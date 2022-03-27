- Pérez leidt
- Verstappen derde
12 laps in the book 📖 Checo’s lead is stable with Max 2.6 behind LEC ⏱
LAP 11/50 Meanwhile at the front... Perez leads, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen, then Sainz #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Pérez
- Leclerc +2,7
- Verstappen +2,4
- Sainz +2,4
- Russell +11,4
- Pérez
- Leclerc +1,9
- Verstappen +1,4
- Sainz +2,0
- Russell +5,4
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Ocon
- Russell
- Alonso
- Bottas
- Magnussen
- Gasly
The starting race tyre sets are in and there’s plenty of 🟡 to start the #SaudiArabiaGP! 🇸🇦 Who can put their strategy to good use in the race? 🏁 #F1 #Formula1 #Fit4F1 #Pirelli #Pirelli150
the stage is set 👊 @PierreGASLY
Carlos is on the grid and in the zone 💪 #SaudiArabianGP @ScuderiaFerrari
🟢 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 The pit lane is open! 🙌 #SaudiArabianGP #F1
Big concern on Sainz’s side of the garage. The scene for the past 15 minutes.
Great to see this man today 💙 @SchumacherMick
