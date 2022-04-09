Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Australië. Veel plezier!

over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - Kort voor de rode vlag klokte Charles Leclerc de snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.18,239
  2. Pérez - 1.18,398
  3. Verstappen - 1.18,399
  4. Ricciardo - 1.19,032
  5. Ocon - 1.19,087
  6. Norris - 1.19,092
  7. Hamilton - 1.19,294
  8. Sainz - 1.44,926
  9. Russell - 1.46,873
  10. Alonso - Geen time
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - Hij is het snelst van iedereen in de tweede sector, maar dan gaat het mis voor Fernando Alonso. De Spanjaard klapt in de muur en meldt over de boordradio dat hij met hydraulische problemen kampt.
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q3) - CODE ROOD
over 3 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen maakt een foutje in de derde sector, maar klokt niettemin 1.18,399. Pérez is een duizendste sneller. Leclerc en Sainz doen een extra opwarmronde.
over 3 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over 3 dagen
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen gaat als vierde door naar Q2, maar is niet blij. "Ik kan helemaal niets zien en alle veranderingen hebben niets uitgehaald. De auto doet nog steeds hetzelfde", zegt hij over de boordradio. De afvallers:

11. Gasly
12. Bottas
13. Tsunoda
14. Zhou
15. Schumacher
over 3 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Leclerc verbetert zich en springt achter Pérez naar de tweede plek. Verstappen staat derde, maar is nog wel onderweg.
over 3 dagen
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

4. Leclerc
5. Norris
6. Russell
7. Ricciardo
8. Sainz
9. Hamilton
10. Gasly

11. Ocon
12. Bottas
13. Schumacher
14. Tsunoda
15. Zhou
over 3 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste tijd. De Mexicaan is met 1.18,340 twee tienden sneller dan teamgenoot Verstappen.
over 3 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen opent met de snelste tijd. De Ferrari-coureurs komen bij lange na niet aan de tijd van de Nederlander.
over 3 dagen
over 3 dagen
Nog 14 min (Q2) - Dat kan er ook nog wel bij. Het begint te druppelen in de pits.
over 3 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over 3 dagen
over 3 dagen
FINISH (Q1) - Het is een moedige poging van Sebastian Vettel, maar de Duitser redt het niet. De Aston Martin-coureur klokt de achttiende tijd. Verder geen grote verrassingen bij de afvallers:

16. Alexander Albon
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Nicholas Latifi
-- Lance Stroll
over 3 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Groen! Het restant van Q1 is onderweg.
over 3 dagen
Sebastian Vettel zit in zijn auto. De Aston Martin-coureur lijkt dus toch te kunnen gaan rijden.
over 3 dagen
De sessie wordt om 8.31 uur (Nederlandse tijd) hervat.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt stilgelegd. Er staan nog twee minuten op de klok, dus in principe gaat het licht in Q1 zo nog op groen.
over 3 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Zware crash! Lance Stroll zit totaal niet op de letten en tikt Nicholas Latifi van  de baan. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
over 3 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Hamilton verbetert zich en klimt naar de achtste plek. Dat zou in principe genoeg moeten zijn. Sebastian Vettel gaat definitief niet rijden.
over 3 dagen
Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

11. Hamilton
12. Gasly
13. Albon
14. Schumacher
15. Magnussen

16. Zhou
17. Tsunoda
18. Latifi
-- Stroll
-- Vettel
over 3 dagen
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Lance Stroll gaat op pad. Aston Martin heeft de auto van de Canadees precies op tijd gerepareerd. Vettel staat nog altijd binnen.
over 3 dagen
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen en de tweede tijd voor Sergio Pérez. Bemoedigende signalen voor Red Bull Racing. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.18,580
  2. Pérez - 1.18,834
  3. Leclerc - 1.18,881
  4. Sainz - 1.18,983
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Hamilton opent met de tiende, Russell met de negende tijd. Beiden zijn nog niet veilig voor Q2.
over 3 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Goede ronde van Max Verstappen, die de snelste tijd van Leclerc nadert tot op 0,044 seconden.
over 3 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen opent met die vierde tijd, achter Sainz (eerste), Pérez (tweede) en Leclerc (derde).
over 3 dagen
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Er wordt nog steeds flink gesleuteld aan de auto's van Aston Martin, die allebei crashten in de derde training.
over 3 dagen
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Australië is onderweg.
over 3 dagen
over 3 dagen
Kwalificatieresultaten Max Verstappen in Melbourne:

  • 2019 - Vierde
  • 2018 - Vierde
  • 2017 - Vijfde
  • 2016 - Vijfde
  • 2015 - Twaalfde📸
over 3 dagen
Lewis Hamilton is bij de laatste kwalificaties in Melbourne altijd dominant geweest. Daar komt vandaag zeer waarschijnlijk verandering in. De laatste polesitters:

  • 2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)📸
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
