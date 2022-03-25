- Raketaanval nabij circuit
- Leclerc snelste in trainingen
This is rammed now. Lewis Hamilton has joined. Ferrari and McLaren personnel too. Aston Martin drivers. Taken a while to assemble everybody but think the packed room is about ready to be addressed.
- Scott Mitchell
Plusieurs pilotes viennent participer à la réunion avec les organisateurs et les autorités locales pour décider de la suite à donner à ce GP en Arabie Saoudite #SaudiArabianGP #jeddah
- Laurent Dupin
This is how close the missile attack was to the circuit #F1 #SaudiArabianGP
- Motorsport Week
Following both drivers kissing the wall they won’t resume this session due to damages. #SaudiArabianGP #FP2
- Scuderia Ferrari
- Leclerc (S) - 1.30,074
- Verstappen (M) - 1.30,214
- Sainz (M) - 1.30,320
- Pérez (M) - 1.30,360
Leclerc (M) - 1.30,216
Sainz (M) - 1.30,320
Verstappen (M) - 1.30,551
Kevin is back on the track - he’s on 🟡 medium tires. Mick starts the session on the ⚪️ hard compound. #HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP #FP2
- Haas F1 Team
Hearing some drivers unsure about continuing with the weekend after the recent attack nearby #F1 #SaudiArabianGP
- Chris Medland
To be clear, this could be ANYTHING and have a perfectly simple explanation, but just noticed some black smoke billowing across the circuit here. #SaudiArabianGP #F1
- Claire Cottingham
Geen onweer, daar aan de horizon...
- Arjan Schouten
BREAKING: Houthi missile hits Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- BNO News
- Leclerc (S) - 1.30,772
- Verstappen (H) - 1.30,888
- Bottas (S) - 1.31,084