  • Leclerc snelste in VT3
  • 18.00 uur: Kwalificatie
over één dag
Max Verstappen leek vorig jaar op weg naar poleposition in Djedda, tot hij crashte in de laatste bocht.
over één dag
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië?
over één dag
Dit ging vanmiddag maar net goed voor Max Verstappen. De Nederlander is bezig aan een razendsnelle ronde, maar eindigt bijna in de muur.
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
18
Verstappen kan crash maar net voorkomen bij derde training Djedda
over één dag
over één dag
FINISH - Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede, maar had in potentie de snelste auto vanmiddag. De Nederlander was een paar minuten geleden bezig met een forse tijdsverbetering - na twee sectoren was hij drie tienden rapper - tot hij een foutje maakte en zijn ronde moest afbreken. De top vijf: 

  1. Leclerc - 1.29,735
  2. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  3. Pérez - 1.29,833
  4. Sainz - 1.30,009
  5. Bottas - 1.30,030
over één dag
FINISH - Charles Leclerc klokt in extremis nog de snelste tijd! De Monegask is met 1.29,735 drie honderdsten rapper dan Verstappen, die geen tijd meer gaat noteren.
over één dag
Nog 2 min - Verstappen gaat nog een keer op pad met zijn drie rondes oude banden.
over één dag
Nog 9 min - Dat gaat maar net goed voor Max Verstappen! De Nederlander is na twee sectoren liefst drie tienden sneller dan hij zojuist was, maar verliest bijna de controle over zijn Red Bull en kan zijn auto nog maar net uit de muur houden.
over één dag
Nog 13 min - We gaan er nog even goed voor zitten. Wereldkampioen Verstappen rijdt de pits uit met nieuwe zachte banden.
over één dag
Nog 15 min - Ook dit weekend lijkt Mercedes een bijrol te gaan spelen. Lewis Hamilton klokt met 1.30,838 de negende tijd.
over één dag
Nog 18 min - Bijzonder goede tijd van Valtteri Bottas. De Fin springt naar de tweede plek en nadert Verstappen tot op twee tienden.
over één dag
Nog 23 min - De auto van Pierre Gasly is aan het eind van de pitstraat afgeslagen. De Fransman duwt zijn auto eigenhandig terug naar de pits.
over één dag
Nog 27 min - De stand:
  1. Verstappen - 1.29,768
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  3. Gasly - 1.30,148
  4. Pérez - 1.30,291
over één dag
Nog 28 min - Max Verstappen duikt als eerste coureur dit weekend onder de 1.30. Met 1.29,768 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst.
over één dag
Nog 31 min - Kijk eens aan, Pierre Gasly springt naar de tweede plek en nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op negen (!) duizendsten. Zijn teamgenoot Yuki Tsunoda doet het met de vijfde tijd ook prima.
over één dag
over één dag
Nog 32 min - Verstappen noteert in zijn eerste getimede ronde de vierde tijd. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.30,139
  2. Pérez - 1.30,291
  3. Sainz - 1.30,323
  4. Verstappen - 1.30,415
over één dag
Nog 37 min - Sergio Pérez klokt de tweede tijd. De Mexicaan geeft met 1.30,291 anderhalve tiende toe op Leclerc.
over één dag
Nog 39 min - En daar is dan eindelijk Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad. Hij rijdt op zachte banden.
over één dag
Nog 40 min - Sainz nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op een tiende. De stand:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.30,139
  2. Sainz (S) - 1.30,323
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.30,732
  4. Pérez (S) - 1.30,747
over één dag
Nog 46 min - Razendsnelle tijd Charles Leclerc. De Monegask klokt 1.30,139 en is daarmee een halve seconde rapper dan teamgenoot Sainz.
over één dag
Nog 48 min - De Ferrari-coureurs klokken als eersten een tijd.

  1. Sainz (S) - 1.31,011
  2. Leclerc (S) - 1.31,052
over één dag
Nog 50 min - We wachten nog steeds op de eerste coureur die een tijd noteert. Alleen Hülkenberg, Sainz en Leclerc zijn onderweg.
over één dag
Nog 56 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze training. De meeste coureurs staan nog in de pits. Lewis Hamilton is al wel onderweg.
over één dag
GROEN! - De derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië.
over één dag
Gisteren waren de vrije trainingen bijzaak in Djedda. Het ging vooral over de aanslag op het oliedepot, 10 kilometer van het circuit. Na lange vergaderingen is besloten om het Grand Prix-weekend ondanks de aanval wel gewoon door te laten gaan.
