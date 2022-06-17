- Verstappen snelste in VT1
- LIVE: Tweede vrije training
- Verstappen - 1.14,127
- Leclerc - 1.13,830
- Sainz - 1.14,987
- Alonso - 1.15,063
- Pérez - 1.15,167
- Verstappen (M) - 1.14,532
- Leclerc (S) - 1.14,830
- Sainz (M) - 1.14,987
- Verstappen (M) - 1.14,792
- Leclerc (S) - 1.15,288
- Alonso (S) - 1.15,838
- Verstappen (M) - 1.15,096
- Leclerc (S) - 1.15,675
- Alonso (S) - 1.15,838
Groundhog spotting 🔍 #CanadianGP #F1
- Verstappen - 1.15,158
- Sainz - 1.15,404
- Alonso - 1.15,531
- Pérez - 1.15,619
- Leclerc - 1.15,666
- Russell - 1.15,822
- Stroll - 1.15,877
- Hamilton - 1.15,877
- Vettel - 1.16,041
- Ricciardo - 1.16,083
Watch out little friend! 🥺 A brave groundhog makes a daring dash between Alonso and Sainz's cars #CanadianGP #F1
The Wall of Champions nearly adds a VERY big name to its exclusive and unfortunate list 😱 Well held, @alo_oficial 💪 #CanadianGP #F1
- Verstappen (S) - 1.15,158
- Sainz (S) - 1.15,404
- Pérez (S) - 1.15,619
- Leclerc (S) - 1.15,666
- Sainz (S) - 1.15,441
- Pérez (S) - 1.15,619
- Leclerc (S) - 1.15,666
- Verstappen (S) - 1.15,703
See if you can spot the offending paper towel which hampered Esteban Ocon's practice session 🔎 #CanadianGP #F1
- Pérez (M) - 1.15,660
- Verstappen (M) - 1.15,703
- Alonso (S) - 1.16,312
- Verstappen (M) - 1.15,799
- Pérez (M) - 1.16,169
- Leclerc (S) - 1.16,500
- Verstappen (M) - 1.16,507
- Pérez (M) - 1.17,089
- Leclerc (S) - 1.17,133
Île Notre-Dame is ready to rock! 🤘 Let's get FP1 started, shall we? #CanadianGP #F1
