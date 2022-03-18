Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd jullie op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Veel plezier!

  • Eerste GP van seizoen
  • LIVE: Eerste vrije training
  • 16.00 uur: Tweede vrije training
FINISH - De uitslag:

  1. Gasly (S) - 1.34,193
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.34,557
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.34,611
  4. Russell (S) - 1.34,629
  5. Verstappen (M) - 1.34,742
  6. Stroll (S) - 1.34,814
  7. Hamilton (S) - 1.34,943
FINISH - Mercedes lijkt de zaken inderdaad niet voor elkaar te hebben. Russell (vierde) en Hamilton (zevende) rijden net als Gasly op de zachte band, maar geven veel tijd toe op de Fransman.
FINISH - Pierre Gasly is verrassend het snelst in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Charles Leclerc eindigt als tweede en Carlos Sainz completeert de top drie. Max Verstappen eindigt als vijfde, maar heeft nog niet op de zachte band gereden.
Eerder deze sessie veroorzaakte Esteban Ocon een rode vlag.
Nog 7 min - Hamilton verbetert zich op de zachte band, maar komt bij lange na nog niet aan de tijden van de coureurs die bovenaan staan. Hij klimt naar de zevende plek.
Nog 14 min - Perre Gasly is op de zachte band het snelst van iedereen. De Fransman klokt 1.34,193 en is daarmee een halve seconde sneller dan Russell en Sainz. De stand:

  1. Gasly (S) - 1.34,193
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.34,557
  3. Sainz (M) - 1.34,611
  4. Russell (S) - 1.34,629
  5. Verstappen (M) - 1.34,742
Nog 15 min - Spin voor Charles Leclerc. De Monegask is op de zachte band het snelst van iedereen, maar verliest de controle over zijn auto en gaat in de rondte.
Nog 16 min - Snelste tijd George Russell. Met 1.34,629 is de Brit op zacht een tiende rapper dan Verstappen op medium.
Nog 18 min - Russell gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad op zachte banden. Kan hij de tijd van Verstappen verbeteren?
Nog 19 min - Verstappen gaat weer op pad. De Red Bull-coureur rijdt op een set gebruikte mediumbanden.
Nog 21 min - We gaan meekijken met Lewis Hamilton. De Brit geeft na twee sectoren al vier seconden toe op de tijd van Verstappen.
Nog 24 min - Pérez verbetert zich en klokt de tweede tijd. Red Bull op de eerste en tweede plek nu.
Nog 31 min - We weten niet precies met hoeveel brandstof de coureurs rijden, maar de Mercedes-coureurs komen op dezelfde niet in de buurt bij de tijd van Verstappen. Hamilton geeft 1,6 seconden toe op de Nederlander, terwijl Russell 1,7 seconden langzamer is.
Nog 32 min - "De auto is veel gevoeliger voor de wind dan een week geleden", meldt George Russell over de boordradio.
Nog 35 min - Verstappen is op medium verreweg het snelst van iedereen: 1.34,783. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.34,783
  2. Alonso (S) - 1.35,247
  3. Pérez (M) - 1.36,006
Nog 38 min - Verstappen gaat op pad met verse mediumbanden. We hebben nog geen serieuze rondetijden gezien.
Nog 40 min - Groen! De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat.
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt stilgelegd. Het stuk bodywork ligt op een te gevaarlijk plek.
Nog 54 min - Gele vlag. Er ligt een stuk voorvleugel op het rechte stuk.
Nog 56 min - Verstappen rijdt de pits uit. De Nederlander heeft de harde band onder zijn RB18 zitten.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De eerste vrije training van dit Grand Prix-seizoen is onderweg.
Max Verstappen zit al in zijn auto. De Nederlander zal snel de baan op gaan.
Volgens Lewis Hamilton heeft Mercedes nog geen winnende auto. Duikt de Brit bewust in de underdogrol, of is de Mercedes echt niet goed dit jaar? Over een uur weten we waarschijnlijk al meer.
Wie wordt dit seizoen wereldkampioen?
