclerc hebben gridstraf
  • LIVE: Kwalificatie
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Verstappen is nog altijd verreweg het snelst. De stand:

5. Ocon
6. Alonso
7. Gasly
8. Ricciardo
9. Norris
10. Russell
11. Hamilton
12. Albon
13. Vettel
14. Magnussen
15. Tsunoda
16. Stroll
17. Latifi
18. Schumacher
19. Zhou
20. Bottas
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen opent met 1.44,581 en is daarmee verreweg het snelst. De Nederlander is een halve seconde rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz en zeven tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Sergio Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Hoelang gaat Max Verstappen door in deze kwalificatie? De Nederlander weet al dat hij morgen in de achterhoede moet starten door een gridstraf. Voor Charles Leclerc geldt hetzelfde. Mogelijk kunnen beide titelconcurrenten wel van waarde zijn voor hun teamgenoten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België is met 25 minuten uitstel onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Door deze crash is de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België uitgesteld. Om 16.25 uur gaan we dus beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België gaat om 16.25 uur beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
De coureurs staan allemaal nog naast hun auto's. Mogelijk gaat het dus toch nog een tijdje duren voordat we hier gaan beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie klokt de snelste tijd in de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België?
een paar seconden geleden
De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België is voor onbepaalde tijd uitgesteld. Er zijn nog werkzaamheden aan de vangrail aan de gang na een crash in de Porsche Supercup. Waarschijnlijk gaat het niet heel lang duren.
een paar seconden geleden
De grote vraag zo meteen: in welke rol gaat Max Verstappen de kwalificatie rijden? De Nederlander weet al dat hij in de achterhoede moet starten door een gridstraf. Gaat hij de kwalificatie uitrijden? Of gaat hij misschien wel in dienst van teamgenoot Sergio Pérez rijden? We gaan het zien in het komende uur.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Red Bull Racing kent een uitstekende generale voor de kwalificatie op Spa-Franorchamps. Sergio Pérez en Max Verstappen zijn in de derde vrije training flink sneller dan de rest. Pérez eindigt bovenaan en is een tiende rapper dan zijn Nederlandse teamgenoot. Carlos Sainz completeert de top drie, op zeven tienden van Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min - Groen! De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Leclerc spint van de baan! De Monegask schiet op hoge snelheid het grind in en toucheert de bandenstapel. Hij kan zijn weg wel vervolgen, dus de rode vlag is iets te vroeg gezwaaid.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min - Sainz en Norris verbeteren zich en duiken de top drie in. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.45,480
  2. Sainz - 1.45,824
  3. Norris - 1.45,965
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.45,480
  2. Pérez - 1.45,972
  3. Sainz - 1.46,461
  4. Leclerc - 1.46,586
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 19 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Daar is-ie dan toch. Met 1.45,480 is de Nederlander een halve seconde sneller dan teamgenoot Pérez. De rondetijden komen makkelijk voor Verstapen, die morgen door een gridstraf wel in de achterhoede zal moeten starten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 min - Verstappen is op weg naar de snelste tijd, maar verremt zich in de Busstop-chicane en breekt zijn ronde af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 min - Verstappen gaat op pad met nieuwe zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 min - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan klokt 1.45,972 en is daarmee een halve seconde rapper dan nummer twee Sainz. De stand:

  1. Pérez (S) - 1.45,972
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.46,461
  3. Albon (S) - 1.46,836
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - Sainz en Leclerc zijn onderweg en schroeven meteen het tempo op. Beide Ferrari-coureurs voeren de tijdenlijst aan. De stand:

  1. Sainz (S) - 1.46,461
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.46,890
  3. Magnussen (S) 1.47,697
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 min - Opvallend, Sainz en Leclerc zijn als enige coureurs nog helemaal niet buiten geweest.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 min - Verstappen komt na negen rondes op de zachte band naar binnen. Zijn snelste tijd was een 1.50,435 waarmee hij op de negende plaats staat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 min - De meeste coureurs werken overigens langere stints af. De stand:

  1. Zhou (S) - 1.47,795
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.47,922
  3. Stroll (S) - 1.48,959
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 min - Omdat Verstappen al weet dat hij door een gridstraf achteraan moet starten, richt hij zich volledig op het vergaren van data voor de race. De Nederlander werkt een lange stint op de zachte band af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 58 min - Volgens de FIA is er in het komend uur een kans van 30 procent op regen. Het is meteen druk op de baan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! De derde vrije training voor de GP van België is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Max Verstappen was gisteren verreweg het snelst op Spa-Francorchamps. Kan hij die goede start vandaag een passend vervolg geven? Over een paar minuten gaat de derde training beginnen.
