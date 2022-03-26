- LIVE: Kwalificatie
- Hamilton strandt in Q1
The gearbox and rear end has broken pfd the car as it was lifted
- Junaid #JB17
We’ve heard that Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre. #HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP #Quali
- Haas F1 Team
5. Alonso
6. Bottas
7. Russell
8. Norris
9. Schumacher
10. Gasly
11. Zhou
12. Ricciardo
13. Magnussen
14. Stroll
15. Ocon
16. Hamilton
17. Albon
18. Hülkenberg
19. Latifi
20. Tsunoda
- Sainz - 1.28,855
- Leclerc - 1.29,039
- Verstappen - 1.29,330
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Nicholas Latifi slides into the barrier at Turn 13 Driver is OK #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Formula 1
We are GREEN for qualifying 🟢 Our second pole-setting session of the year is now under way #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Formula 1
Let's go Team 🤘 It's time for Qualifying at the #SaudiArabianGP 🏁
- Oracle Red Bull Racing
Concentration 💯 #SaudiArabianGP @LewisHamilton
- Formula 1
