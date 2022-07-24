- Verstappen leidt
- Leclerc valt uit
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +9,4
- Russell +7,4
- Pérez +0,8
- Sainz +15,2
LAP 50/53 Zhou Guanyu has stopped by the side of the road The driver is safely out of the car #FrenchGP #F1
LAP 42/53 RUSSELL AND PEREZ MAKE CONTACT! 😳 The two drivers continue with Perez in P3 and Russell in P4 #FrenchGP #F1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +7,9
- Pérez +2,7
- Sainz +0,9
- Russell +2,7
Jeeeez those tyres 😳 #FrenchGP
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +6,3
- Pérez +1,4
- Sainz +1,9
- Russell +2,8
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +2,9
- Pérez +0,9
- Russell +0,9
- Sainz +1,9
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Russell
- Alonso
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Ocon
- Stroll
LAP 11/53 So close yet so far for @Max33Verstappen 🤯😅 These two are certainly keeping us on our toes so far! #FrenchGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen +0,6
- Hamilton +6,2
- Pérez +2,7
- Russell +1,4