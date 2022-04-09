Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Australië. Veel plezier!

  • Leclerc pakt pole
  • Verstappen tweede
over één dag
"Dit voelt goed!", jubelt polesitter Charles Leclerc. "In het verleden had ik altijd moeite met deze baan gehad, dus deze pole voelt extra goed. Waarschijnlijk past dit circuit nog steeds niet goed bij me, want ik moest dit weekend echt heel hard werken. De trainingen verliepen ook wat rommelig voor me. Gelukkig kreeg ik het in Q3 precies op het juiste moment voor elkaar om alle sectoren aan elkaar te knopen, waardoor ik nu pole heb. Om eerlijk te zijn waren we ook vrij verrast met onze snelheid in de kwalificatie. Het is zaak dat we deze plek morgen in de race vasthouden."
over één dag
Bekijk hier de spannende slotfase van de kwalificatie in Melbourne.
Leclerc verslaat Verstappen tijden spannende slotfase kwalificatie
55
Leclerc verslaat Verstappen tijden spannende slotfase kwalificatie
over één dag
"Dit is niet goed", zegt Verstappen kort na de kwalificatie. "Ik voel me het hele weekend niet goed in de auto. Er is niet één ronde waarin ik het vertrouwde gevoel heb. Het is een worsteling. Tweede is nog steeds een goed resultaat, maar ik kan niet tot de limiet gaat. We moeten dat analyseren. De snelheid in de race stabiliseert meer, maar het hele weekend is het al net niet. Als team willen we meer."
over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - Carlos Sainz maakt een fout en komt niet verder dan de negende tijd. De top tien:

  1. Leclerc - 1.17,868
  2. Verstappen - 1.18,154
  3. Pérez - 1.18,240
  4. Norris - 1.18,703
  5. Hamilton - 1.18,825
  6. Russell - 1.18,933
  7. Ricciardo - 1.19,032
  8. Ocon - 1.19,061
  9. Sainz - 1.19,408
  10. Alonso - Geen tijd
over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - Charles Leclerc pakt toch poleposition! De Monegask is in zijn laatste poging bijna drie tienden rapper dan Verstappen, die nog wel als tweede eindigt. Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie.
over één dag
FINSH (Q3) - Snelste tijd Verstappen, maar Leclerc is nog onderweg.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is drie honderdsten langzamer dan Leclerc in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen (derde) en Leclerc (eerste) beginnen nu aan hun snelle ronde.
over één dag
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Pérez klokt net niet de snelste tijd. De Mexicaan komt één duizendste tekort om de tijd van Leclerc te kloppen.
over één dag
Bekijk hier de crash van Fernando Alonso in Q3.
Alonso crasht hard tijdens razendsnelle ronde in Melbourne
54
Alonso crasht hard tijdens razendsnelle ronde in Melbourne
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Verstappen staat 0,160 seconde van de snelste tijd van Leclerc af. De Red Bull is in de eerste twee sectoren sneller dan de Ferrari, maar verliest alles in de derde sector.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Groen! De sessie wordt hervat.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt om 9.25 uur hervat.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - De tijd begint te dringen. De zon is al bijna onder.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Kort voor de rode vlag klokte Charles Leclerc de snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.18,239
  2. Pérez - 1.18,398
  3. Verstappen - 1.18,399
  4. Ricciardo - 1.19,032
  5. Ocon - 1.19,087
  6. Norris - 1.19,092
  7. Hamilton - 1.19,294
  8. Sainz - 1.44,926
  9. Russell - 1.46,873
  10. Alonso - Geen time
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Hij is het snelst van iedereen in de tweede sector, maar dan gaat het mis voor Fernando Alonso. De Spanjaard klapt in de muur en meldt over de boordradio dat hij met hydraulische problemen kampt.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - CODE ROOD
over één dag
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen maakt een foutje in de derde sector, maar klokt niettemin 1.18,399. Pérez is een duizendste sneller. Leclerc en Sainz doen een extra opwarmronde.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen gaat als vierde door naar Q2, maar is niet blij. "Ik kan helemaal niets zien en alle veranderingen hebben niets uitgehaald. De auto doet nog steeds hetzelfde", zegt hij over de boordradio. De afvallers:

11. Gasly
12. Bottas
13. Tsunoda
14. Zhou
15. Schumacher
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Leclerc verbetert zich en springt achter Pérez naar de tweede plek. Verstappen staat derde, maar is nog wel onderweg.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

4. Leclerc
5. Norris
6. Russell
7. Ricciardo
8. Sainz
9. Hamilton
10. Gasly

11. Ocon
12. Bottas
13. Schumacher
14. Tsunoda
15. Zhou
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste tijd. De Mexicaan is met 1.18,340 twee tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Verstappen.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen opent met de snelste tijd. De Ferrari-coureurs komen bij lange na niet aan de tijd van de Nederlander.
over één dag
over één dag
Nog 14 min (Q2) - Dat kan er ook nog wel bij. Het begint te druppelen in de pits.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over één dag
Wie is er schuldig aan de crash tussen Lance Stroll en Nicholas Latifi?
over één dag
Bekijk hier de crash tussen Nicholas Latifi en Lance Stroll.
Grote crash Stroll en Latifi tijdens kwalificatie
50
Grote crash Stroll en Latifi tijdens kwalificatie
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Het is een moedige poging van Sebastian Vettel, maar de Duitser redt het niet. De Aston Martin-coureur klokt de achttiende tijd. Verder geen grote verrassingen bij de afvallers:

16. Alexander Albon
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Nicholas Latifi
-- Lance Stroll
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Groen! Het restant van Q1 is onderweg.
over één dag
Sebastian Vettel zit in zijn auto. De Aston Martin-coureur lijkt dus toch te kunnen gaan rijden.
over één dag
De sessie wordt om 8.31 uur (Nederlandse tijd) hervat.
