  • LIVE: Kwalificatie
  • Hamilton strandt in Q1
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Pérez nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op vier honderdsten. Verstappen is nog onderweg.
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Leclerc klokt de snelste tijd, terwijl Russell op mediumbanden de tweede tijd noteert.
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
De laatste keer dat Lewis Hamilton niet door Q1 kwam was bij de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Brazilië in 2017. Destijds zorgde een crash voor een voortijdig einde van zijn kwalificatie.
FINISH (Q1) - Wat een deceptie voor Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, terwijl Carlos Sainz het snelst is. De afvallers:

16. Hamilton
17. Albon
18. Hülkenberg
19. Latifi
20. Tsunoda
FINISH (Q1) - Hamilton redt het niet! De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen strandt in de eerste kwalificatiesessie en start morgen als zestiende.
Nog 2 min (Q1) -  "Ik zou echt niet weten waar ik me kan verbeteren", zegt Hamilton over de boordradio.
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton zit echt in de problemen. De Brit staat zestiende en moet zich nog verbeteren om Q2 te halen.
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:


9. Stroll
10. Magnussen
11. Zhou
12. Schumacher
13. Ocon
14. Hamilton
15. Gasly

16. Ricciardo
17. Hülkenberg
18. Albon
19. Latifi
-- Tsunoda
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Yuki Tsunoda kampt met een probleem aan zijn brandstofsysteem. In Bahrein vielen Pérez en Verstappen juist uit met een brandstofprobleem.
Nog 6 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Sainz - 1.28,855
  2. Leclerc - 1.29,039
  3. Verstappen - 1.29,330
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt 1.39,330 en staat daarmee voorlopig derde. Beide Ferrari's zijn wel behoorlijk sneller dan de Nederlander.
over één dag
Latifi crasht vroeg in kwalificatie voor GP Saoedi-Arabië
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Het is inderdaad erg druk op de baan. Verstappen zoekt naar ruimte om een vrije ronde te kunnen rijden.
over één dag
GROEN - De auto van Latifi is weggehaald en de sessie wordt hervat.
CODE ROOD - Beide Ferrari- en Red Bull-coureurs hebben nog geen tijd op de klok staan. Het zal druk worden op de baan zo.
CODE ROOD - Nicholas Latifi staat in de muur. De sessie wordt stilgelegd, terwijl de Canadees aangeeft dat hij ongedeerd is.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met de zachte band.
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Opvallend, Hamilton en Russell rijden op de mediumband en niet op de snelste zachte band. Mercedes heeft het dit weekend erg moeilijk.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Het is voor de coureurs bijzonder lastig om hun banden op temperatuur te krijgen. Veel rijders werken voorafgaand aan hun kwalificatiepoging twee opwarmrondes af.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - GROEN! De eerste kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
Een week geleden pakte Charles Leclerc in Bahrein poleposition. Vandaag was hij ook in de derde vrije training het snelst.
Max Verstappen leek vorig jaar op weg naar poleposition in Djedda, tot hij crashte in de laatste bocht.
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië?
Dit ging vanmiddag maar net goed voor Max Verstappen. De Nederlander is bezig aan een razendsnelle ronde, maar eindigt bijna in de muur.
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
FINISH - Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, maar had in potentie de snelste auto vanmiddag. De Nederlander was een paar minuten geleden bezig met een forse tijdsverbetering - na twee sectoren was hij drie tienden rapper - tot hij een foutje maakte en zijn ronde moest afbreken. De top vijf: 

  1. Leclerc - 1.29,735
  2. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  3. Pérez - 1.29,833
  4. Sainz - 1.30,009
  5. Bottas - 1.30,030
FINISH - Charles Leclerc klokt in extremis nog de snelste tijd! De Monegask is met 1.29,735 drie honderdsten rapper dan Verstappen, die geen tijd meer gaat noteren.
Nog 2 min - Verstappen gaat nog een keer op pad met zijn drie rondes oude banden.
Nog 9 min - Dat gaat maar net goed voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander is na twee sectoren liefst drie tienden sneller dan hij zojuist was, maar verliest bijna de controle over zijn Red Bull en kan zijn auto nog maar net uit de muur houden.
Nog 13 min - We gaan er nog even goed voor zitten. Wereldkampioen Verstappen rijdt de pits uit met nieuwe zachte banden.
over één dag
Nog 15 min - Ook dit weekend lijkt Mercedes een bijrol te gaan spelen. Lewis Hamilton klokt met 1.30,838 de negende tijd.
over één dag
Nog 18 min - Bijzonder goede tijd van Valtteri Bottas. De Fin springt naar de tweede plek en nadert Verstappen tot op twee tienden.
Nog 23 min - De auto van Pierre Gasly is aan het eind van de pitstraat afgeslagen. De Fransman duwt zijn auto eigenhandig terug naar de pits.
over één dag
Nog 27 min - De stand:
  1. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  3. Gasly - 1.30,148
  4. Pérez - 1.30,291
Nog 28 min - Max Verstappen duikt als eerste coureur dit weekend onder de 1.30. Met 1.29,768 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst.
