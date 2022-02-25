Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de derde en laatste Formule 1-testdag in Barcelona. Veel plezier!

Nog 20 min - Hamilton klokt 1.19,674, maar komt daarmee nog niet aan de tijd van Pérez die op hetzelfde rubber rijdt. Hij is wel sneller dan Verstappen vanmorgen was, al reed de Nederlander wel op de hardere C3-band.
Nog 25 min - Ook Hamilton gaat nog op pad met zachte (C4-)banden. Gaat hij de tijd van Pérez verbeteren?
Nog 25 min - De stand:

  1. Russell (C5) - 1.19,233
  2. Pérez (C4) - 1.19,556
  3. Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
Nog 30 min - Zowaar nog wat actie in de slotfase van deze testweek. Pérez is de eerste Red Bull-coureur die op pad mag deze week met zachte banden en klokt de tweede tijd van de dag. Hij doet dat op C4, Russell klokte vanmorgen de snelste tijd op C5.
Nog 1 uur - Het laatste uur van deze testweek loopt. Gaan we nog verrassende dingen zien?
Nog 1 uur en 8 min - Het is een prima middag voor Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan is bezig aan zijn vijftigste ronde in de Red Bull.
Nog 1 uur en 44 min - Albon komt op de zachte C4-band tot de vijfde tijd met 1.20,318. We weten niet met hoeveel brandstof de auto's rijden, maar Williams heeft wel eens slechtere testweken beleefd.
Nog 2 uur en 3 min - Hamilton heeft zijn intermediates omgewisseld voor een set gebruikte C5-banden. Hij klokt 1.24,545, ruim vijf seconden langzamer dan teamgenoot Russell vanmorgen was.
Nog 2 uur en 15 min - Carlos Sainz gaat op pad met een set C4-banden. De baan is dus droog genoeg voor slicks.
Nog 2 uur en 30 min - Vanmorgen was het nog chaos met vijf rode vlaggen, in de middagsessie is het nog wachten op de eerste code rood.
Nog 2 uur en 49 min - Pérez klokt 1.34,691, de snelste tijd van vanmiddag.
Nog 3 uur - Het circuit wordt minder nat en er is zelfs al een droge lijn zichtbaar. Het zal niet lang meer duren voordat we slicks gaan zien.
Nog 3 uur en 6 min - Normaal is het al moeilijk om iets zinnigs uit tijden van testdagen te halen, maar in natte omstandigheden vallen de tijden nog lastiger uit te lezen. Williams-coureur Albon is met 22 rondes in ieder geval het productiefst.
Nog 3 uur en 20 min - Ook Sergio Pérez gaat op pad. Daniel Ricciardo is zeer productief en heeft al bijna twintig rondes voltooid.
Daniel Ricciardo in actie op het natte Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Nog 3 uur en 45 min - Daniel Ricciardo is de enige coureur die het natte asfalt aan het verkennen is.
Nog 3 uur en 52 min - De coureurs die vanmiddag in actie komen:

  • Mercedes: Hamilton
  • Red Bull: Perez
  • Ferrari: Sainz
  • McLaren: Ricciardo
  • Alpine: Ocon
  • AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
  • Aston Martin: Stroll
  • Williams: Albon
  • Alfa Romeo: Bottas
  • Haas: Schumacher
Nog 3 uur en 59 min - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is in het afgelopen uur nat gemaakt. De teams krijgen de kans om de regenbanden van Pirelli te testen.
GROEN - De middagsessie is onderweg.
FINISH - George Russell klokt de snelste tijd van deze testweek: 1.19.233. De Brit van Mercedes doet dat op de zachtste C5-band. Max Verstappen klokt op C3 1.19.756 en eindigt als tweede, Sebastian Vettel 1.19.824 completeert op C5 de top drie.
CODE ROOD - Vettel staat stil in de laatste sector. Daarmee lijkt deze testochtend ten einde te komen.
CODE ROOD - Sebastian Vettel zou de boosdoener zijn.
CODE ROOD - Het regent rode vlaggen vandaag. Voor wie het dit keer is, weten we nog niet.
GROEN - Met nog een paar minuten te gaan wordt de sessie hervat.
CODE ROOD - Zhou is stilgevallen aan het eind van het rechte stuk.
Nog 28 min - Russell heeft de zachtste C5-band meegekregen en klokt de snelste tijd van deze week: 1.19.233.
Nog 35 min - De stand:

  1. Russell (C4) - 1.19,608
  2. Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
  3. Leclerc (C3) - 1.20,092
GROEN - De sessie wordt hervat.
CODE ROOD - En zo tikt het laatste uur van deze 'ochtendsessie' weg. Vanmiddag wordt de baan natgemaakt om regenachtige omstandigheden te simuleren. Verstappen staat zijn auto dan af aan teamgenoot Pérez.
CODE ROOD - Zo snel kan het gaan. Zhou Guanyu is van de baan geschoten in bocht 10.
