- LIVE: Kwalificatie
- Regen!
- Carlos Sainz
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Pérez
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lando Norris
- Fernando Alonso
- George Russell
- Zhou Guanyu
- Nicholas Latifi
- Verstappen - 1.42,996
- Hamilton - 1.43,023
- Alonso - 1.43,118
Q2 CLASSIFICATION 👀 #BritishGP #F1
Celebrations in the @WilliamsRacing garage 🎉 Nicholas Latifi advances to Q3 for the first time 👏 #BritishGP #F1
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- George Russell
- Lando Norris
- Fernando Alonso
- Sergio Pérez
- Zhou Guanyu
- Nicholas Latifi
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Esteban Ocon
Verstappen is setting the pace again as track conditions deteriorate #BritishGP #F1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Russell
- Norris
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Zhou
- Latifi
- Gasly
- Bottas
- Tsunoda
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
Q1 FASTEST SECTORS Max all the way #BritishGP #F1
Q1 CLASSIFICATION 👀 #BritishGP #F1
16. Alexander Albon
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Lance Stroll
15. Latifi
16. Stroll
17. Vettel
18. Tsunoda
19. Ricciardo
20 Schumacher
A view from the cockpit 😮 #BritishGP #F1
Welcome to qualifying from Silverstone 🇬🇧 It's a bit wet! ☔️ #BritishGP #F1
