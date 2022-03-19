- Leclerc verovert pole
- Verstappen tweede
- Sainz derde
- Hamilton vijfde
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Magnussen
- Alonso
- Russell
- Gasly
- Sainz - 1.30,687
- Leclerc - 1.30,731
- Verstappen - 1.30,743
- Pérez - 1.31,013
- Hamilton - 1.32,158
- Russell - 1.32,291
- Gasly - 1.33,238
It's great to have you back, @alex_albon ☺️ #BahrainGP #F1
Q2 CLASSIFICATION Max goes fastest in the second part of qualifying... now all eyes on the shootout for pole 👀 #BahrainGP #F1
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Russell
- Magnussen
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Bottas
The pace is picking 🆙 Max and Checo are into the shootout in P1 and P4 👊
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Lando Norris
14. Alexander Albon
15. Zhou Guanyu
4. Magnussen
5. Hamilton
6. Russell
7. Sainz
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Bottas
11. Schumacher
12. Norris
13. Albon
14. Gasly
15. Zhou
We're back in business for Q2, and Alex Albon has the track to himself for now #BahrainGP #F1
Q1 CLASSIFICATION The Ferraris fly through, with Haas and Alfa Romeo also making it into the top five 💪 #BahrainGP #F1
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Magnussen
- Ocon
- Gasly
- Norris
- Russell
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Alonso
- Schumacher
- Zhou
- Albon
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Nico Hülkenberg
18. Daniel Ricciardo
19. Lance Stroll
20. Nicholas Latifi.
- Leclerc - 1.31,471
- Sainz - 1.31,567
- Verstappen - 1.31,785
- Bottas - 1.31,919
- Hamilton - 1.32,285
14. Albon
15. Norris
16. Stroll
17. Hülkenberg
18. Ricciardo
19. Tsunoda
20. Latifi