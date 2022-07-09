- LIVE: Sprintrace
- Verstappen leidt
- Leclerc tweede
LAP 7/23: Leclerc ⚔️ Sainz 😮 #AustrianGP #F1Sprint
- Verstappen
- Leclerc +2,7
- Sainz +1,7
- Russell +2,7
- Ocon +3,8
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Russell
- Ocon
- Magnussen
- Schumacher
- Pérez
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Russell
- Ocon
- Magnussen
- Schumacher
- Alonso
- Hamilton
- Gasly
- Albon
- Bottas
- Pérez
- Tsunoda
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Stroll
- Zhou
- Latifi
- Vettel
Getting set for the #F1Sprint 💪 Bulls to the grid 👊
Amazing effort 👏👏👏👏👏👏 Lewis is out on track!
- Carlos Sainz 1.08,610 (S)
- Charles Leclerc +0,050 (S)
- Max Verstappen +0,168 (M)
After his crash yesterday, Lewis has been given the spare chassis Still no sign of him out on track with work going on in the garage #AustrianGP #F1
- Max Verstappen 1.08,799 (M)
- Fernando Alonso +0,282 (M)
- Carlos Sainz +0,351 (S)
Business idea
20/60 mins 👀 Our championship leader is currently top of the charts 📊 #AustrianGP #F1
