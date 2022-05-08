Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Miami. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen leidt
  • Leclerc tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur wisselt net als Leclerc naar de harde band en komt voor Pérez en dus ook voor Leclerc weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Sebastian Vettel is in vorm vandaag. De Duitser moest uit de pits starten, maar rijdt mede door deze fraaie inhaalactie op de dertiende plek.
45
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Pitstop Charles Leclerc. De Monegask wisselt naar de harde band en komt als vierde achter Pérez weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Leclerc +4,3
  3. Sainz +3,9
  4. Pérez +7,6
  5. Bottas +7,9
  6. Hamilton +6,9
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Het goede nieuws voor Pérez is dat hij zijn Red Bull weer aan de praat heeft gekregen, maar de schrik zit er goed in bij de Mexicaan. En hoe is het dan met de auto van Verstappen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Problemen voor Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan verliest veel vermogen en rijdt opeens secondes achter Sainz.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Nummer vier Pérez rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Sainz.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de fraaie inhaalactie van Verstappen op Leclerc.
44
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Verschillende coureurs komen naar binnen voor hun eerste pitstop. De rijders uit de top vijf blijven nog buiten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur geniet 3,5 seconden voorsprong op Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 rondes - Pirelli bestempelde deze race vooraf als een tweestopper. De coureurs hebben pas een kwart van de Grand Prix achter de rug.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - "Mijn banden zijn nog prima in orde", meldt Verstappen over de boordradio. Goede berichten uit de RB18.
een paar seconden geleden
Lewis Hamilton maakt na een slechte start verschillende plekken goed.
27
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Leclerc +1,4
  3. Sainz +2,7
  4. Pérez +1,3
  5. Bottas +7,8
  6. Hamilton +3,1
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 rondes - Verstappen rijdt nu toch weg bij Leclerc en heeft een seconde voorsprong op de Ferrari-coureur.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de herhaling van de start van Max Verstappen.
33
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen is nog niet van Leclerc af en staat vol onder de druk van de Ferrari-coureur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - Verstappen pakt de leiding! De Nederlander profiteert van een foutje van Leclerc en gaat op het rechte stuk voorbij aan de Monegask.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - Verstappen rijdt binnen DRS van Leclerc. Komt er al een aanval?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - "We zien wat schade aan de voorbanden van Leclerc", vertelt Red Bull-engineer Lambiase tegen Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Zhou Guanyu is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De Alfa-coureur komt met technische problemen de pits in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Verstappen rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 rondes - Fraaie inhaalactie van Hamilton op Gasly. De zevenvoudig kampioen klimt naar de zesde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 53 rondes - Leclerc heeft 1,3 seconden voorsprong op Verstappen. DRS mag inmiddels worden gebruikt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 rondes - Hamilton verschalkt Alonso en klimt naar de zevende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 rondes - Leclerc heeft precies één seconden voorsprong op Verstappen, die op zijn beurt 1,1 seconden voorsprong op Leclerc heeft.
een paar seconden geleden
START - Het is een klein wonder, maar we zijn zonder gele vlaggen de eerste ronde doorgekomen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Sainz
  4. Pérez
  5. Bottas
  6. Gasly
  7. Alonso
  8. Hamilton
  9. Norris
  10. Tsunoda
een paar seconden geleden
START - Een uitstekende start van Max Verstappen, die meteen Carlos Sainz verschalkt. Lewis Hamilton beleeft een dramatische start en valt terug nvan de zesde naar de achtste plek.
een paar seconden geleden
START - Verstappen klimt naar de tweede plek! Leclerc behoudt de leiding.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Miami staat op het punt van beginnen. Komen de coureurs zonder incidenten de eerste bochten door? En wat kan Max Verstappen vanaf de derde plek?
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! Alle coureurs komen van hun plek. Stroll en Vettel staan nog in de pits.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - Alle coureurs uit de top tien starten op de mediumband.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min tot de opwarmronde - Volgens de FIA is de kans op een bui tijdens de race 40 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min tot de start - De coureurs doen hun helmen op en klimmen in hun auto.
een paar seconden geleden
De startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Miami: 

  1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  4. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
  5. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
  6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  7. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
  8. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  12. George Russell (Mercedes)
  13. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  15. Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)
  16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1)
  17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
  18. Alexander Albon (Williams)
  19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
  20. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min tot de start - Het Amerikaanse volkslied klinkt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 min tot de start - Daar is de bevestiging van Aston Martin: Stroll en Vettel starten uit de pits. Beide auto's kampen met problemen aan het brandstofsysteem.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 min tot de start - Er is wat aan de hand met Vettel en Stroll. Beide Aston Martin-coureurs staan nog in de pitstraat, die bovendien bijna gaat sluiten.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie wint de Grand Prix van Miami?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 min tot de start - Het asfalt is overigens alweer gewoon droog. De coureurs rijden op slicks.
