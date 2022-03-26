- Leclerc snelste in VT3
- LIVE: Kwalificatie
9. Stroll
10. Magnussen
11. Zhou
12. Schumacher
13. Ocon
14. Hamilton
15. Gasly
16. Ricciardo
17. Hülkenberg
18. Albon
19. Latifi
-- Tsunoda
- Sainz - 1.28,855
- Leclerc - 1.29,039
- Verstappen - 1.29,330
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Nicholas Latifi slides into the barrier at Turn 13 Driver is OK #SaudiArabianGP #F1
We are GREEN for qualifying 🟢 Our second pole-setting session of the year is now under way #SaudiArabianGP #F1
Let's go Team 🤘 It's time for Qualifying at the #SaudiArabianGP 🏁
Concentration 💯 #SaudiArabianGP @LewisHamilton
- Leclerc - 1.29,735
- Verstappen - 1.29,768
- Pérez - 1.29,833
- Sainz - 1.30,009
- Bottas - 1.30,030
Inside the final 10 mins of FP3 Verstappen on the limit, runs wide at Turn 22 and aborts his flying lap #SaudiArabianGP #F1
More reliability problems for AlphaTauri. Gasly pushing his car back to the garage after stopping at the end of the pit lane 😰 #SaudiArabianGP
- Verstappen - 1.29,768
- Leclerc - 1.30,139
- Gasly - 1.30,148
- Pérez - 1.30,291
- Leclerc - 1.30,139
- Pérez - 1.30,291
- Sainz - 1.30,323
- Verstappen - 1.30,415
- Leclerc (S) - 1.30,139
- Sainz (S) - 1.30,323
- Bottas (S) - 1.30,732
- Pérez (S) - 1.30,747