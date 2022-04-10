Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Australië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen zevende
  • Leclerc leidt
Nog 32 rondes - We zijn weer onderweg! VErstappen zit vlak achter Leclerc!
Nog 33 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
Nog 33 rondes - Mercedes reageert heel alert en laat Russell een pitstop maken. De Brit blijft daardoor derde. Van de coureurs uit de top tien moeten Alonso, Magnussen en Albon nog stoppen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Russell
  4. Alonso
  5. Pérez
  6. Hamilton
  7. Magnussen
  8. Norris
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Albon
Nog 33 rondes - Het zijn geen technische problemen, maar het is gewoon een ordinaire schuiver voor Sebastian Vettel. De Duitser verliest de controle over zijn Aston Martin en stuitert in de muur.
Nog 34 rondes - Safetycar! Vettel is stilgevallen met technische problemen. De safetycar neutraliseert de wedstrijd en dat is niet ongunstig voor Verstappen.
Nog 36 rondes - Pitstop Charles Leclerc. De Monegask behoudt de leiding, Russell zit wel heel vlak achter hem.
Bekijk de fraaie inhaalactie van Pérez op Hamilton.
Perez haalt Hamilton in
39
Perez haalt Hamilton in
Nog 37 rondes - Ook Ricciardo komt binnen. Verstappen springt naar de vierde positie.
Nog 38 rondes - Verstappen klokt op zijn verse harde banden met afstand de snelste raceronde. Hij is bijna een seconde sneller dan leider Leclerc.
Nog 38 rondes - Norris en Pérez maken een pitstop. Verstappen schuift op naar de vijfde plek.
Deze schuiver van Carlos Sainz zorgde aan het begin van de race voor een safetycar.
Carlos Sainz crasht in openingsfase
66
Carlos Sainz crasht in openingsfase
Nog 39 rondes - Hamilton heeft ondertussen het gat naar Pérez gedicht en zet de Mexicaan vol onder druk. De insteek van het gevecht is de tweede plek.
Nog 41 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Nederlander valt terug naar de zevende plek en staat meteen vol onder druk van Fernando Alonso.
Nog 44 rondes - Verstappen verliest anderhalve seconde op Leclerc in de afgelopen ronde. Het verschil is inmiddels zeven seconden.
Nog 45 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Hamilton
  5. Russell
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
  9. Gasly
  10. Alonso
Verstappen komt niet heel goed van zijn plek, maar blijft tweede. Bekijk hier de herhaling van de start.
Bekijk hier de start van de GP van Australië
61
Bekijk hier de start van de GP van Australië
Nog 47 rondes - Verstappen verremt zich in de laatste bocht en schrijft daarmee een set banden af. Opeens is de voorsprong van leider Leclerc 4,7 seconden.
Nog 48 rondes - Vettel verremt zich in bocht 11. De Duitser houdt zijn auto aan de praat, maar valt wel terug tot de laatste plek.
Nog 49 rondes - Keurige inhaalactie van Pérez op Hamilton. De Mexicaan klimt naar de derde plek.
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen kan niet bijblijven bij leider Leclerc en rijdt nu op 1,6 seconden achterstand.
Nog 50 rondes - Pérez sluit aan bij Hamilton, die op de derde plek rijdt.
Nog 51 rondes - Verstappen rijdt nog altijd binnen een seconde van Leclerc. De volgende ronde mogen coureurs DRS gebruiken.
Nog 52 rondes - Verstappen heeft een uitstekende herstart en zit vlak achter leider Leclerc! Kan hij de Monegask aanvallen?
Nog 53 rondes - We zijn weer onderweg!
Nog 53 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
Nog 54 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Hamilton
  4. Pérez
  5. Russell
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
  9. Gasly
  10. Alonso
  11. Tsunoda
  12. Bottas
  13. Schumacher
  14. Zhou
  15. Magnussen
  16. Vettel
  17. Latifi
  18. Albon
  19. Stroll
Nog 56 rondes - Safetycar! Carlos Sainz is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De safetycar komt naar buiten en neutraliseert de wedstrijd.
Nog 56 rondes - Sainz staat in het grind! De Spanjaard van Ferrari spint van de baan en eindigt in het grind.
START - Het lijkt erop dat alle coureurs die niet op de racelijn stonden slecht weg zijn gekomen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Hamilton
  4. Pérez
  5. Russell
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
  9. Gasly
  10. Alonso
START - Hamilton heeft een superstart en klimt ten koste van Pérez naar de derde plek.
START - Leclerc behoudt de leiding, Verstappen blijft tweede.
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Australië staat op het punt van beginnen.
Opwarmronde - Sainz (negende) en Alonso (tiende) starten op de harde band. Alle andere coureurs uit de top tien staan op medium.
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt. Alle auto's rollen van hun plek.
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - De grid loopt leeg.
Met 420.000 bezoekers verspreid over drie dagen is de Grand Prix van Australië van dit jaar de best bezochte Grand Prix ooit. 20.000 bezoekers meer dan de GP in Austin vorig jaar
Leclerc was Verstappen gisteren in de kwalificatie net te snel af. Bekijk hier de spannende ontknoping terug.
Leclerc verslaat Verstappen in spannende slotfase kwalificatie
55
Leclerc verslaat Verstappen in spannende slotfase kwalificatie
