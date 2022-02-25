- Chaotische ochtendsessie
- LIVE: Middagsessie
- Nat asfalt
W13 in the wet. That’s it. That’s the tweet. 🥵
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Whilst we'd hoped that the car would be able to return this afternoon, the repair work is going to take several more hours, so unfortunately we will not be back on track today. #HaasF1
- Haas F1 Team
Work on the car is progressing and it should be ready to return to the track shortly. @SchumacherMick is back in the seat for the final session in Barcelona. #HaasF1
- Haas F1 Team
Makin' a splash in Barcelona! 😍
- Williams Racing
Checo’s waiting for his turn again as Red Bull works on the car after Verstappen drove this morning #F1 #F1Testing
- Chris Medland
- Mercedes: Hamilton
- Red Bull: Perez
- Ferrari: Sainz
- McLaren: Ricciardo
- Alpine: Ocon
- AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
- Aston Martin: Stroll
- Williams: Albon
- Alfa Romeo: Bottas
- Haas: Schumacher
De baan wordt natgegooid voor de regenbandentest vanaf 14.00 uur. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
Team Statement: After further investigations in the garage following Fernando Alonso’s on-track stoppage earlier this morning, the team can confirm the issue was a problem with the hydraulics. A minor sealing issue led to a fire in the back of the car. #F1Testing
- BWT Alpine F1 Team
- Russell (C4) - 1.19,608
- Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
- Leclerc (C3) - 1.20,092
A picture of what has happened. Zhou is in the gravel. @TommyWTF1 @katyfairman #f1testing
- F1 Media
ah, unfortunately that red flag was on us 😞 @PierreGASLY’s been off the track in the middle sector, he’s ok and back in the garage
- Scuderia AlphaTauri
Gasly ha roto ala y suspensión delantera derecha. Se ha ido de morro en la T5
- David Moreno ✨
ガスリーのストップ原因はこれでしたか… #Barcelona #F1Testing #Day3
- TeamLH44_JP
The car has a suspected leak, which our crew are looking into. Nikita will be remaining in the garage for the time being. #HaasF1
- Haas F1 Team
- Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,765
- Russell (C3) - 1.20,767
- Norris (C3) - 1.20,862