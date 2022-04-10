Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Australië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen valt uit
  • Leclerc leidt
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De uitslag:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Pérez
  3. Russell
  4. Hamilton
  5. Norris
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
  9. Bottas
  10. Gasly
  11. Albon
  12. Zhou
  13. Stroll
  14. Schumacher
  15. Magnussen
  16. Tsunoda
  17. Latifi
  18. Alonso
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Charles Leclerc wint de Grand Prix van Australië! De Monegask komt met een voorsprong van twintig seconden op nummer twee Sergio Pérez over de finish en slaat door de uitvalbeurt van Max Verstappen een megaslag in het kampioenschap. George Russell eindigt als derde en mag voor het eerst als Mercedes-coureur naar het podium.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Leclerc heeft inmiddels twintig (!) seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Pérez. De Monegask rijdt onbedreigd naar de finish.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier hoe Verstappen uitvalt in de GP van Australië
63
Bekijk hier hoe Verstappen uitvalt in de GP van Australië
een paar seconden geleden
Het beeld van vandaag. Max Verstappen haalt voor de tweede keer in drie races de finish niet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Pérez schiet van de baan in de laatste bocht. Russell heeft op de derde plek nog maar drie seconden achterstand op de Mexicaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - En ondertussen scherpt Leclerc de snelste rondetijd nog eens aan. Hij heeft inmiddels vijftien seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Pérez.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Nummer vier Hamilton sluit aan bij teamgenoot Russell op de derde plek. Mogen beide Mercedes-coureurs met elkaar vechten?
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Pérez
  3. Russell
  4. Hamilton
  5. Norris
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Albon
  8. Ocon
  9. Stroll
  10. Gasly
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 rondes - Als Leclerc deze Grand Prix wint heeft hij 46 (!) punten voorsprong op Verstappen in het kampioenschap.
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 19 rondes - Het is nog vroeg in het seizoen, maar Verstappen krijgt hier een ongelooflijke dreun in de titelstrijd. Twee nul-scores in de eerste drie races van het seizoen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Einde wedstrijd Max Verstappen. Wat een drama voor Red Bull en de Nederlander. Voor de tweede keer in drie races haalt hij de finish niet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 rondes - Problemen Verstappen! De Nederlander valt stil!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Kijk eens aan, snelste raceronde Max Verstappen. Met 1.21,677 is de regerend wereldkampioen drie tienden rapper dan Leclerc. Hij heeft vijf seconden achterstand op de Ferrari-rijder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Fraaie inhaalactie van Sergio Pérez op George Russell. De Mexicaan klimt ten koste van de Brit naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen heeft al bijna vijf seconden achterstand op leider Leclerc. Verstappen heeft safetycars of Italiaanse pech nodig om deze race te kunnen winnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 rondes - Nummer vier Sergio Pérez sluit aan bij Russell. Kan de Mexicaan een aanval inzetten?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Ook op de harde band kan Verstappen Leclerc niet bijhouden. De Monegask is een halve seconde per ronde sneller dan de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 rondes - Na die aanval van Verstappen rijdt Leclerc weer bij de Nederlander weg. Het verschil is ongeveer anderhalve seconde.
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Leclerc had een waardeloze herstart, maar slaat een aanval van Verstappen wel af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Verstappen zet zijn Red Bull naast de auto van Leclerc, maar de Monegask pareert. Leclerc is gewaarschuwd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - We zijn weer onderweg! VErstappen zit vlak achter Leclerc!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Mercedes reageert heel alert en laat Russell een pitstop maken. De Brit blijft daardoor derde. Van de coureurs uit de top tien moeten Alonso, Magnussen en Albon nog stoppen. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Russell
  4. Alonso
  5. Pérez
  6. Hamilton
  7. Magnussen
  8. Norris
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Albon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Het zijn geen technische problemen, maar het is gewoon een ordinaire schuiver voor Sebastian Vettel. De Duitser verliest de controle over zijn Aston Martin en stuitert in de muur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Safetycar! Vettel is stilgevallen met technische problemen. De safetycar neutraliseert de wedstrijd en dat is niet ongunstig voor Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Pitstop Charles Leclerc. De Monegask behoudt de leiding, Russell zit wel heel vlak achter hem.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk de fraaie inhaalactie van Pérez op Hamilton.
Perez haalt Hamilton in
39
Perez haalt Hamilton in
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Ook Ricciardo komt binnen. Verstappen springt naar de vierde positie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Verstappen klokt op zijn verse harde banden met afstand de snelste raceronde. Hij is bijna een seconde sneller dan leider Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Norris en Pérez maken een pitstop. Verstappen schuift op naar de vijfde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze schuiver van Carlos Sainz zorgde aan het begin van de race voor een safetycar.
Carlos Sainz crasht in openingsfase
66
Carlos Sainz crasht in openingsfase
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Hamilton heeft ondertussen het gat naar Pérez gedicht en zet de Mexicaan vol onder druk. De insteek van het gevecht is de tweede plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Nederlander valt terug naar de zevende plek en staat meteen vol onder druk van Fernando Alonso.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 rondes - Verstappen verliest anderhalve seconde op Leclerc in de afgelopen ronde. Het verschil is inmiddels zeven seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Hamilton
  5. Russell
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
  9. Gasly
  10. Alonso
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen komt niet heel goed van zijn plek, maar blijft tweede. Bekijk hier de herhaling van de start.
Bekijk hier de start van de GP van Australië
61
Bekijk hier de start van de GP van Australië
