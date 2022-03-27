Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • Leclerc leidt
  • Verstappen tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 ronde - De laatste ronde loopt. Leider Verstappen heeft een halve tel voorsprong op Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Leclerc sluit aan bij Verstappen, maar het gat is nog te groot om een aanval in te zetten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Albon en Stroll zijn met elkaar in contact gekomen en hebben schade. Gele vlaggen worden gezwaaid.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Leclerc rijdt nog altijd binnen DRS van Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Leclerc blijft binnen DRS-afstand van Verstappen. Het is bloedstollend spannend in Djedda.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Verstappen trekt een klein gat naar Leclerc, maar deze race is nog lang niet beslist.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Heeft Leclerc hier nog een antwoord op? De verschillen tussen de twee coureurs zijn minimaal.
een paar seconden geleden
 Nog 4 rondes - Daar is de aanval van Max Verstappen, die daarmee de leiding pakt! De Nederlander verschalkt de Monegask in de eerste bocht.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Verstappen zit op de staart van Leclerc, die zich geen foutje kan permitteren. Wanneer zet Verstappen de volgende aanval in?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Verstappen rijdt nu toch weer binnen DRS van Leclerc, maar het lijkt te ver te zijn.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Leclerc neemt wat afstand van Verstappen en lijkt de Nederlander nu buiten zijn DRS te houden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Wat een fantastisch gevecht is dit. Zowel Verstappen als Leclerc blokkeert om maar niet als eerste over de DRS-lijn te komen. Voorlopig komt Leclerc als winnaar uit de bus, maar de verschillen zijn klein.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Verstappen zit Leclerc op de hielen. Gaat de Red Bull een tweede poging wagen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - Leclerc antwoordt meteen en pakt Verstappen weer terug op het rechte stuk! Dit doet denken aan het gevecht van een week geleden in Bahrein.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Verstappen pakt de leiding! De Red Bull gaat Leclerc voorbij en leidt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Krijgt Verstappen zo een tweede kans? Hij zit heel dicht achter de Ferrari.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Verstappen probeert het bij Leclerc, maar de Monegask pareert. De Ferrari-coureur houdt de leiding.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - Verstappen heeft DRS en zit Leclerc op de hielen!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - GROEN! Verstappen is alert en zit dicht achter Leclerc. Kan de Nederlander de DRS van de Ferrari pakken?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - De virtual safetycar neutraliseert de race. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Sainz
  4. Pérez
  5. Russell
  6. Hamilton
  7. Ocon
  8. Norris
  9. Gasly
  10. Stroll
  11. Albon
  12. Magnussen
  13. Zhou
  14. Hülkenberg
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 rondes - We hebben dus drie uitvallers in heel korte tijd. Bottas, Alonso en Ricciardo staken de race met technische problemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Virtual safetycar! De race wordt even geneutraliseerd zodat de auto van Ricciardo kan worden weggehaald. De verschillen tussen de coureurs blijven wel gehandhaafd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 rondes - Opeens is het een slagveld. Ook de auto van Valtteri Bottas valt stil.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 rondes - En ook Ricciardo gaat stuk! En gaat de McLaren-coureur de pits bereiken? Of krijgen we een safetycar?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Fernando Alonso lijkt stuk te gaan. De Spanjaard van Alpine rijdt langzaam over het circuit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Verstappen klokt de snelste raceronde: 1.32,474. Daarmee is hij zeven duizendsten rapper dan Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Thuis is dé plek om op ontdekking te gaan. Geef je fantasie de ruimte en durf groots te dromen. Beleef de snelheid van Formule 1, speel digitaal de sterren van de hemel of verdwaal samen in een online wereld. Thuis is waar het gebeurt. Ga next level met Glasvezel + TV van T-Mobile. Nu 4 maanden Viaplay cadeau.

Gesponsord door: T-Mobile
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Red Bull-engineer Gianpiero Lambiase tegen Max Verstappen: "Houd je voor nu maar even rustig. We zetten Leclerc later onder druk, hij is nu zijn banden aan het oproken."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 20 rondes - De stand en de verschillen:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen +1,5
  3. Sainz +3,7
  4. Pérez +2,3
  5. Russell +6,4
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Leclerc antwoordt als Verstappen dichterbij komt. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 1,3 seconden. In principe hoeven de coureurs geen pitstop meer te maken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen nadert de DRS van Leclerc. Kan de Nederlander aansluiten bij de Monegask?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 rondes - "Het is heel moeilijk om Leclerc te volgen", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio. Het verschil is anderhalve seconde.
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de crash van Latifi, die daarmee voor een safetycar zorgde.
Safetycar na crash Latifi
15
Safetycar na crash Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 25 rondes - Hamilton ligt inmiddels zevende maar zit Magnussen op de zesde plek op de hielen. Beide rijders moeten nog een pitstop maken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen +1,3
  3. Sainz +1,3
  4. Pérez+1,2
  5. Russell +1,1
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 rondes - Leclerc trekt een klein gat naar Verstappen en heeft nu een seconde voorsprong op de Nederlander. Over een ronde mogen de coureurs weer DRS gebruiken.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN! - Leclerc behoudt de leiding, maar Verstappen zit vlak achter hem. Sainz verschalkt Pérez en klimt naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 rondes - De safetycar neutraliseert de race. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Sainz
  5. Russell
  6. Magnussen
  7. Hamilton
  8. Alonso
  9. Hülkenberg
  10. Bottas
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Pérez blijft Sainz nog wel voor! Leclerc neemt de leiding over en Verstappen ligt tweede.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Leclerc, Verstappen en Sainz komen allemaal binnen. Dat is slecht nieuws voor Pérez die waarschijnlijk meerdere posities verliest hierdoor.
Terug omhoog