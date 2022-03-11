Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de tweede Formule 1-testdag in Bahrein. Veel plezier!

Nog 2 uur en 51 min - Ha, kijk eens wie we daar hebben. Kevin Magnussen, de coureur die een week geleden nog niet eens wist dat hij zou terugkeren in de Formule 1, stuurt zijn Haas het asfalt op.
Nog 2 uur en 54 min - We veren even op uit onze stoelen, want Carlos Sainz klokt op de harde band de derde tijd. Esteban Ocon is nog altijd het snelst. De stand:

  1. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  2. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  3. Sainz (C2) - 1.35,052
  4. Stroll (C3) - 1.35,462
  5. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. AlphaTauri - 77 rondes📸
  2. Mercedes - 73 
  3. Alpine - 69
  4. Ferrari - 61
  5. Aston Martin - 57
  6. Red Bull - 45
  7. McLaren - 34
  8. Alfa Romeo - 27
  9. Haas F1 - 23
  10. Williams - 12
Nog 3 uur en 1 min - Problemen aan de auto van Verstappen, zo lijkt het. Er wordt flink gesleuteld aan de auto van de Nederlander.
Nog 3 uur en 13 min - Hamilton komt na een stint van zes rondes naar binnen. Snelle tijden hebben we in de middagsessie nog niet gezien.
Nog 3 uur en 24 min - En daar is Lewis Hamilton. De Brit begint aan zijn tweede testdag.
Nog 3 uur en 37 min - Lance Stroll is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste en tweede sector, maar breekt in de derde sector zijn ronde af.
Nog 3 uur en 38 min - Iets dat ik na vandaag niet vaak meer ga typen dit seizoen: Lance Stroll is heel snel onderweg.
Nog 3 uur en 43 min - Het is een rustig begin van deze middagsessie. Alleen Yuki Tsunoda is onderweg.
Nog 3 uur en 48 min - Verstappen en Hamilton hebben zich nog niet laten zien deze middag.
Nog 3 uur en 57 min - Yuki Tsunoda gaat als eerste op pad. Er lijkt in het afgelopen uur flink wat zand op de baan te zijn gekomen.
GROEN! - De middagsessie in Bahrein is onderweg.
Vergeleken met de ochtendsessie komen er zo een aantal nieuwe coureurs in actie:

  • Hamilton vervangt Russell bij Mercedes📸
  • Sainz vervangt Leclerc bij Ferrari
  • Stroll vervangt Vettel bij Aston Martin
  • Zhou vervangt Bottas bij Alfa Romeo
  • Magnussen vervangt Schumacher bij Haas
FINISH - De uitslag gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Russell - 67 rondes
  2. Ocon - 59
  3. Leclerc - 54
  4. Vettel - 46
  5. Verstappen - 45
  6. Tsunoda - 44
  7. Norris - 29
  8. Bottas - 25
  9. Schumacher - 23
  10. Latifi - 12
FINISH - Esteban Ocon is het snelst tijdens de tweede testochtend in Bahrein. Charles Leclerc eindigt als tweede en Max Verstappen completeert de top drie.

  1. Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
  2. Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
  3. Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
CODE ROOD - Valtteri Bottas staat stil met technische problemen. Daarmee komt de sessie ten einde.
Nog 3 min - Het licht springt op groen en Verstappen rijdt naar buiten. Russell volgt zijn spoor.
Nog 4 min - Verstappen is te laat weggereden en staat nu aan het eind van de pitsstraat stil voor een rood licht. De overige rijders lijnen zich op op de grid.
Nog 5 min - Bijzonder. De systemen van de FIA geven aan dat de coureurs op de grid een staande start mogen gaan doen.
GROEN - De coureurs mogen toch nog een paar minuten testen.
CODE ROOD - De sessie ligt nog altijd stil en de laatste minuten tikken weg.
CODE ROOD - Ook voor de FIA is het een testweek. Gisteren hadden we daarom een virtual safetycar en nu dus een rode vlag.
CODE ROOD - Wegens een systeemtest wordt er met de rode vlag gezwaaid.
Nog 16 min - De coureurs die nu buiten zijn werken langere stints af op harde banden. Tijden worden het laatste uur niet meer verbeterd.
Nog 26 min - Bij Mercedes zullen ze blij zijn met deze testochtend. Russell is met 64 rondes zeer productief en de auto oogt ook een stuk stabieler dan gisteren.
Nog 32 min - De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes:

  1. Russell - 61 rondes📸
  2. Ocon - 49
  3. Leclerc - 47
  4. Vettel - 43 
  5. Verstappen - 41
  6. Tsunoda - 38
  7. Norris - 25
  8. Bottas - 23
  9. Schumacher - 23
  10. Latifi - 12
Nog 44 min - Verstappen rijdt naar buiten op gebruikte harde banden, maar komt aan het eind van zijn ronde direct weer naar binnen.
Nog 51 min - Vettel lijkt zijn auto op een veilige plek te hebben geparkeerd. Daardoor is de rode vlag waarschijnlijk niet nodig. Voor Vettel betekent dit wel het einde van deze testochtend.
Nog 52 min - Sebastian Vettel staat stil. De Aston Martin kampt met een technisch probleem en is ermee gestopt in bocht 6. Dat zou de tweede code rood van de dag kunnen worden.
Nog 59 min - Als Verstappen al problemen had, dan waren die niet ernstig. De Red Bull-coureur gaat op pad met - je verwacht het niet - harde banden.
Nog 1 uur en 10 min - De Red Bull-monteurs zijn flink aan het sleutelen aan de achterkant van de auto van Verstappen.
Voor Verstappen is het een productieve, maar geen vlekkeloze sessie. De Red Bull-coureur is al een aantal keer - net als veel andere rijders - van de baan geschoten.
Nog 1 uur en 33 min - De stand gebaseerd op het aantal rondes per team:

  1. Vettel - 40 rondes
  2. Ocon - 31📸
  3. Verstappen - 29
  4. Russell - 27
  5. Leclerc - 24
  6. Tsunoda - 22
  7. Bottas - 18
  8. Schumacher - 18
  9. Latifi - 12
  10. Norris - 9
Nog 1 uur en 39 min - Verstappen is ook buiten. De Red Bull-coureur is onderweg op de harde band.
Nog 1 uur en 43 min - Russell gaat op pad met de mediumband. Kan de Mercedes-coureur de tijden van Ocon en Leclerc benaderen?
GROEN! - De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat.
Haast met gevaar voor eigen leven blust deze marshal de auto van Latifi. De band wordt zo heet dat deze explodeert.
CODE ROOD - De sessie ligt nog steeds stil. De auto van Latifi wordt weggehaald.
CODE ROOD - Spectaculaire beelden. Een van de banden van Latifi explodeert. Dit zou zomaar einde testdag voor Williams kunnen zijn.
CODE ROOD - Latifi rijdt veel te lang door en de Canadees spint in de rondte. Zijn remmen branden hevig.
Nog 2 uur en 18 min - De remmen van Latifi staan in de fik!
Nog 2 uur en 22 min - Verstappen verremt zich opnieuw. Dat is de derde keer vandaag. De Red Bull-rijder is bezig aan een lange stint op de harde band.
