- Verstappen rijdt 45 rondes in ochtend
- LIVE: Middagsessie
🚩 DRAPEAU ROUGE ! Ocon arrêté en piste 😬 #F1 #F1Testing 🇧🇭
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Secteur F1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Sainz (C4) - 1.33,532
- Stroll (C4) - 1.34,064
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Hamilton (C3) - 1.35,516
- Norris (C3) - 1.35,761
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
- Sainz (C3) - 1.33,943
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Stroll (C3) - 1.34,964
- Norris (C3) - 1.35,761
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
Good to see K-Mag back on track with @HaasF1Team! 🤩 #F1Testing #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Repairs are underway on the FW44. We will not take part in the remainder of today’s running but look forward to hitting the track for the final day of testing here tomorrow 🙌
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Williams Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Sainz (C2) - 1.35,052
- Stroll (C3) - 1.35,462
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
On Fridays, @AlpineF1Team wear pink 😆 #F1Testing #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Russell - 67 rondes
- Ocon - 59
- Leclerc - 54
- Vettel - 46
- Verstappen - 45
- Tsunoda - 44
- Norris - 29
- Bottas - 25
- Schumacher - 23
- Latifi - 12
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874