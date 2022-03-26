Leclerc - 1.29,735 Verstappen - 1.29,768 Pérez - 1.29,833 Sainz - 1.30,009 Bottas - 1.30,030

- Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, maar had in potentie de snelste auto vanmiddag. De Nederlander was een paar minuten geleden bezig met een forse tijdsverbetering - na twee sectoren was hij drie tienden rapper - tot hij een foutje maakte en zijn ronde moest afbreken. De top vijf: