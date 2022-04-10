- Verstappen zevende
- Leclerc leidt
LAP 24/58 The @astonmartin Safety Car has been deployed for a second time due to Vettel's incident! TOP 5 LEC VER RUS ALO PER #AusGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Magnussen
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Albon
LAP 16/58 K-mag runs very wide over the grass! 🤯 He holds it together and continues on in P14 😅 #AusGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Russell
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
- Gasly
- Alonso
LAP 7/58 The safety car heads in and we're back under way! Leclerc leads from Verstappen and Hamilton 👀 #AusGP #F1
LAP 4/58 ⚠️ SAFETY CAR ⚠️ The @astonmartin Safety Car has been deployed following Sainz's incident TOP 5: LEC VER HAM PER RUS #AusGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Russell
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
- Gasly
- Alonso
- Tsunoda
- Bottas
- Schumacher
- Zhou
- Magnussen
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Albon
- Stroll
LAP 3/58 ⚠️ Virtual Safety Car ⚠️ SAINZ IS OUT! The Ferrari driver is in the gravel, driver is OK #AusGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Russell
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
- Gasly
- Alonso