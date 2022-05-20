FINISH - Charles Leclerc is het snelst in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje. De Ferrari-coureur is met 1.29,828 een kleine tiende rapper dan teamgenoot Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen eindigt als derde, op drie tienden van Leclerc. Nyck de Vries debuteert bij Williams met een achttiende tijd in de Formule 1 en is een tiende rapper dan teamgenoot Nicholas Latifi.