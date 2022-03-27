- Leclerc leidt
- Verstappen tweede
LAP 32/50 There's not much in it up front! Leclerc is maintaining around a 1.5-second gap to Verstappen with Sainz and Perez not far behind #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen +1,5
- Sainz +3,7
- Pérez +2,3
- Russell +6,4
- Leclerc
- Verstappen +1,3
- Sainz +1,3
- Pérez+1,2
- Russell +1,1
LAP 18/50 The state of play directly behind the @MercedesAMG Safety Car... 📸 Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz #SaudiArabianGP #F1
LAP 17/50 The top three all pit under the Safety Car, and it's Leclerc who returns to the track in the lead. Verstappen has moved up to second, while Perez has dropped to third #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Pérez
- Sainz
- Russell
- Magnussen
- Hamilton
- Alonso
- Hülkenberg
- Bottas
12 laps in the book 📖 Checo’s lead is stable with Max 2.6 behind LEC ⏱
LAP 11/50 Meanwhile at the front... Perez leads, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, then Sainz #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Pérez
- Leclerc +2,7
- Verstappen +2,4
- Sainz +2,4
- Russell +11,4
- Pérez
- Leclerc +1,9
- Verstappen +1,4
- Sainz +2,0
- Russell +5,4
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Ocon
- Russell
- Alonso
- Bottas
- Magnussen
- Gasly
The starting race tyre sets are in and there’s plenty of 🟡 to start the #SaudiArabiaGP! 🇸🇦 Who can put their strategy to good use in the race? 🏁 #F1 #Formula1 #Fit4F1 #Pirelli #Pirelli150
