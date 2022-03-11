- Verstappen rijdt 45 rondes in ochtend
- 13.00-17.00: Middagsessie
- Russell - 67 rondes
- Ocon - 59
- Leclerc - 54
- Vettel - 46
- Verstappen - 45
- Tsunoda - 44
- Norris - 29
- Bottas - 25
- Schumacher - 23
- Latifi - 12
- Ocon (C4) - 1.34,276
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.34,366
- Verstappen (C2) - 1.35,874
An issue for Aston Martin 😖 Vettel is out of the car after just coming out the garage for another stint ❌ #F1Testing #F1
From initial investigations, it appears that the issue that caused the fire was quite minor, but became visibly quite dramatic. It is not as severe as the video footage might suggest, but there is fire damage to the rear of the car that the team need to repair. (1/2)
#F1 🏁 🔥 El monoplaza Williams de Latifi, en llamas ❌ Bandera roja en Bahréin #EnDirecto ▶️ https://t.co/2M3zK5hYvV
