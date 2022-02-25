- Chaotische ochtendsessie
- LIVE: Middagsessie
- Pérez rijdt voor Red Bull
A new set of C4s for Lewis Hamilton with half an hour to go #F1 #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Chris Medland
- Moment van plaatsen
- Russell (C5) - 1.19,233
- Pérez (C4) - 1.19,556
- Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
Spray possible ⚠️ First laps on a wet track for the #RB18 💦 #F1Testing 🏁
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Oracle Red Bull Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
De zon zakt. Laatste uurtje van deze testdagen is begonnen. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
UPDATE: Despite the team's best efforts, we will not be running again today. We'd like to thank the team for all their hard work. We go again in Bahrain. 👊 #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
W13 in the wet. That’s it. That’s the tweet. 🥵
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Whilst we'd hoped that the car would be able to return this afternoon, the repair work is going to take several more hours, so unfortunately we will not be back on track today. #HaasF1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Haas F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Work on the car is progressing and it should be ready to return to the track shortly. @SchumacherMick is back in the seat for the final session in Barcelona. #HaasF1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Haas F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
Makin' a splash in Barcelona! 😍
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Williams Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
Checo’s waiting for his turn again as Red Bull works on the car after Verstappen drove this morning #F1 #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Chris Medland
- Moment van plaatsen
- Mercedes: Hamilton
- Red Bull: Perez
- Ferrari: Sainz
- McLaren: Ricciardo
- Alpine: Ocon
- AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
- Aston Martin: Stroll
- Williams: Albon
- Alfa Romeo: Bottas
- Haas: Schumacher
De baan wordt natgegooid voor de regenbandentest vanaf 14.00 uur. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
Team Statement: After further investigations in the garage following Fernando Alonso’s on-track stoppage earlier this morning, the team can confirm the issue was a problem with the hydraulics. A minor sealing issue led to a fire in the back of the car. #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- BWT Alpine F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
- Russell (C4) - 1.19,608
- Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.20,092
A picture of what has happened. Zhou is in the gravel. @TommyWTF1 @katyfairman #f1testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- F1 Media
- Moment van plaatsen