Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • LIVE: Kwalificatie
  • Hamilton strandt in Q1
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - De muur waar Schumacher is gecrasht moet worden gerepareerd. De hervatting van de kwalificatie laat nog even op zich wachten.
over 3 dagen
"Ik wil niet te veel zeggen over mijn kwalificatie", reageert Lewis Hamilton voor de camera van Viaplay. "Ik hoop alleen maar dat Mick ongedeerd is."
over 3 dagen
Thuis is dé plek om op ontdekking te gaan. Geef je fantasie de ruimte en durf groots te dromen. Beleef de snelheid van Formule 1, speel digitaal de sterren van de hemel of verdwaal samen in een online wereld. Thuis is waar het gebeurt. Ga next level met Glasvezel + TV van T-Mobile. Nu 4 maanden Viaplay cadeau.

Gesponsord door: T-Mobile
over 3 dagen
Volgens Viaplay wordt Schumacher per helikopter afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis. Haas meldde zojuist dus wel dat hij bij bewustzijn is.
over 3 dagen
Volgens Sky Sports kan Schumacher communiceren met zijn team. Dat zou heel goed nieuws zijn, maar we hebben nog geen geluid gehoord.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - De doktoren zijn bij het wrak van Schumacher en er staat een ambulance op de baan. Nog altijd geen nieuws over de gezondheidstoestand van de Duitser.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - We hebben nog geen boordradio van Schumacher gehoord.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - Zeer zware klap voor Mick Schumacher. De Duitser schiet met een gigantische snelheid de muur in. Hopelijk is hij ongedeerd.
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Verstappen (derde) lijkt veilig te zijn voor Q3. In de gevarenzone:

5. Alonso
6. Bottas
7. Russell
8. Norris
9. Schumacher
10. Gasly

11. Zhou
12. Ricciardo
13. Magnussen
14. Stroll
15. Ocon
over 3 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Verstappen maakt een klein foutje in de derde sector en opent met de derde tijd, achter Pérez en Leclerc.
over 3 dagen
Bekijk hier de dramatische kwalificatie van Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton strandt in Jeddah al in eerste kwalificatiesessie
50
Hamilton strandt in Jeddah al in eerste kwalificatiesessie
over 3 dagen
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Pérez nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op vier honderdsten. Verstappen is nog onderweg.
over 3 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Leclerc klokt de snelste tijd, terwijl Russell op mediumbanden de tweede tijd noteert.
over 3 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
over 3 dagen
De laatste keer dat Lewis Hamilton niet door Q1 kwam was bij de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië in 2017. Destijds zorgde een crash voor een voortijdig einde van zijn kwalificatie.
over 3 dagen
FINISH (Q1) - Wat een deceptie voor Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, terwijl Carlos Sainz het snelst is. De afvallers:

16. Hamilton
17. Albon
18. Hülkenberg
19. Latifi
20. Tsunoda
over 3 dagen
FINISH (Q1) - Hamilton redt het niet! De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen strandt in de eerste kwalificatiesessie en start morgen als zestiende.
over 3 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) -  "Ik zou echt niet weten waar ik me kan verbeteren", zegt Hamilton over de boordradio.
over 3 dagen
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton zit echt in de problemen. De Brit staat zestiende en moet zich nog verbeteren om Q2 te halen.
over 3 dagen
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:


9. Stroll
10. Magnussen
11. Zhou
12. Schumacher
13. Ocon
14. Hamilton
15. Gasly

16. Ricciardo
17. Hülkenberg
18. Albon
19. Latifi
-- Tsunoda
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Yuki Tsunoda kampt met een probleem aan zijn brandstofsysteem. In Bahrein vielen Pérez en Verstappen juist uit met een brandstofprobleem.
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Sainz - 1.28,855
  2. Leclerc - 1.29,039
  3. Verstappen - 1.29,330
over 3 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt 1.39,330 en staat daarmee voorlopig derde. Beide Ferrari's zijn wel behoorlijk sneller dan de Nederlander.
over 3 dagen
Latifi crasht vroeg in kwalificatie voor GP Saoedi-Arabië
120
Latifi crasht vroeg in kwalificatie voor GP Saoedi-Arabië
over 3 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Het is inderdaad erg druk op de baan. Verstappen zoekt naar ruimte om een vrije ronde te kunnen rijden.
over 3 dagen
GROEN - De auto van Latifi is weggehaald en de sessie wordt hervat.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - Beide Ferrari- en Red Bull-coureurs hebben nog geen tijd op de klok staan. Het zal druk worden op de baan zo.
over 3 dagen
CODE ROOD - Nicholas Latifi staat in de muur. De sessie wordt stilgelegd, terwijl de Canadees aangeeft dat hij ongedeerd is.
over 3 dagen
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met de zachte band.
over 3 dagen
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Hamilton en Russell rijden op de mediumband en niet op de snelste zachte band. Mercedes heeft het dit weekend erg moeilijk.
over 3 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Het is voor de coureurs bijzonder lastig om hun banden op temperatuur te krijgen. Veel rijders werken voorafgaand aan hun kwalificatiepoging twee opwarmrondes af.
over 3 dagen
Nog 18 min (Q1) - GROEN! De eerste kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over 3 dagen
Een week geleden pakte Charles Leclerc in Bahrein poleposition. Vandaag was hij ook in de derde vrije training het snelst.
over 3 dagen
Max Verstappen leek vorig jaar op weg naar poleposition in Djedda, tot hij crashte in de laatste bocht.
over 3 dagen
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië?
over 3 dagen
Dit ging vanmiddag maar net goed voor Max Verstappen. De Nederlander is bezig aan een razendsnelle ronde, maar eindigt bijna in de muur.
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
18
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
Terug omhoog