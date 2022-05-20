Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Spanje. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE: Tweede vrije training
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min - Charles Leclerc voert het tempo op. Met 1.19,670 is hij drie tienden rapper dan teamgenoot Carlos Sainz.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 min - Snelste tijd Carlos Sainz. Met 1.19,990 is hij 0,016 seconden rapper dan Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 min - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd. Met 1.20,006 is hij zeven tienden rapper dan Sebastian Vettel. De Ferrari-coureurs zijn nog niet buiten geweest op de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 min - Verstappen gaat als een van de eerste coureurs in deze sessie op pad met zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 min - En weer een hachelijk moment voor Norris. De Brit, die zojuist al even door het grind ging, gaat te wijd en stuitert nu volle bak over de kerbstones. Opnieuw lijkt hij geen schade te hebben.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 min - De auto van Bottas is weggehaald en de sessie wordt hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 min - De virtual safetycar wordt ingezet zodat de auto van Bottas veilig kan worden weggehaald.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 min - Problemen voor Valtteri Bottas. De Fin zet zijn rokende Alfa Romeo stil in het gras. Vanmorgen moest hij zijn plek al afstaan aan Robert Kubica, dus hij heeft nog nauwelijks gereden vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 min - Klein uitstapje van Lando Norris. De Mclaren-coureur schiet het grind in, maar vervolgt zijn weg zonder schade.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 min - Verstappen opent op de mediumband met 1.20,932. Daarmee is hij een halve tiende rapper dan nummer twee Carlos Sainz.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 min - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Alleen Ricciardo, Gasly, Alonso en Bottas staan nog binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog een klein kwartier en dan staat in Barcelona de tweede vrije training op het programma. De Ferrari-coureurs waren in de eerste sessie het snelst, Max Verstappen noteerde de derde tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De top tien:

  1. Charles Leclerc - 1.19,828
  2. Carlos Sainz - 1.19,907
  3. Max Verstappen - 1.20,164
  4. George Russell - 1.20,590
  5. Fernando Alonso - 1.20,768
  6. Lewis Hamilton - 1.20,811
  7. Lando Norris - 1.20,811
  8. Pierre Gasly - 1.21,422
  9. Daniel Ricciardo - 1.21,737
  10. Yuki Tsunoda - 1.21,814
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Charles Leclerc is het snelst in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje. De Ferrari-coureur is met 1.29,828 een kleine tiende rapper dan teamgenoot Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen eindigt als derde, op drie tienden van Leclerc. Nyck de Vries debuteert bij Williams met een achttiende tijd in de Formule 1 en is een tiende rapper dan teamgenoot Nicholas Latifi.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min - De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.19,828
  2. Sainz - 1.19,907
  3. Verstappen - 1.20,164

17. De Vries - 1.22,920
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min - Jüri Vips debuteert vandaag ook in de Formule 1, maar de Est maakt mede door wat technische problemen weinig indruk. De Red Bull-coureur staat laatste.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min - De meeste coureurs werken langere runs af. Tijden worden daardoor nauwelijks meer verbeterd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 min - Snelste tijd Charles Leclerc. Met 1.19,828 is hij een kleine tiende rapper dan teamgenoot Carlos Sainz. De stand:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.19,828
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.19,907
  3. Verstappen (S) - 1.20,164
10. De Vries (S) - 1.22,920
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 min - Verstappen is snel onderweg, maar verliest door verkeer tijd in de derde sector. Zijn tijd is nog wel genoeg voor de tweede plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 min - Latifi komt nog niet aan de de tijd van De Vries en is een tiende langzamer dan de Nederlander. Ondertussen klokt Carlos Sainz op de zachte band verreweg de snelste tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 min - Keurige tijd van Nyck de Vries! De Nederlander springt op de zachte band naar de vierde plek en is slechts een seconde langzamer dan Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de eerste meters van Nyck de Vries in de Formule 1.
Nyck de Vries maakt officieel F1-debuut in Barcelona
46
Nyck de Vries maakt officieel F1-debuut in Barcelona
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 min - Verstappen klokt 1.21,876 en is nu acht tienden rapper dan nummer twee Leclerc. Dat is een fors gat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 43 min - De Vries komt na twaalf bijna vlekkeloze rondes weer de pits in. We zagen hem één keer een wiel blokkeren bij de chicane, maar verder zag het er keurig uit. Hij vindt zichzelf terug op de veertiende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 min - "Mijn linker spiegel zakt naar beneden", meldt Verstappen over de boordradio. De Red Bull-coureur rijdt de pits in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 min - Verstappen verbetert zich en is nu vier tienden sneller dan Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 min - Verstappen en Leclerc zetten, niet voor de eerste keer dit seizoen, al vroeg de toon. De stand:

1. Verstappen (H) - 1.22,693
2. Leclerc (H) - 1.22,820
3. Ricciardo (M) - 1.23,325

14. De Vries (H) - 1.25,601
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 min - Max Verstappen opent op de harde band met 1.23,163 en is daarmee het snelst. De Vries staat met 1.26,435 op de twaalfde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 59 min - Nyck de Vries rijdt meteen de baan op en maakt zijn eerste meters voor Williams.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 60 min - Groen! De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
In Nederland is het noodweer vandaag, maar in Catalonië is het zomers warm. En dat blijft de rest van het weekend ook zo. "Het blijft dit weekend waarschijnlijk droog en de zon zal volop schijnen", meldt Weerplaza. "Vrijdagmiddag wordt het 27 graden, in het weekend is het nog een graadje warmer. De wind waait vanuit het zuiden en is veelal matig van kracht."
een paar seconden geleden
Giedo van der Garde (Sauber) en Robin Frijns (Caterham) waren op Silverstone in 2014 de laatste twee Nederlanders die tegelijkertijd een training afwerkten.
een paar seconden geleden
Voor het eerst sinds de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië in 2014 komen er straks twee Nederlanders in actie tijdens een officiële sessie in de Formule 1. Nyck de Vries stapt in bij Williams en Max Verstappen rijdt uiteraard voor Red Bull Racing.
Terug omhoog