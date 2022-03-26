Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE: Derde vrije training
  • 18.00 uur: Kwalificatie
Nog 9 min - Dat gaat maar net goed voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander is na twee sectoren liefst drie tienden sneller dan hij zojuist was, maar verliest bijna de controle over zijn Red Bull en kan zijn auto nog maar net uit de muur houden.
Nog 13 min - We gaan er nog even goed voor zitten. Wereldkampioen Verstappen rijdt de pits uit met nieuwe zachte banden.
Nog 15 min - Ook dit weekend lijkt Mercedes een bijrol te gaan spelen. Lewis Hamilton klokt met 1.30,838 de negende tijd.
Nog 18 min - Bijzonder goede tijd van Valtteri Bottas. De Fin springt naar de tweede plek en nadert Verstappen tot op twee tienden.
Nog 23 min - De auto van Pierre Gasly is aan het eind van de pitstraat afgeslagen. De Fransman duwt zijn auto eigenhandig terug naar de pits.
Nog 27 min - De stand:
  1. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  3. Gasly - 1.30,148
  4. Pérez - 1.30,291
Nog 28 min - Max Verstappen duikt als eerste coureur dit weekend onder de 1.30. Met 1.29,768 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst.
Nog 31 min - Kijk eens aan, Pierre Gasly springt naar de tweede plek en nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op negen (!) duizendsten. Zijn teamgenoot Yuki Tsunoda doet het met de vijfde tijd ook prima.
Nog 32 min - Verstappen noteert in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vierde tijd. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  2. Pérez - 1.30,291
  3. Sainz - 1.30,323
  4. Verstappen - 1.30,415
Nog 37 min - Sergio Pérez klokt de tweede tijd. De Mexicaan geeft met 1.30,291 anderhalve tiende toe op Leclerc.
Nog 39 min - En daar is dan eindelijk Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad. Hij rijdt op zachte banden.
Nog 40 min - Sainz nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op een tiende. De stand:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.30,139
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.30,323
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.30,732
  4. Pérez (S) - 1.30,747
Nog 46 min - Razendsnelle tijd Charles Leclerc. De Monegask klokt 1.30,139 en is daarmee een halve seconde rapper dan teamgenoot Sainz.
Nog 48 min - De Ferrari-coureurs klokken als eersten een tijd.

  1. Sainz (S) - 1.31,011
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.31,052
Nog 50 min - We wachten nog steeds op de eerste coureur die een tijd noteert. Alleen Hülkenberg, Sainz en Leclerc zijn onderweg.
Nog 56 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze training. De meeste coureurs staan nog in de pits. Lewis Hamilton is al wel onderweg.
GROEN! - De derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië.
Gisteren waren de vrije trainingen bijzaak in Djedda. Het ging vooral over de aanslag op het oliedepot, 10 kilometer van het circuit. Na lange vergaderingen is besloten om het Grand Prix-weekend ondanks de aanval wel gewoon door te laten gaan.
