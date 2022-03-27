Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • Leclerc leidt
  • Verstappen tweede
Nog 13 rondes - Virtual safetycar! De race wordt even geneutraliseerd zodat de auto van Ricciardo kan worden weggehaald. De verschillen tussen de coureurs blijven wel gehandhaafd.
Nog 13 rondes - Opeens is het een slagveld. Ook de auto van Valtteri Bottas valt stil.
Nog 14 rondes - En ook Ricciardo gaat stuk! En gaat de McLaren-coureur de pits bereiken? Of krijgen we een safetycar?
Nog 15 rondes - Fernando Alonso lijkt stuk te gaan. De Spanjaard van Alpine rijdt langzaam over het circuit.
Nog 15 rondes - Verstappen klokt de snelste raceronde: 1.32,474. Daarmee is hij zeven duizendsten rapper dan Leclerc.
Nog 18 rondes - Red Bull-engineer Gianpiero Lambiase tegen Max Verstappen: "Houd je voor nu maar even rustig. We zetten Leclerc later onder druk, hij is nu zijn banden aan het oproken."
Nog 20 rondes - De stand en de verschillen:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen +1,5
  3. Sainz +3,7
  4. Pérez +2,3
  5. Russell +6,4
Nog 22 rondes - Leclerc antwoordt als Verstappen dichterbij komt. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 1,3 seconden. In principe hoeven de coureurs geen pitstop meer te maken.
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen nadert de DRS van Leclerc. Kan de Nederlander aansluiten bij de Monegask?
Nog 24 rondes - "Het is heel moeilijk om Leclerc te volgen", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio. Het verschil is anderhalve seconde.
Bekijk hier de crash van Latifi, die daarmee voor een safetycar zorgde.
Safetycar na crash Latifi
Nog 25 rondes - Hamilton ligt inmiddels zevende maar zit Magnussen op de zesde plek op de hielen. Beide rijders moeten nog een pitstop maken.
Nog 28 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen +1,3
  3. Sainz +1,3
  4. Pérez+1,2
  5. Russell +1,1
Nog 29 rondes - Leclerc trekt een klein gat naar Verstappen en heeft nu een seconde voorsprong op de Nederlander. Over een ronde mogen de coureurs weer DRS gebruiken.
GROEN! - Leclerc behoudt de leiding, maar Verstappen zit vlak achter hem. Sainz verschalkt Pérez en klimt naar de derde plek.
over één dag
Nog 31 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
over één dag
Nog 33 rondes - De safetycar neutraliseert de race. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Sainz
  5. Russell
  6. Magnussen
  7. Hamilton
  8. Alonso
  9. Hülkenberg
  10. Bottas
Nog 34 rondes - Pérez blijft Sainz nog wel voor! Leclerc neemt de leiding over en Verstappen ligt tweede.
Nog 34 rondes - Leclerc, Verstappen en Sainz komen allemaal binnen. Dat is slecht nieuws voor Pérez die waarschijnlijk meerdere posities verliest hierdoor.
Nog 35 rondes - Safetycar! Nicholas Latifi staat in de muur. 
Nog 36 rondes - Pérez naar binnen! De leider wisselt naar de harde band en valt terug naar de vierde plek. De rest rijdt door.
Nog 39 rondes - De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Leclerc +2,7
  3. Verstappen +2,4
  4. Sainz +2,4
  5. Russell +11,4
Nog 40 rondes - "Mijn voorbanden zijn het langzaam aan het begeven", meldt Verstappen over de boordradio. Een eerste pitstop is niet ver weg meer.
Beeld van de start waarin Max Verstappen ten koste van Carlos Sainz een positie won.
Start van de GP Saoedi-Arabië
Nog 42 rondes - Alonso - nu zesde - steekt Ocon voorbij en daarachter sluiten Bottas en Magnussen aan.
Nog 43 rondes - Fraai gevecht tussen Alpine-teamgenoten Alonso en Ocon. Insteek van het duel is de zesde plek.
over één dag
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen lijkt het gat naar Leclerc te dichten en rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van de Monegask.
over één dag
Nog 46 rondes - Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste ronde van de wedstrijd en trekt een gat naar nummer twee Leclerc. De stand: 

  1. Pérez
  2. Leclerc +1,9
  3. Verstappen +1,4
  4. Sainz +2,0
  5. Russell +5,4
Nog 48 rondes - Hamilton beleeft een lastige openingsfase. De Mercedes-coureur heeft slechts één plek gewonnen in de openingsrondes en ligt nu veertiende.
Voor Tsunoda kwam de race al voor de start ten einde.
Exit Tsunoda voor begin race
Nog 48 rondes - Verstappen moet een klein gaatje laten naar nummer twee Leclerc. Sainz rijdt op de vierde plek binnen DRS-afstand van de Nederlander.
over één dag
Nog 49 rondes - De start verloopt wonderwel zonder incidenten. De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Leclerc
  3. Verstappen
  4. Sainz
  5. Ocon
  6. Russell
  7. Alonso
  8. Bottas
  9. Magnussen
  10. Gasly
START - Pérez behoudt de leiding, Verstappen verschalkt Sainz en klimt naar de derde plek.
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië staat op het punt van beginnen.
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt. Alle coureurs komen van hun plaats.
