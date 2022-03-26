- LIVE: Derde vrije training
- 18.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Inside the final 10 mins of FP3 Verstappen on the limit, runs wide at Turn 22 and aborts his flying lap #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Formula 1
More reliability problems for AlphaTauri. Gasly pushing his car back to the garage after stopping at the end of the pit lane 😰 #SaudiArabianGP
- WTF1
- Verstappen - 1.29,768
- Leclerc - 1.30,139
- Gasly - 1.30,148
- Pérez - 1.30,291
- Sainz - 1.30,323
- Leclerc (S) - 1.30,139
- Sainz (S) - 1.30,323
- Bottas (S) - 1.30,732
- Pérez (S) - 1.30,747
One last practice before the show! #SaudiArabianGP
- Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN
These @LewisHamilton fits undefeated this weekend. 💚
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
