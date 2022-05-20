- LIVE: Tweede vrije training
Vamos @Carlossainz55 🌶🌶🌶 1:19.990 on soft tyres! P1 for the moment 👊 #FP2 #SpanishGP
🚥 FP2 GREEN LIGHT 🚥 And the cars come out for 60 mins of practice #SpanishGP #F1
Back on board for FP2 in Spain 👋 @SChecoPerez 🇲🇽
- Charles Leclerc - 1.19,828
- Carlos Sainz - 1.19,907
- Max Verstappen - 1.20,164
- George Russell - 1.20,590
- Fernando Alonso - 1.20,768
- Lewis Hamilton - 1.20,811
- Lando Norris - 1.20,811
- Pierre Gasly - 1.21,422
- Daniel Ricciardo - 1.21,737
- Yuki Tsunoda - 1.21,814
- Leclerc - 1.19,828
- Sainz - 1.19,907
- Verstappen - 1.20,164
17. De Vries - 1.22,920
- Leclerc (S) - 1.19,828
- Sainz (S) - 1.19,907
- Verstappen (S) - 1.20,164
1. Verstappen (H) - 1.22,693
2. Leclerc (H) - 1.22,820
3. Ricciardo (M) - 1.23,325
14. De Vries (H) - 1.25,601
The face you make when you're about to make your FP1 debut 😁 @nyckdevries is about to turn his first laps for @WilliamsRacing too #SpanishGP #RoadToF1
How about some Nyck pics from the cockpit 😏👀 https://t.co/1lU2rLmmrs
