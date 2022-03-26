- LIVE: Kwalificatie
- Hamilton strandt in Q1
16. Hamilton
17. Albon
18. Hülkenberg
19. Latifi
20. Tsunoda
9. Stroll
10. Magnussen
11. Zhou
12. Schumacher
13. Ocon
14. Hamilton
15. Gasly
16. Ricciardo
17. Hülkenberg
18. Albon
19. Latifi
-- Tsunoda
- Sainz - 1.28,855
- Leclerc - 1.29,039
- Verstappen - 1.29,330
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Nicholas Latifi slides into the barrier at Turn 13 Driver is OK #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
We are GREEN for qualifying 🟢 Our second pole-setting session of the year is now under way #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Let's go Team 🤘 It's time for Qualifying at the #SaudiArabianGP 🏁
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Oracle Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
Concentration 💯 #SaudiArabianGP @LewisHamilton
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc - 1.29,735
- Verstappen - 1.29,768
- Pérez - 1.29,833
- Sainz - 1.30,009
- Bottas - 1.30,030
Inside the final 10 mins of FP3 Verstappen on the limit, runs wide at Turn 22 and aborts his flying lap #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
More reliability problems for AlphaTauri. Gasly pushing his car back to the garage after stopping at the end of the pit lane 😰 #SaudiArabianGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- WTF1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen - 1.29,768
- Leclerc - 1.30,139
- Gasly - 1.30,148
- Pérez - 1.30,291