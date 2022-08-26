Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van België. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen derde in VT1
  • LIVE: Tweede vrije training
FINISH - Max Verstappen is verreweg het snelst in de derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Belgie. Charles Leclerc eindigt op acht (!) tienden van de Nederlander als tweede en Lando Norris completeert de top drie.
Nog 5 min - Is dit het einde van de training? Het regent nu zo hard dat iedereen in de pits staat.
Nog 8 min - Klein uitstapje van Mick Schumacher in Les Combes. De Duitser houdt zijn auto aan de praat en vervolgt zijn weg door het grind.
Nog 11 min - Oef, dat gaat maar net goed voor Lewis Hamilton. De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen verliest in Eau Rouge bijna de controle over zijn Mercedes en houdt zijn auto ternauwernood uit de muur.
Nog 12 min - "Het regent nu heel hard", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio.
Nog 16 min - Het begint te druppelen op Spa-Francorchamps.
Nog 18 min - Leclerc verbetert zijn tijd, maar komt nog altijd niet in de buurt van Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.45,507
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.46,369
  3. Norris (S) - 1.46,589
Nog 30 min - Charles Leclerc schrikt van het gat naar Max Verstappen. "Wow, 1.45,5 is wel heel erg snel", meldt de Monegask over de boordradio.
Nog 32 min - Razendsnelle tijd van Max Verstappen op de zachte band. De Red Bull-coureur klokt 1.45,507 en is daarmee een volle seconde sneller dan de rest.
Nog 49 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur klokt 1.46,928 en is daarmee een kleine halve seconde rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.46,928
  2. Sainz - 1.47,390
  3. Leclerc - 1.48,091
Nog 52 min - Sainz verwijst Verstappen naar de tweede positie. De stand:

  1. Sainz (M) - 1.47,390
  2. Verstappen (M) - 1.47,699
  3. Leclerc (M) - 1.48,152
Nog 54 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.47,699 is de Nederlander een volle seconde rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz. Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie in de openingsfase van deze training.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van België is onderweg.
Het is inmiddels weer droog op Spa-Francorchamps, waar om 17.00 uur de tweede vrije training van start gaat. De kans op regen in het komend uur is 40 procent.
FINISH - De top drie:

  1. Sainz - 1.46,538
  2. Leclerc - 1.46,607
  3. Verstappen - 1.46,755
FINISH - Beide Ferrari-coureurs (Carlos Sainz eerste en Charles Leclerc tweede) zijn sneller dan Max Verstappen (derde) in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van België. De sessie begint in droge omstandigheden, maar eindigt kletsnat.
Nog 4 min - Het is achter op het circuit stevig aan het regenen. Tijden worden niet meer verbeterd.
Nog 5 min - Volgens Carlos Sainz begint het te spetteren.
Nog 9 min - Groen! De auto van Magnussen is weggehaald en de sessie wordt hervat.
CODE ROOD - De auto van Magnussen staat inmiddels op een takelwagen.
CODE ROOD - De alarmlichten staan aan op de Haas van Magnussen. Dat betekent dat de auto mogelijk onder stroom staat. Het kan dus wel even duren voor zijn auto is weggehaald.
CODE ROOD - Er is een Haas stilgevallen. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
Nog 26 min - Sainz verwijst Verstappen naar de tweede plek.
over 2 dagen
Verstappen en Leclerc incasseren gridstraf en moeten achteraan starten
Max Verstappen en Charles Leclerc moeten zondag achteraan beginnen bij de Grand Prix van België. Beide titelconcurrenten vervangen verschillende motorcomponenten en de versnellingsbak en worden daardoor teruggezet in de startopstelling.
Verstappen heeft zijn snelste tijd als enige coureur uit de top drie op zachte banden gereden. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.46,755
  2. Hamilton (M) - 1.48,420
  3. Pérez (H) - 1.48,474
Nog 47 min - Verstappen klokt verreweg de snelste tijd: 1.47,456.
Nog 51 min - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Norris en Ricciardo zijn voorlopig het snelst.
Nog 52 min - Nog geen enkele coureur heeft een tijd genoteerd. Het is een rustig begin van de training.
Nog 55 min - Alle coureurs komen binnen en vervangen hun intermediates voor droogweerbanden.
Nog 58 min - Coureurs rijden op intermediates naar buiten. Albon: "Het is hier compleet droog."
Nog 60 min - Groen! De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van België is onderweg.
Het is bewolkt op Spa-Francorchamps. De kans op een regentraining wordt door de FIA geschat op 60 procent.
