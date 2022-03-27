Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen lijkt het gat naar Leclerc te dichten en rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van de Monegask.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 rondes - Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste ronde van de wedstrijd en trekt een gat naar nummer twee Leclerc. De stand: 

  1. Pérez
  2. Leclerc +1,9
  3. Verstappen +1,4
  4. Sainz +2,0
  5. Russell +5,4
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 rondes - Hamilton beleeft een lastige openingsfase. De Mercedes-coureur heeft slechts één plek gewonnen in de openingsrondes en ligt nu veertiende.
een paar seconden geleden
Voor Tsunoda kwam de race al voor de start ten einde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 rondes - Verstappen moet een klein gaatje laten naar nummer twee Leclerc. Sainz rijdt op de vierde plek binnen DRS-afstand van de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - De start verloopt wonderwel zonder incidenten. De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Leclerc
  3. Verstappen
  4. Sainz
  5. Ocon
  6. Russell
  7. Alonso
  8. Bottas
  9. Magnussen
  10. Gasly
een paar seconden geleden
START - Pérez behoudt de leiding, Verstappen verschalkt Sainz en klimt naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië staat op het punt van beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt. Alle coureurs komen van hun plaats.
een paar seconden geleden
De startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië:

  1. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
  2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)📸
  5. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  6. George Russell (Mercedes)
  7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
  9. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
  10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1)
  11. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  12. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
  13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  15. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  16. Alexander Albon (Williams)
  17. Nico Hüllkenberg (Aston Martin)
  18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min tot de start - De motoren worden gestart.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min tot de start - De coureurs klimmen hun auto's in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 35 min - Problemen voor Yuki Tsunoda! De Japanner, die gisteren al niet kon kwalificeren van wegens een brandstofprobleem, staat stil op de baan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 min tot de start - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Carlos Sainz gaat inderdaad op pad en ook Verstappen is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend en de coureurs begeven zich naar hun startposities. Komt ook Carlos Sainz zijn pitbox uit? De Ferrari-monteurs waren zojuist nog flink aan het sleutelen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 min tot de start - Ferrari "denkt" dat het probleem van Sainz is opgelost. De Spanjaard stapt zijn auto in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 min tot de start - De rust lijkt teruggekeerd in de pitbox van Ferrari. Kan Sainz gewoon starten?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 min tot de start - Ferrari bevestigt dat er een probleem aan de auto van Sainz is, maar geeft verder geen details. Het probleem werd pas een half uur geleden ontdekt.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie wint de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur tot de start - Er lijken problemen te zijn voor Carlos Sainz. Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van de Ferrari-coureur, die vandaag als derde begint.
een paar seconden geleden
Voor Lewis Hamilton eindigde de kwalificatie in een deceptie. De Brit eindigde als zestiende en was al na één sessie klaar. Het was voor het eerst sinds de Grand Prix van Brazilië in 2017 dat Hamilton niet door Q1 kwam.
een paar seconden geleden
Het verhaal van gisteren was ook de crash van Mick Schumacher. De coureur van Haas had alleen wat blauwe plekken en daarmee mag hij - gezien zijn enorme klap - van geluk spreken. Hij doet vandaag overigens niet mee omdat Haas niet in staat is om zijn zwaar gehavende auto te repareren.
een paar seconden geleden
Het was een lange, hectische kwalificatie gisteren. Sergio Pérez pakte zijn eerste poleposition, terwijl Max Verstappen niet verder kwam de vierde plek. Bekijk hier de zinderende ontknoping.
