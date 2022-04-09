- Leclerc pakt pole
- Verstappen tweede
- Leclerc - 1.17,868
- Verstappen - 1.18,154
- Pérez - 1.18,240
- Norris - 1.18,703
- Hamilton - 1.18,825
- Russell - 1.18,933
- Ricciardo - 1.19,032
- Ocon - 1.19,061
- Sainz - 1.19,408
- Alonso - Geen tijd
Alonso is out of the car and appears to be okay 👍 He had just set the fastest middle sector of all, but his crash pauses the clock with seven minutes to go #AusGP #F1
- Leclerc - 1.18,239
- Pérez - 1.18,398
- Verstappen - 1.18,399
- Ricciardo - 1.19,032
- Ocon - 1.19,087
- Norris - 1.19,092
- Hamilton - 1.19,294
- Sainz - 1.44,926
- Russell - 1.46,873
- Alonso - Geen time
Q2 CLASSIFICATION The fight for pole is coming up next! Here's who was on top in Q2, and who went out... 👇 #AusGP #F1
11. Gasly
12. Bottas
13. Tsunoda
14. Zhou
15. Schumacher
4. Leclerc
5. Norris
6. Russell
7. Ricciardo
8. Sainz
9. Hamilton
10. Gasly
11. Ocon
12. Bottas
13. Schumacher
14. Tsunoda
15. Zhou
16. Alexander Albon
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Nicholas Latifi
-- Lance Stroll
We don’t need this right now. 🌧
Both Stroll and Latifi are out of the car and okay Just over two minutes remain on the paused Q1 clock ⏳ #AusGP #F1
“Get my bike ready.”
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Latifi and Stroll collide in the first sector and both are out of qualifying #AusGP #F1
