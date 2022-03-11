- Verstappen rijdt 45 rondes in ochtend
- LIVE: Middagsessie
Repairs are underway on the FW44. We will not take part in the remainder of today’s running but look forward to hitting the track for the final day of testing here tomorrow 🙌
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Sainz (C2) - 1.35,052
- Stroll (C3) - 1.35,462
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
On Fridays, @AlpineF1Team wear pink 😆 #F1Testing #F1
- Russell - 67 rondes
- Ocon - 59
- Leclerc - 54
- Vettel - 46
- Verstappen - 45
- Tsunoda - 44
- Norris - 29
- Bottas - 25
- Schumacher - 23
- Latifi - 12
An issue for Aston Martin 😖 Vettel is out of the car after just coming out the garage for another stint ❌ #F1Testing #F1
From initial investigations, it appears that the issue that caused the fire was quite minor, but became visibly quite dramatic. It is not as severe as the video footage might suggest, but there is fire damage to the rear of the car that the team need to repair. (1/2)
