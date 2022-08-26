- Verstappen derde in VT1
- LIVE: Tweede vrije training
The rain is also causing problems for Mick Schumacher The Haas driver has now escaped the gravel and headed back to the pits #BelgianGP #F1
- Formula 1
- Verstappen (S) - 1.45,507
- Leclerc (S) - 1.46,369
- Norris (S) - 1.46,589
Both Mercedes drivers are struggling to get the hard tyres working Lewis locks up heading into La Source George, meanwhile, goes all squiggly exiting the corner #BelgianGP #F1
- Formula 1
- Verstappen - 1.46,928
- Sainz - 1.47,390
- Leclerc - 1.48,091
- Sainz (M) - 1.47,390
- Verstappen (M) - 1.47,699
- Leclerc (M) - 1.48,152
Sainz, Leclerc and Verstappen lead the way after first practice... 👊 #BelgianGP #F1
- Formula 1
- Sainz - 1.46,538
- Leclerc - 1.46,607
- Verstappen - 1.46,755
The Inters are on. Rain is being reported from turn 9 through to turn 16. #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- McLaren
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Magnussen has a problem and is stationary out on track just after Turn 1 #BelgianGP #F1
- Formula 1
U haalt hier rechts in. Mag dat? #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
Welcome back everyone! 👋 It's almost time to get the second half of the season under way 🙌 #BelgianGP #F1
- Formula 1
