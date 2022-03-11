Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de tweede Formule 1-testdag in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt stilgelegd. Lando Norris is stilgevallen aan het eind van de pitstraat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 11 min - Lando Norris staat stil.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 15 min - Tijdsverbetering voor Kevin Magnussen. De teruggekeerde Deen noteert op de mediumband de negende tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN - De auto van Ocon is weggehaald en de sessie is hervat.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Verstappen is weer uit zijn auto gestapt. Als de baan weer wordt vrijgegeven worden zal Verstappen dus nog even niet gaan rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - De monteurs van Alpine nemen ruim de tijd om de auto weg te halen.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Deze code rood is slecht nieuws voor Lewis Hamilton. De Brit reed net de pits uit op zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Esteban Ocon staat stil met technische problemen. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
een paar seconden geleden
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team: 

  1. AlphaTauri - 103 rondes
  2. Alpine - 96
  3. Mercedes - 93
  4. Ferrari - 79 📸
  5. Red Bull - 61
  6. Aston Martin - 57
  7. Alfa Romeo - 47
  8. McLaren - 45
  9. Haas F1 - 44
  10. Williams - 12
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 50 min - En weer schiet Verstappen van de baan. De Red Bull oogt allesbehalve stabiel vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 56 min - Hamilton komt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op zacht nog niet tot een tijdverbetering.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 uur en 56 min - Hamilton is voor het eerst in deze testweek onderweg op de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur - Snelste tijd van deze testweek van Carlos Sainz. De Spanjaard van Ferrari klokt op de zachte band 1.33,532 en is daarmee een halve seconde sneller dan nummer twee Lance Stroll. De stand:

  1. Sainz (C4) - 1.33,532
  2. Stroll (C4) - 1.34,064
  3. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  4. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  5. Hamilton (C3) - 1.35,516
  6. Norris (C3) - 1.35,761
  7. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 20 min - Het is nog geen topdag voor Verstappen en Red Bull Racing. Nadat de Nederlander net urenlang binnen heeft gestaan, schiet hij in zijn eerste getimede ronde twee keer van de baan af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 27 min - Flinke verbetering voor Hamilton, die op medium met 1.35,516 de vijfde tijd noteert.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 29 min - Lance Stroll nadert op de zachte band de snelste tijd van Carlos Sainz tot op een tiende.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 31 min - Goed nieuws voor de Nederlandse fans. Max Verstappen klimt weer in zijn auto.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 32 min - Hamilton gaat op pad met verse mediums. We komen langzaam maar zeker in omstandigheden die vergelijkbaar zijn met de omstandigheden waarin volgende week wordt gekwalificeerd en geracet.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 35 min - Snelste tijd Carlos Sainz. De Spanjaard klokt op medium 1.33,943 en is daarmee drie tienden rapper dan Ocon. 

  1. Sainz (C3) - 1.33,943
  2. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  3. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  4. Stroll (C3) - 1.34,964
  5. Norris (C3) - 1.35,761
  6. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 51 min - Ha, kijk eens wie we daar hebben. Kevin Magnussen, de coureur die een week geleden nog niet eens wist dat hij zou terugkeren in de Formule 1, stuurt zijn Haas het asfalt op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 54 min - We veren even op uit onze stoelen, want Carlos Sainz klokt op de harde band de derde tijd. Esteban Ocon is nog altijd het snelst. De stand:

  1. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  2. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  3. Sainz (C2) - 1.35,052
  4. Stroll (C3) - 1.35,462
  5. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
een paar seconden geleden
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. AlphaTauri - 77 rondes📸
  2. Mercedes - 73 
  3. Alpine - 69
  4. Ferrari - 61
  5. Aston Martin - 57
  6. Red Bull - 45
  7. McLaren - 34
  8. Alfa Romeo - 27
  9. Haas F1 - 23
  10. Williams - 12
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 1 min - Problemen aan de auto van Verstappen, zo lijkt het. Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 13 min - Hamilton komt na een stint van zes rondes naar binnen. Snelle tijden hebben we in de middagsessie nog niet gezien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 24 min - En daar is Lewis Hamilton. De Brit begint aan zijn tweede testdag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 37 min - Lance Stroll is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste en tweede sector, maar breekt in de derde sector zijn ronde af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 38 min - Iets dat ik na vandaag niet vaak meer ga typen dit seizoen: Lance Stroll is heel snel onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 43 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze middagsessie. Alleen Yuki Tsunoda is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 48 min - Verstappen en Hamilton hebben zich nog niet laten zien deze middag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 uur en 57 min - Yuki Tsunoda gaat als eerste op pad. Er lijkt in het afgelopen uur flink wat zand op de baan te zijn gekomen.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN! - De middagsessie in Bahrein is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Vergeleken met de ochtendsessie komen er zo een aantal nieuwe coureurs in actie:

  • Hamilton vervangt Russell bij Mercedes📸
  • Sainz vervangt Leclerc bij Ferrari
  • Stroll vervangt Vettel bij Aston Martin
  • Zhou vervangt Bottas bij Alfa Romeo
  • Magnussen vervangt Schumacher bij Haas
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De uitslag gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Russell - 67 rondes
  2. Ocon - 59
  3. Leclerc - 54
  4. Vettel - 46
  5. Verstappen - 45
  6. Tsunoda - 44
  7. Norris - 29
  8. Bottas - 25
  9. Schumacher - 23
  10. Latifi - 12
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Esteban Ocon is het snelst tijdens de tweede testochtend in Bahrein. Charles Leclerc eindigt als tweede en Max Verstappen completeert de top drie.

  1. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  2. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  3. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Valtteri Bottas staat stil met technische problemen. Daarmee komt de sessie ten einde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min - Het licht springt op groen en Verstappen rijdt naar buiten. Russell volgt zijn spoor.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min - Verstappen is te laat weggereden en staat nu aan het eind van de pitsstraat stil voor een rood licht. De overige rijders lijnen zich op op de grid.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min - Bijzonder. De systemen van de FIA geven aan dat de coureurs op de grid een staande start mogen gaan doen.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN - De coureurs mogen toch nog een paar minuten testen.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - De sessie ligt nog altijd stil en de laatste minuten tikken weg.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Ook voor de FIA is het een testweek. Gisteren hadden we daarom een virtual safetycar en nu dus een rode vlag.
een paar seconden geleden
CODE ROOD - Wegens een systeemtest wordt er met de rode vlag gezwaaid.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 min - De coureurs die nu buiten zijn werken langere stints af op harde banden. Tijden worden het laatste uur niet meer verbeterd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 min - Bij Mercedes zullen ze blij zijn met deze testochtend. Russell is met 64 rondes zeer productief en de auto oogt ook een stuk stabieler dan gisteren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 min - De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Russell - 61 rondes📸
  2. Ocon - 49
  3. Leclerc - 47
  4. Vettel - 43 
  5. Verstappen - 41
  6. Tsunoda - 38
  7. Norris - 25
  8. Bottas - 23
  9. Schumacher - 23
  10. Latifi - 12
Terug omhoog