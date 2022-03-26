Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • Leclerc snelste in VT3
  • LIVE: Kwalificatie
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Hamilton redt het niet! De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen strandt in de eerste kwalificatiesessie en start morgen als zestiende.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) -  "Ik zou echt niet weten waar ik me kan verbeteren", zegt Hamilton over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton zit echt in de problemen. De Brit staat zestiende en moet zich nog verbeteren om Q2 te halen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:


9. Stroll
10. Magnussen
11. Zhou
12. Schumacher
13. Ocon
14. Hamilton
15. Gasly

16. Ricciardo
17. Hülkenberg
18. Albon
19. Latifi
-- Tsunoda
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Yuki Tsunoda kampt met een probleem aan zijn brandstofsysteem. In Bahrein vielen Pérez en Verstappen juist uit met een brandstofprobleem.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Sainz - 1.28,855
  2. Leclerc - 1.29,039
  3. Verstappen - 1.29,330
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt 1.39,330 en staat daarmee voorlopig derde. Beide Ferrari's zijn wel behoorlijk sneller dan de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Latifi crasht vroeg in kwalificatie voor GP Saoedi-Arabië
120
Latifi crasht vroeg in kwalificatie voor GP Saoedi-Arabië
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Het is inderdaad erg druk op de baan. Verstappen zoekt naar ruimte om een vrije ronde te kunnen rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN - De auto van Latifi is weggehaald en de sessie wordt hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Beide Ferrari- en Red Bull-coureurs hebben nog geen tijd op de klok staan. Het zal druk worden op de baan zo.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Nicholas Latifi staat in de muur. De sessie wordt stilgelegd, terwijl de Canadees aangeeft dat hij ongedeerd is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Hamilton en Russell rijden op de mediumband en niet op de snelste zachte band. Mercedes heeft het dit weekend erg moeilijk.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Het is voor de coureurs bijzonder lastig om hun banden op temperatuur te krijgen. Veel rijders werken voorafgaand aan hun kwalificatiepoging twee opwarmrondes af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - GROEN! De eerste kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Een week geleden pakte Charles Leclerc in Bahrein poleposition. Vandaag was hij ook in de derde vrije training het snelst.
een paar seconden geleden
Max Verstappen leek vorig jaar op weg naar poleposition in Djedda, tot hij crashte in de laatste bocht.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië?
een paar seconden geleden
Dit ging vanmiddag maar net goed voor Max Verstappen. De Nederlander is bezig aan een razendsnelle ronde, maar eindigt bijna in de muur.
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
18
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
een paar seconden geleden
Thuis is dé plek om op ontdekking te gaan. Geef je fantasie de ruimte en durf groots te dromen. Beleef de snelheid van Formule 1, speel digitaal de sterren van de hemel of verdwaal samen in een online wereld. Thuis is waar het gebeurt. Ga next level met Glasvezel + TV van T-Mobile. Nu 4 maanden Viaplay cadeau.

Gesponsord door: T-Mobile
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, maar had in potentie de snelste auto vanmiddag. De Nederlander was een paar minuten geleden bezig met een forse tijdsverbetering - na twee sectoren was hij drie tienden rapper - tot hij een foutje maakte en zijn ronde moest afbreken. De top vijf: 

  1. Leclerc - 1.29,735
  2. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  3. Pérez - 1.29,833
  4. Sainz - 1.30,009
  5. Bottas - 1.30,030
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Charles Leclerc klokt in extremis nog de snelste tijd! De Monegask is met 1.29,735 drie honderdsten rapper dan Verstappen, die geen tijd meer gaat noteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min - Verstappen gaat nog een keer op pad met zijn drie rondes oude banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min - Dat gaat maar net goed voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander is na twee sectoren liefst drie tienden sneller dan hij zojuist was, maar verliest bijna de controle over zijn Red Bull en kan zijn auto nog maar net uit de muur houden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min - We gaan er nog even goed voor zitten. Wereldkampioen Verstappen rijdt de pits uit met nieuwe zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min - Ook dit weekend lijkt Mercedes een bijrol te gaan spelen. Lewis Hamilton klokt met 1.30,838 de negende tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 min - Bijzonder goede tijd van Valtteri Bottas. De Fin springt naar de tweede plek en nadert Verstappen tot op twee tienden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 min - De auto van Pierre Gasly is aan het eind van de pitstraat afgeslagen. De Fransman duwt zijn auto eigenhandig terug naar de pits.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 27 min - De stand:
  1. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  3. Gasly - 1.30,148
  4. Pérez - 1.30,291
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 min - Max Verstappen duikt als eerste coureur dit weekend onder de 1.30. Met 1.29,768 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 min - Kijk eens aan, Pierre Gasly springt naar de tweede plek en nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op negen (!) duizendsten. Zijn teamgenoot Yuki Tsunoda doet het met de vijfde tijd ook prima.
een paar seconden geleden
Thuis is dé plek om op ontdekking te gaan. Geef je fantasie de ruimte en durf groots te dromen. Beleef de snelheid van Formule 1, speel digitaal de sterren van de hemel of verdwaal samen in een online wereld. Thuis is waar het gebeurt. Ga next level met Glasvezel + TV van T-Mobile. Nu 4 maanden Viaplay cadeau.

Gesponsord door: T-Mobile
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - Verstappen noteert in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vierde tijd. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  2. Pérez - 1.30,291
  3. Sainz - 1.30,323
  4. Verstappen - 1.30,415
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 min - Sergio Pérez klokt de tweede tijd. De Mexicaan geeft met 1.30,291 anderhalve tiende toe op Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 min - En daar is dan eindelijk Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad. Hij rijdt op zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 min - Sainz nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op een tiende. De stand:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.30,139
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.30,323
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.30,732
  4. Pérez (S) - 1.30,747
Terug omhoog