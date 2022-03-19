Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier!

  • Leclerc verovert pole
  • Verstappen tweede
  • Sainz derde
  • Hamilton vijfde
een paar seconden geleden
Horner vervolgt: "Het is onbekend hoe sterk Ferrari in de race gaat zijn, daar moeten we nog achter zien te komen. Onze longruns tijdens de vrije trainingen waren in orde, maar het gaat om wat we morgen laten zien."
een paar seconden geleden
"Het is één grote ontdekkingsreis", zegt Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner in gesprek met Sky Sports. "Ferrari is de hele winter al sterk en we zagen al aankomen dat zij onze grootste concurrent zouden gaan zijn. De ronde van Charles was geweldig. Max had een klein momentje in de laatste bocht en dat bleek cruciaal, aangezien de marges zo klein zijn. Hoe dan ook, we starten op de eerste rij in een seizoen met veel regelwijzigingen. Daar worden we gelukkig van."
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de slotminuten van de kwalificatie in Bahrein
96
Bekijk hier de slotminuten van de kwalificatie in Bahrein
een paar seconden geleden
Bekijk hier de volledige reactie van Max Verstappen.
Verstappen blikt redelijk tevreden terug op kwalificatie in Bahrein
95
Verstappen blikt redelijk tevreden terug op kwalificatie in Bahrein
een paar seconden geleden
Lewis Hamilton eindigt als vijfde, maar kan niettemin best leven met die positie. "Ik had dit nooit verwacht, gezien alle problemen die we de laatste tijd hebben gehad", zegt de Brit tegen Viaplay. "De basis is nog steeds goed, maar het gaat wel een tijd duren om alles op te lossen. Dit is helemaal niet zo'n slecht resultaat voor ons."
een paar seconden geleden
"Over het algemeen was het oké", zegt Max Verstappen na zijn tweede plek in de kwalificatie. "We hebben een goede raceauto, dat is uiteindelijk toch het belangrijkst. Ik heb nog steeds veel vertrouwen in morgen. De auto voelde niet fantastisch, maar tegelijkertijd ook niet erg slecht. Anders kan je niet als tweede eindigen. Het was een leuk middag. We hebben een mooi gevecht geleverd met Ferrari en hopelijk wordt het ook een mooie race."
een paar seconden geleden
"Dit voelt heel goed", zegt polesitter Charles Leclerc, die Max Verstappen aftroeft. "De laatste jaren zijn zo zwaar geweest voor het team. We waren optimistisch dat we sterk vooor de dag zouden komen en gelukkig is dat ook gebeurd. Ik was niet helemaal tevreden over mezelf, maar gelukkig hadden we het echt goed voor elkaar in Q3. Ik ben hier super blij mee. En bovendien is er nog steeds ruimte om te verbeteren."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De top tien:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Verstappen
  3. Sainz
  4. Pérez
  5. Hamilton
  6. Bottas
  7. Magnussen
  8. Alonso
  9. Russell
  10. Gasly
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Wat een zinderende kwalificatie was dit. Sergio Pérez eindigt als vierde en Lewis Hamilton completeert de top vijf.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Leclerc troeft Verstappen af! De Monegask is een tiende rapper dan de Nederlander en verovert poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Verstappen eindigt nog wel als tweede, Carlos Sainz completeert de top drie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is niet sneller dan Leclerc in de tweede sector, maar het verschil is minimaal.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector. Gaat het dan toch gebeuren?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Verstappen lijkt als laatste coureur een tijd te gaan noteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. Wie pakt poleposition in Bahrein?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen zal toch echt ergens nog wat snelheid moeten vinden om vandaag poleposition te pakken. Het is een bloedstollende eerste kwalificatie van het seizoen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - De Ferrari's zijn sneller dan Verstappen na de eerste runs! Maar de verschillen zijn minimaal. De stand: 

  1. Sainz - 1.30,687
  2. Leclerc - 1.30,731
  3. Verstappen - 1.30,743
  4. Pérez - 1.31,013
  5. Hamilton - 1.32,158
  6. Russell - 1.32,291
  7. Gasly - 1.33,238
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Verstappen gaat net als beide Ferrari- en Mercedes-coureurs direct op pad.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg. Wie pakt poleposition in Bahrein?
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Kevin Magnussen bezorgt Haas een plaats in Q3. Dat is voor het eerst sinds 2019. De uitslag van Q2:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Sainz
  3. Leclerc
  4. Pérez
  5. Hamilton
  6. Russell
  7. Magnussen
  8. Alonso
  9. Gasly
  10. Bottas
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - De afvallers:

11. Esteban Ocon
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Lando Norris
14. Alexander Albon
15. Zhou Guanyu
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2. Terwijl alle andere coureurs twee keer de baan op gaan, blijft de Red Bull-rijder binnen en spaart hij een setje banden uit. Sainz eindigt als tweede en Leclerc wordt derde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Sainz doet het nog beter dan Leclerc en geeft slechts drie honderdsten toe op Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Leclerc nadert de snelste tijd van Verstappen tot 0,175 seconden. De Red Bull-coureur is binnen gebleven.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen heeft zo'n grote marge dat hij veilig is voor Q3. Het ziet er heel goed uit voor de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

4. Magnussen
5. Hamilton
6. Russell
7. Sainz
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Bottas

11. Schumacher
12. Norris
13. Albon
14. Gasly
15. Zhou
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen heeft een behoorlijke marge te pakken. Leclerc klokt 1.31,356 en geeft zes tienden toe op de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen noteert met 1.30,757 verreweg de snelste tijd. Daarmee is hij liefst zeven tienden rapper dan Leclerc zojuist. Wat een wereldronde van de Nederlander. Kan Ferrari pareren?
een paar seconden geleden

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Zonder een tijd te noteren komt Albon weer de pits in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Alexander Albon is de enige coureur die aan het rijden is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - George Russell (negende) en Lewis Hamilton (tiende) spelen een bijrol in Q1. De Ferrari aangedreven teams doen het allemaal uitstekend. 

  1. Leclerc
  2. Sainz
  3. Verstappen
  4. Bottas
  5. Magnussen
  6. Ocon
  7. Gasly
  8. Norris
  9. Russell
  10. Hamilton
  11. Pérez
  12. Alonso
  13. Schumacher
  14. Zhou
  15. Albon
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Nico Hülkenberg (zeventiende) werd op het laatste moment ingevlogen om Sebastian Vettel te vervangen, maar is wel al direct sneller dan Aston Martin-teamgenoot Lance Stroll (negentiende). Ricciardo stelt op de achttiende plek flink teleur. De afvallers:

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Nico Hülkenberg
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Lance Stroll
20. Nicholas Latifi.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q2. De Nederlander geeft drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Leclerc.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Russell verbetert zich en noteert de vijfde tijd, vlak voor teamgenoot Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Verstappen is drie tienden langzamer dan de snelste tijd van Leclerc. De stand:

  1. Leclerc - 1.31,471
  2. Sainz - 1.31,567
  3. Verstappen - 1.31,785
  4. Bottas - 1.31,919
  5. Hamilton - 1.32,285
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

14. Albon
15. Norris

16. Stroll
17. Hülkenberg
18. Ricciardo
19. Tsunoda
20. Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Hamilton opent met de vijfde tijd, Russell opent met de tiende plek.
