- Verstappen valt uit
- Leclerc leidt
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Russell
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Albon
- Zhou
- Stroll
- Schumacher
- Magnussen
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Alonso
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Russell
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Albon
- Ocon
- Stroll
- Gasly
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Russell
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Albon
- Ocon
- Stroll
- Gasly
- Leclerc
- Verstappen +5,5
- Russell +3,6
- Pérez +0,6
- Hamilton +3,9
LAP 30/58 Perez moves back past Alonso into P4 🙌 Checo can now sets his sight on George Russell in P3 👀 #AusGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Magnussen
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Albon
LAP 24/58 The @astonmartin Safety Car has been deployed for a second time due to Vettel's incident! TOP 5 LEC VER RUS ALO PER #AusGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Magnussen
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Albon
LAP 16/58 K-mag runs very wide over the grass! 🤯 He holds it together and continues on in P14 😅 #AusGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Russell
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
- Gasly
- Alonso