Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Canada. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen snelste in VT1
  • LIVE: Tweede vrije training
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 min - Fraaie drift van Lando Norris. De Brit raakt zijn McLaren bijna kwijt, maar corrigeert uitstekend en vervolgt zijn weg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min - Leclerc schroeft het tempo op en nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op acht honderdsten. Dat lijkt er meer op voor Ferrari.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.14,127
  2. Leclerc - 1.13,830
  3. Sainz - 1.14,987
  4. Alonso - 1.15,063
  5. Pérez - 1.15,167
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - Verstappen scherpt de snelste tijd met een halve seconde aan. Met 1.14,127 is de Nederlander zeven tienden rapper dan nummer twee Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 min - De herhaling laat zien dat de virtual safetycar werd ingezet voor een wegrollend blikje cola en niet voor een blikje bier. Dat u het even weet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 35 min - We gaan er even goed voor zitten. Max Verstappen gaat voor het eerst in deze training op pad met zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 min - Het blikje bier is weggehaald door een marshall en de sessie is hervat. Je zou er haast dorst van krijgen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 min - Virtual safetycar. Er heeft iemand een vol blikje bier op de baan gegooid. Zonde!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 min - Niet voor de eerste keer dit seizoen kampt de Alfa Romeo van Valtteri Bottas met technische problemen in een training. De Fin heeft pas twee rondes gereden en staat al een tijdje in de pits.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 min - Leclerc nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op drie tienden. De Monegask rijdt op de zachte band, terwijl Verstappen onderweg is op medium rubber.

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.14,532
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.14,830
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.14,987
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 43 min - De auto van Sainz is flink aan het stuiteren. "Dit is niet normaal meer, jongens", zegt hij over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 min - Verstappen duikt in de 1.14. De Nederlander heeft het tempo er net als in de eerste training goed in zitten. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.14,792
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.15,288
  3. Alonso (S) - 1.15,838
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 min - Verstappen scherpt zijn snelste tijd met een halve seconde aan. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.15,096
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.15,675
  3. Alonso (S) - 1.15,838
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 min - Verstappen opent met 1.15,618 op de mediumband. Daarmee staat hij voorlopig bovenaan en is hij zeven tienden rapper dan nummer twee teamgenoot Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Canada is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Volgens de FIA is de kans op regen in het komend uur 40 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
We maken ons op voor de tweede vrije training in Montreal. Max Verstappen was in de eerste sessie het snelst. Bekijk hier alle hoogtepunten.
een paar seconden geleden
Bewegend beeld van de heldhaftige bosmarmot.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De top tien:

  1. Verstappen - 1.15,158
  2. Sainz - 1.15,404
  3. Alonso - 1.15,531
  4. Pérez - 1.15,619
  5. Leclerc - 1.15,666
  6. Russell - 1.15,822
  7. Stroll - 1.15,877
  8. Hamilton - 1.15,877
  9. Vettel - 1.16,041
  10. Ricciardo - 1.16,083
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Voor het eest dit jaar is Max Verstappen het snelst in de eerste vrije training. De Nederlander klokt 1.15,158 en is daarmee twee tienden rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz. Fernando Alonso (1.15,531) eindigt verrassend als derde.
een paar seconden geleden
Een van de wielen van de Nederlander kwam eerder in deze training helemaal los van de grond.
Verstappen klaagt over probleem aan Red Bull
28
Verstappen klaagt over probleem aan Red Bull
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min - In Canada hebben ze geen last van zandhagedissen, maar wel van bosmarmotten. Carlos Sainz kan het arme beest maar net ontwijken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min - Er gebeurt de laatste minuten niet veel op Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Vrijwel alle coureurs zijn bezig met het afwerken van racesimulaties.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min - Ha, kijk eens wie we daar hebben. Fernando Alonso klokt op zijn mediumbanden de derde tijd. Hij geeft slechts drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Geen updates dit weekend bij Red Bull Racing. Teambaas Christian Horner vertelt dat de auto van Verstappen en Pérez dit weekend nog nagenoeg hetzelfde is als vorig weekend in Azerbeidzjan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.15,158
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.15,404
  3. Pérez (S) - 1.15,619
  4. Leclerc (S) - 1.15,666
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 min - Verstappen klokt met 1.15,158 direct de snelste tijd. Hij is daarmee twee tienden rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 min - Het probleem van Max Verstappen is niks ernstigs. De Red Bull-coureur is weer onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 min - Snelste tijd Carlos Sainz. Met 1.15,441 is de Spanjaard bijna twee tienden rapper dan Pérez. De stand:

  1. Sainz (S) - 1.15,441
  2. Pérez (S) - 1.15,619
  3. Leclerc (S) - 1.15,666
  4. Verstappen (S) - 1.15,703
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 min - Probleempje voor Max Verstappen. "Zagen jullie dat? Mijn linkervoorband kwam helemaal los van de grond", meldt hij over de boordradio. De Nederlander komt na één ronde op de zachte band weer binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - Dat gaat maar net goed voor Fernando Alonso. De tweevoudig wereldkampioen heeft last van onderstuur en eindigt bijna in de 'Wall of Champions'. Met zijn twee wereldtitels had hij daar overigens prima kunnen crashen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 min - Sergio Pérez duikt met een halve tiende onder de tijd van teamgenoot Verstappen door. De stand:

  1. Pérez (M) - 1.15,660
  2. Verstappen (M) - 1.15,703
  3. Alonso (S) - 1.16,312
een paar seconden geleden
Leclerc krijgt nieuwe motor, nog geen gridstraf
Ferrari heeft verschillende motorcomponenten van Charles Leclerc vervangen in de aanloop naar de Grand Prix van Canada. De Monegask rijdt dit weekend met een nieuwe verbrandingsmotor, MGU-H, MGU-K en energy store. Hoewel hij eerder dit seizoen al meerdere van deze onderdelen had gebruikt zat hij nog niet aan zijn limiet, waardoor hij geen gridstraf krijgt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 min - Pérez nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op drie tienden. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.15,799
  2. Pérez (M) - 1.16,169
  3. Leclerc (S) - 1.16,500
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 min - Verstappen scherpt de snelste tijd opnieuw aan: 1.15,799. Daarmee is hij 1,2 seconden rapper dan nummer twee Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.16,507
  2. Pérez (M) - 1.17,089
  3. Leclerc (S) - 1.17,133
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 min - Porpoising, het extreem stuiteren van de auto, gaat ook dit weekend weer een ding worden. Carlos Sainz hobbelt alle kanten op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 min - Verstappen klokt meteen de snelste tijd: 1.17,991. Hamilton staat tweede met 1.18,613.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 58 min - Max Verstappen gaat direct op pad met mediumbanden.
