  • Raketaanval nabij circuit
  • Leclerc snelste in trainingen
één uur geleden
De Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië gaat definitief door. Volgens Formule 1-CEO Stefano Domenicali is het volledig verantwoord om dit weekend te gaan racen.
één uur geleden
De situatie eerder vandaag in Djedda.
Zwarte rookwolken stijgen op na explosie nabij F1-circuit Djedda
44
Zwarte rookwolken stijgen op na explosie nabij F1-circuit Djedda
2 uur geleden
Op dit moment zijn de coureurs en teambazen met de Formule 1 in gesprek over de raketaanval in Djedda. De Formule 1 liet eerder al weten dat het Grand Prix-weekend gewoon zoals gepland door kan gaan.
2 uur geleden
Alle mediaverplichtingen die vanavond voor de coureurs gepland stonden zijn afgelast.
2 uur geleden
Ook volgens de Formule 1 kan de rest van het Grand Prix-weekend gewoon doorgaan zoals gepland. "De Formule 1 staat na de ontwikkelingen van vandaag in nauw contact met de autoriteiten. Deze hebben bevestigd dat het evenement gewoon door kan gaan zoals vooraf is bepaald. We zullen het hele weekend nauw contact met de autoriteiten blijven houden."
3 uur geleden
FINISH - Charles Leclerc is ondanks een flinke touché met de muur het snelst in de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Max Verstappen eindigt vlak achter de Monegask als tweede en Carlos Sainz completeert de top drie.
3 uur geleden
Nog 16 min - De stand:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.30,074
  2. Verstappen (M) - 1.30,214
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.30,320
  4. Pérez  (M) - 1.30,360
3 uur geleden
Nog 17 min - Problemen voor Charles Leclerc. De Monegask klapt met zijn linkervoorband tegen de muur en breekt zijn ophanging. Hij kan zijn Ferrari nog wel terugrijden naar de pits.
3 uur geleden
Terwijl wij ons druk maken om rondetijden is dit nog altijd 10 kilometer van het circuit gaande.
3 uur geleden
Nog 26 min - Hij klaagde net al over de boordradio en nu staat hij kapot stil langs de weg. Kevin Magnussen ziet zijn training door technische problemen ten einde komen.
3 uur geleden
Nog 29 min - Verstappen zet aan voor een snelle ronde, maar glijdt de baan af in de eerste bocht. Straks ongetwijfeld een nieuwe poging.
3 uur geleden
Nog 32 min - Leclerc klokt op de zachte band 1.30,074 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Verstappen. Verstappen gaat nu voor het eerst op pad met zacht rubber.
3 uur geleden
Nog 43 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.30,214 is de Nederlander twee duizendsten sneller dan Charles Leclerc.
3 uur geleden
3 uur geleden
Nog 47 min - Verstappen verbetert zich en nadert de tijd van Leclerc tot op drie tienden. De stand:

Leclerc (M) - 1.30,216
Sainz (M) - 1.30,320
Verstappen (M) - 1.30,551
3 uur geleden
Nog 49 min - Verstappen opent op medium met 1.31,290 en is daarmee een seconde langzamer dan Leclerc. Ook de Ferrari-coureur rijdt op medium.
4 uur geleden
Nog 55 min - Verstappen gaat op pad met mediumbanden. Charles Leclerc, eveneens op medium, klokt de snelste tijd.
4 uur geleden
Nog 56 min - Alleen beide Red Bulls staan nog in de pits. Alle andere coureurs zijn al op het asfalt te vinden.
4 uur geleden
GROEN! - De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië is begonnen. Het voelt wat gek, maar we gaan ons nu toch maar op het sportieve gedeelte richten.
4 uur geleden
De coureurs doen hun helmen op en stappen in hun auto's. We lijken om 18.15 uur toch echt te gaan trainen.
4 uur geleden
Wat gaan de teams en coureurs doen? Wordt er vandaag (en de rest van het weekend) nog gereden? Het is wachten op officiële informatie van de autoriteiten.
4 uur geleden
De start van de tweede vrije training is met een kwartier uitgesteld.
4 uur geleden
De Formule 1-coureurs en teambazen zouden naar het hoofdkantoor van de FIA zijn geroepen. Mogelijk worden zij bijgepraat over de actuele situatie in Djedda. Over zeven minuten zou de tweede training moeten beginnen.
4 uur geleden
Je zou het haast vergeten, maar om 18.00 uur gaat in principe de tweede vrije training van start. Vooralsnog gaat deze gewoon door.
4 uur geleden
Volgens Reuters en AP is de aanslag opgeëist door Irangezinde Houthi-rebellen, die voornamelijk actief zijn in buurland Jemen. Deze groep zou de afgelopen dagen meerdere aanslagen op water- en elektriciteitscentrales in het zuiden van Saoedi-Arabië hebben gepleegd. Ook het oliedepot in Djedda zou eerder al zijn aangevallen door de Houthi-rebellen.
5 uur geleden
Deze brand krijgen de Saoedische autoriteiten niet zomaar geblust.
5 uur geleden
Als blijkt dat er daadwerkelijk een raketaanval heeft plaatsgevonden nabij het circuit, dan staat de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië natuurlijk op zeer losse schroeven. We zijn in afwachting van een verklaring van de Formule 1. Ondertussen vindt op het circuit van Djedda gewoon de kwalificatie van de Formule 2 plaats.
5 uur geleden
Een kaart van Djedda met daarbij de locatie van het circuit en de locatie van de brandende Aramco-fabriek.
5 uur geleden
5 uur geleden
De Formule 1 komt met een korte verklaring rondom de mogelijke raketaanval: "Op dit moment zijn we in afwachting van verdere informatie van de autoriteiten om te horen wat er daadwerkelijk is gebeurd."
6 uur geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton geeft op de negende plek anderhalve seconde toe op Leclerc. De top drie:

  1. Leclerc (S) - 1.30,772
  2. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,888
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.31,084
6 uur geleden
FINISH - Charles Leclerc klokt de snelste tijd in de eerste training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. De Monegask is nipt sneller dan Max Verstappen (tweede) en Valtteri Bottas. Leclerc noteert zijn tijd wel op zachte banden, terwijl Verstappen op hard zijn snelste ronde klokte.
6 uur geleden
Nog 2 min - Snelste tijd Charles Leclerc! De Monegask klokt in de slotminuten 1.30,772 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Verstappen.
