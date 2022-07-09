Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd jullie op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE: Sprintrace
  • Verstappen leidt
  • Leclerc tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen behoudt eerste positie na tumultueuze start Sprint Race Oostenrijk
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Hamilton zet Schumacher vol onder druk, maar komt er nog altijd niet voorbij. De insteek van het gevecht is de achtste plek, aan de finish goed voor één WK-punt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Fraai gevecht tussen Hamilton en Schumacher. De Duitser houdt stand op de achtste plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Ondertussen is Pérez bezig aan een ijzersterke inhaalrace. De Mexicaan is als dertiende gestart, maar ligt nu al vijfde.
2 minuten geleden
Nog 12 rondes - De herhaling laat zien dat Vettel in de rondte is getikt door Albon. Gelukkig voor de Duitser kan Vettel wel verder.
3 minuten geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Sebastian Vettel staat in het grind. De Duitser houdt zijn Aston Martin aan de praat en vervolgt zijn weg.
5 minuten geleden
Nog 15 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Leclerc +2,7
  3. Sainz +1,7
  4. Russell +2,7
  5. Ocon +3,8
7 minuten geleden
Nog 17 rondes - Wat een gevecht tussen de Ferrari-coureurs! Sainz valt aan, maar Leclerc verdedigt fors. Het eindigt bijna in de grindbak. Insteek van het gevecht is de tweede plek.
8 minuten geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Verstappen heeft weinig te vrezen van nummer twee Charles Leclerc. De Monegask moet flink verdedigen ten opzichte van teamgenoot Sainz.
10 minuten geleden
Nog 19 rondes - De FIA gaat het incident tussen Hamilton en Gasly niet onderzoeken.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Verstappen heeft al twee seconden voorsprong op Leclerc, die onder druk staat van teamgenoot Sainz.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 22 rondes - De herhaling laat zien dat Hamilton Gasly in de rondte heeft getikt. De Fransman sluit achteraan aan, Hamilton ligt elfde.
13 minuten geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen heeft een gat naar Leclerc getrokken na een moeizame start. Er is wat de stand betreft weinig veranderd. 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Leclerc
  3. Sainz
  4. Russell
  5. Ocon
  6. Magnussen
  7. Schumacher
  8. Pérez
14 minuten geleden
START - Verstappen behoudt de leiding, maar hij had een slechte start. In de hairpin raakt Leclerc vervolgens bijna zijn tweede plek aan Sainz kwijt.
16 minuten geleden
Extra opwarmronde - De coureurs komen opnieuw aan op de grid. We lijken nu wel te kunnen gaan starten.
18 minuten geleden
Extra opwarmronde - Zhou is stilgevallen aan het eind van het rechte stuk. De coureurs moeten een extra opwarmronde rijden.
20 minuten geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De sprintrace in Spielberg staat op het punt van beginnen.
20 minuten geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto van Alonso wordt teruggeduwd naar de pits. Als hij nog mee kan doen moet hij uit de pits starten.
21 minuten geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt op Spielberg en Fernando Alonso komt niet van zijn plek! De Alpine van de Spanjaard valt stil.
21 minuten geleden
De sprintrace gaat over 24 rondes. De uitslag bepaalt de startopstelling voor de race van morgen. Voor de winnaar liggen acht punten klaar, de nummer acht ontvangt één punt.
25 minuten geleden
De kans op regen tijdens de sprintrace is volgens de FIA precies 0 procent.
29 minuten geleden
De startopstelling voor de sprintrace:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Leclerc
  3. Sainz
  4. Russell
  5. Ocon
  6. Magnussen
  7. Schumacher
  8. Alonso
  9. Hamilton
  10. Gasly
  11. Albon
  12. Bottas
  13. Pérez
  14. Tsunoda
  15. Norris
  16. Ricciardo
  17. Stroll 
  18. Zhou
  19. Latifi
  20. Vettel
33 minuten geleden
Ik wil jullie niet jaloers maken, maar dit is mijn uitzicht op het moment. Alle coureurs staan inmiddels op de grid.
37 minuten geleden
Wie wint de sprintrace op Spielberg?
één uur geleden
Dankzij deze ijzersterke kwalificatie pakte Max Verstappen gisteren polepostion voor de sprintrace, die om 16.30 uur gaat beginnen.
Samenvatting kwalificatie GP Oostenrijk
Samenvatting kwalificatie GP Oostenrijk
3 uur geleden
FINISH! 

Carlos Sainz zet op de zachte band de snelste tijd neer tijdens deze tweede vrije training. Zijn teamgenoot Charles Leclerc volgt. Op de derde plek vinden we Max Verstappen terug, die zijn snelste tijd neerzette op de mediumband. Later vanmiddag is de sprintrace met de Nederlander op pole.
3 uur geleden
Nog 5 min - De auto van Leclerc wordt naar de garage gereden, zijn tweede training zit erop. De zes snelste coureurs van deze training staan overigens al een tijdje in de pitstraat.
3 uur geleden
Hamilton gaat in slotfase VT2 toch nog wat rondjes maken
47
Hamilton gaat in slotfase VT2 toch nog wat rondjes maken
3 uur geleden
Nog 8 min - Er is weinig actie op de baan. Veel coureurs staan ook in de pitstraat. Hamilton klokt ondertussen de negende tijd.
4 uur geleden
Nog 14 min - Met nog een klein kwartier te gaan komt Lewis Hamilton dan eindelijk de baan op gereden.
4 uur geleden
Nog 16 min - Ferrari meldt zich bovenaan het lijstje. Carlos Sainz heeft op dit moment de snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Carlos Sainz 1.08,610 (S)
  2. Charles Leclerc +0,050 (S)
  3. Max Verstappen +0,168 (M)
4 uur geleden
Verstappen won vorige jaar beide Grand Prix-weekenden op de Red Bull Ring. Gaat hij zijn zegereeks voortzetten met een winst op zondag?
4 uur geleden
Nog 20 min - Eindelijk stapt Lewis Hamilton in zijn auto. De laatste dingen worden aan de Mercedes gemonteerd en dan is hij klaar om ook te beginnen aan de tweede training.
4 uur geleden
Nog 23 min - Daar is Charles Leclerc met de snelste tijd. Hij klokt 1.08,660 op de zachte band. Daarmee is hij 0,139 seconden sneller dan Verstappen op de mediumband. Esteban Ocon is ondertussen naar de derde tijd gereden. Hij volgt op 0,188 seconden.
4 uur geleden
Nog 26 min - Verstappen verbetert zijn eigen snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Max Verstappen 1.08,799 (M)
  2. Fernando Alonso +0,282 (M)
  3. Carlos Sainz +0,351 (S)
4 uur geleden
Nog 28 min - Ondertussen staat Lewis Hamilton nog steeds in de garage. De crash van gisteren heeft zijn team in ieder geval genoeg werk opgeleverd.
4 uur geleden
Nog 36 min - Ondertussen is Charles Leclerc alleen maar rondjes aan het rijden. De Monegask heeft er al 19 rondes op zitten op zijn mediumband.
