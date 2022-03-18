- Eerste GP van seizoen
- LIVE: Eerste vrije training
- 16.00 uur: Tweede vrije training
- Gasly (S) - 1.34,193
- Leclerc (M) - 1.34,557
- Sainz (M) - 1.34,611
- Russell (S) - 1.34,629
- Verstappen (M) - 1.34,742
- Stroll (S) - 1.34,814
- Hamilton (S) - 1.34,943
- Gasly (S) - 1.34,193
- Leclerc (M) - 1.34,557
- Sainz (M) - 1.34,611
- Russell (S) - 1.34,629
- Verstappen (M) - 1.34,742
Verstappen hits the top spot He goes quickest with a time of 1:34.783 ⏱ #BahrainGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen (M) - 1.34,783
- Alonso (S) - 1.35,247
- Pérez (M) - 1.36,006
Track clear, we're back on track! Just 40 minutes remain for the drivers in FP1 ⏳ #BahrainGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Esteban Ocon loses a big chunk of sidepod 🤯 The debris litters the start-finish straight, so the session is paused as clean-up begins #BahrainGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
For this year's helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days 💛
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Lewis Hamilton
- Moment van plaatsen