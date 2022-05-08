- Verstappen leidt
- Leclerc tweede
Verstappen is simpelweg sneller dan Leclerc en begint een gezonde voorsprong op te bouwen. Alles onder controle. #F1
LAP 20/57 Lively exchanges on the Red Bull radio as Perez reports he's losing power, but the issue appears temporary and the Mexican is now back up to speed 👍 #MiamiGP #F1
- Verstappen
- Leclerc +4,3
- Sainz +3,9
- Pérez +7,6
- Bottas +7,9
- Hamilton +6,9
- Verstappen
- Leclerc +1,4
- Sainz +2,7
- Pérez +1,3
- Bottas +7,8
- Hamilton +3,1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Pérez
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Alonso
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Tsunoda
At last 😅 Time to go racing in the Magic City 🙌 #MiamiGP 🇺🇸
UPDATE: We have a fuel temperature problem on both cars, which the team are currently working on. More to follow. #F1 #MiamiGP
