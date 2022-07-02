Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Sainz pakt eerste pole
  • Verstappen tweede
  • Leclerc derde
een paar seconden geleden
"Het was een goede ronde, maar ik had het wel behoorlijk moeilijk met het staande water, dat voornamelijk op het rechte stuk lag. Het was heel makkelijk om de controle te verliezen en tegelijkertijd moeilijk om de banden op temperatuur te krijgen. Aan het eind slaagde ik erin om een redelijke ronde te rijden, maar om eerlijk te zijn voelde het niet als een heel goede ronde. Ik was dan ook verrast toen ik hoorde dat ik op pole stond."
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen vervolgt: "Ik werd wat gehinderd door de gele vlag, maar om alsnog op de eerste startrij te staan is heel goed voor ons. We weten dat we een goede raceauto hebben voor zowel droge als natte omstandigheden. Het gaat morgen niet alleen om de eerste ronde, het gaat om de hele race. Het managen van de banden gaat cruciaal worden. Ik kan niet wachten om te gaan racen."
een paar seconden geleden
Max Verstappen is ondanks het mislopen van poleposition best tevreden met het verloop van zijn kwalificatie. "Het was door de regen behoorlijk uitdagen", vertelt de Nederlander. "Het regende niet op een constant niveau, waardoor de condities van de baan snel veranderden. Het was belangrijk om op het juiste moment op de juiste plek te rijden. Daardoor was het in Q3 een soort van loterij. Maar over het algemeen werkte de auto vandaag gewoon erg goed."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Verstappen geeft over de boordradio aan dat hij van zijn gas moest voor een gele vlag. Daardoor loopt hij een vrijwel zekere pole mis. De uitslag:

  1. Carlos Sainz
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Charles Leclerc
  4. Sergio Pérez
  5. Lewis Hamilton
  6. Lando Norris
  7. Fernando Alonso
  8. George Russell
  9. Zhou Guanyu
  10. Nicholas Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Carlos Sainz pakt zijn eerste poleposition uit zijn loopbaan! De Spanjaard troeft Max Verstappen met zeven hondersten af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Sainz klokt de snelste tijd! Maar Verstappen is nog onderweg...
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen scherpt zijn snelste tijd aan en staat nu twee tienden los van nummer twee Leclerc. Maar er nog tijd voor een extra ronde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee honderdsten. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.42,996
  2. Hamilton - 1.43,023
  3. Alonso - 1.43,118
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt met afstand de snelste tijd! Maar de baan wordt sneller en ook anderen zijn bezig met verbeteringen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Leclerc doet rustig aan, Verstappen plakt er nog een ronde aan vast.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Verstappen verbetert zich, maar komt niet aan de voorlopig snelste tijd van Leclerc. De Ferrari-coureur is vier honderdsten rapper dan de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Spin Max Verstappen! De Red Bull-coureur gaat in de rondte, maar kan zonder schade verder. Zaak voor Verstappen natuurlijk wel om zich zo snel mogelijk te verbeteren, als er nog tijd is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Fernando Alonso is verrassend het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector... De Spanjaard eindigde twee weken geleden in de natte kwalificatie in Montreal al verrassend als derde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Het is nu droog, maar er zou meer regen onderweg zijn. Zaak voor de coureurs om zo snel mogelijk een goede rondetijd neer te zetten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Alle coureurs zijn onderweg op intermediates.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Wie pakt poleposition op het kletsnatte Silverstone? De derde kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition op Silverstone:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Charles Leclerc
  4. Carlos Sainz
  5. George Russell
  6. Lando Norris
  7. Fernando Alonso
  8. Sergio Pérez
  9. Zhou Guanyu
  10. Nicholas Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Nicholas Latifi gaat als tiende door naar Q3! Wat een stunt van de Williams-coureur, die profiteert van de steeds zwaarder wordende regen. De afvallers:

11. Pierre Gasly
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Esteban Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - "Ik kan helemaal niets zien", aldus Valtteri Bottas op de twaalfde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen heeft gelijk. Het is veel te nat voor tijdsverbeteringen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Dat het harder regent is mogelijk heel goed nieuws voor Nicholas Latifi. De Canadees staat op de tiende plek en heeft dus zicht op Q3.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Volgens Verstappen is het te nat voor tijdsverbeteringen. "Het heeft geen enkele zin om buiten te blijven."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Het regent nu weer harder en dat is slecht nieuws voor de coureurs die buiten de top tien staan. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Leclerc
  4. Sainz
  5. Russell
  6. Norris
  7. Alonso
  8. Pérez
  9. Zhou
  10. Latifi
  11. Gasly
  12. Bottas
  13. Tsunoda
  14. Ricciardo
  15. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op vier tienden en staat tweede. Leclerc geeft op de derde plek een halve seconde toe op de tijd van Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen opent met de snelste tijd en is een volle seconden rapper dan nummer twee Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 is onderweg! Het is nog steeds kletsnat op Silverstone.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2. Met 1.39,129 is de Nederlander liefst zeven tienden rapper dan nummer twee Charles Leclerc. Nicholas Latifi gaat ten koste van Williams-teamgenoot Alexander Albon als vijftiende door naar Q2. Beide Aston Martin-rijders stranden. De afvallers: 

16. Alexander Albon
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Lance Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Hamilton nadert de snelste tijd van Verstappen tot op vier tienden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Verstappen voelt zich als een vis in het water op het natte asfalt en scherpt de snelste tijd opnieuw aan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

15. Latifi

16. Stroll
17. Vettel
18. Tsunoda
19. Ricciardo
20 Schumacher
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Nu is het Verstappen die naar de eerste plek springt. Met 1.40,452 is Verstappen 1,2 seconden rapper dan Russell.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - George Russell klokt de snelste tijd, Max Verstappen staat inmiddels vierde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Het is bijna droog en de baan wordt iedere ronde sneller. Daarom is nog geen enkele coureur veilig voor Q2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Leclerc en Verstappen zijn bovenaan stuivertje aan het wisselen. Alonso, Ocon en Vettel hebben als enigen nog geen tijd neergezet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Leclerc is het snelst, voor Verstappen en Albon.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Volgens Alpine wordt het over acht minuten weer droog.
