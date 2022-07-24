Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Frankrijk. Veel plezier!

Bekijk hier de crash van Charles Leclerc.
Leclerc crasht vanaf leidende positie in GP van Frankrijk
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Max Verstappen wint de Grand Prix van Frankrijk en deelt een gigantische dreun uit aan de uitgevallen Charles Leclerc in de WK-stand. Lewis Hamilton eindigt als tweede en George Russell completeert het podium. Sergio Pérez eindigt daar vlak achter als vierde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 ronde - De laatste ronde loopt. Pérez en Russell knokken nog om de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Nog twee rondes te gaan. "Breng de zege thuis, Max", vertelt Red Bull-engineer Gianpiero Lambiase tegen Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +9,4
  3. Russell +7,4
  4. Pérez +0,8
  5. Sainz +15,2
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Russell verschalkt Pérez en klimt naar de derde plek! Daar zat de Mexicaan even niet op te letten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 rondes - De auto van Zhou is weggehaald en de race wordt hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Virtual safetycar! Zhou staat stil langs de baan en valt uit met technische problemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Leclerc vertelt tegen Sky Sports dat zijn uitvalbeurt volledig aan hem zelf valt te wijten. "Er was geen technisch probleem."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Sainz verschalkt Norris en klimt naar de zesde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Sainz klokt de snelste raceronde en haalt zo een extra WK-punt bij Verstappen weg. Zou dat de reden zijn geweest dat Ferrari hem naar binnen heeft gehaald?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Vooraan heeft Verstappen inmiddels tien seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Sainz is op zijn verse banden bijna twee seconden per ronde sneller dan leider Verstappen. Hij heeft echter 45 seconden achterstand op de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Ferrari lijkt met de pitstop van Sainz een podium te hebben weggegooid. De Spanjaard is snel onderweg, maar rijdt rond op de zevende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - En nu maakt Sainz alsnog een pitstop. De Spanjaard lost zijn tijdstraf in en valt terug naar de negende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 rondes - Russell is de volgende die het probeert bij Pérez! Beiden raken elkaar, maar kunnen verder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Fenomenale inhaalactie van Sainz op Pérez. De Spanjaard, die straks nog wel een tijdstraf van vijf seconden moet incasseren, klimt naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Verstappen is er nog niet gerust op. "Ik ben toch niet de enige die zoveel problemen heeft met zijn linker voorband?", vraagt hij zich hardop af. De Red Bull-coureur is nog altijd de snelste man op de baan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Nog maar eens de stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +7,9
  3. Pérez +2,7
  4. Sainz +0,9
  5. Russell +2,7
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Magnussen tikt Latifi in de rondte. Beiden kunnen hun weg vervolgen, maar vooral de Williams-coureur lijkt wel wat schade te hebben.
een paar seconden geleden
De Ferrari-monteurs zitten er beteuterd bij. Als Verstappen deze race wint, heeft Leclerc meer dan zestig punten achterstand op de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Sainz rijdt nu op de vierde plek binnen DRS-afstand van nummer drie Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +6,3
  3. Pérez +1,4
  4. Sainz +1,9
  5. Russell +2,8
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Oeps, Lewis Hamilton schiet van de baan. De Brit kan zijn weg zonder schade vervolgen, maar heeft nu wel zes seconden achterstand op leider Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie klimt Sainz ten koste van Russell naar de vierde plek. Zou de Spanjaard, die als laatste was gestart, nog een bedreiging kunnen vormen voor Verstappen? Hij heeft negen seconden achterstand op de Nederlander, maar moet ook nog een tijdstraf van vijf seconden incasseren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 rondes - Door de crash van Leclerc is de spanning wel aardig uit de wedstrijd gehaald. Verstappen geniet 3,6 seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton. Pérez rijdt derde en daarachter knokken Russell en Sainz om de vierde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 27 rondes - Verstappen loopt weg bij Hamilton en heeft nu 3,5 seconden voorsprong op de Brit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 rondes - Vijf seconden tijdstraf Carlos Sainz. De Spanjaard, die zich knap heeft opgewerkt naar de vijfde plek, knalde tijdens zijn pitstop bijna tegen de Alpine van Alonso aan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Als Verstappen deze race wint en ook de snelste raceronde in zijn bezit houdt, heeft hij 64 (!) punten voorsprong op Leclerc in de WK-stand. De huidige stand van zaken op Paul Ricard:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +2,9
  3. Pérez +0,9
  4. Russell +0,9
  5. Sainz +1,9
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - De race is weer onderweg. Verstappen rijdt Hamilton meteen uit zijn DRS.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Pérez
  4. Russell
  5. Alonso
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Sainz
  9. Ocon
  10. Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
Safetycar - De herhaling laat zien dat Leclerc de achterkant van de auto verliest en zomaar de muur in schuift. "Mijn gaspedaal blijft verdomme weer hangen", meldt de Monegask met een flinke schreeuw over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Leclerc staat in de muur! Hoe krijg je het voor elkaar op Paul Ricard met de vele uitloopstroken. Dat is einde race voor de Ferrari-coureur. Wat is daar misgegaan?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Verstappen gaat als een speer op zijn nieuwe banden. Wanneer gaat Ferrari reageren? Mogelijk is de Italiaanse renstal al te laat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Nederlander komt als een van de eerste coureurs naar binnen en komt als zesde weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Verstappen klaagt over zijn banden, maar op de beelden zien we dat de banden van Leclerc hun beste tijd ook hebben gehad.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - We komen in de fase dat de eerste pitstops aanstaande zijn. Kan Red Bull op strategisch gebied nog iets proberen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Verstappen neemt afstand van Leclerc en rijdt nu buiten DRS-afstand van de Monegask.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 43 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen +0,6
  3. Hamilton +6,2
  4. Pérez +2,7
  5. Russell +1,4
