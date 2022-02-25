Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de derde en laatste Formule 1-testdag in Barcelona. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 uur en 3 min - Hamilton heeft zijn intermediates omgewisseld voor een set gebruikte C5-banden. Hij klokt 1.24,545, ruim vijf seconden langzamer dan teamgenoot Russell vanmorgen was.
8 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 15 min - Carlos Sainz gaat op pad met een set C4-banden. De baan is dus droog genoeg voor slicks.
23 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 30 min - Vanmorgen was het nog chaos met vijf rode vlaggen, in de middagsessie is het nog wachten op de eerste code rood.
44 minuten geleden
Nog 2 uur en 49 min - Pérez klokt 1.34,691, de snelste tijd van vanmiddag.
één uur geleden
Nog 3 uur - Het circuit wordt minder nat en er is zelfs al een droge lijn zichtbaar. Het zal niet lang meer duren voordat we slicks gaan zien.
één uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 6 min - Normaal is het al moeilijk om iets zinnigs uit tijden van testdagen te halen, maar in natte omstandigheden vallen de tijden nog lastiger uit te lezen. Williams-coureur Albon is met 22 rondes in ieder geval het productiefst.
één uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 20 min - Ook Sergio Pérez gaat op pad. Daniel Ricciardo is zeer productief en heeft al bijna twintig rondes voltooid.
2 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo in actie op het natte Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 45 min - Daniel Ricciardo is de enige coureur die het natte asfalt aan het verkennen is.
2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 52 min - De coureurs die vanmiddag in actie komen:

  • Mercedes: Hamilton
  • Red Bull: Perez
  • Ferrari: Sainz
  • McLaren: Ricciardo
  • Alpine: Ocon
  • AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
  • Aston Martin: Stroll
  • Williams: Albon
  • Alfa Romeo: Bottas
  • Haas: Schumacher
2 uur geleden
Nog 3 uur en 59 min - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is in het afgelopen uur nat gemaakt. De teams krijgen de kans om de regenbanden van Pirelli te testen.
2 uur geleden
GROEN - De middagsessie is onderweg.
3 uur geleden
FINISH - George Russell klokt de snelste tijd van deze testweek: 1.19.233. De Brit van Mercedes doet dat op de zachtste C5-band. Max Verstappen klokt op C3 1.19.756 en eindigt als tweede, Sebastian Vettel 1.19.824 completeert op C5 de top drie.
3 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Vettel staat stil in de laatste sector. Daarmee lijkt deze testochtend ten einde te komen.
3 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Sebastian Vettel zou de boosdoener zijn.
3 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Het regent rode vlaggen vandaag. Voor wie het dit keer is, weten we nog niet.
3 uur geleden
GROEN - Met nog een paar minuten te gaan wordt de sessie hervat.
3 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Zhou is stilgevallen aan het eind van het rechte stuk.
3 uur geleden
Nog 28 min - Russell heeft de zachtste C5-band meegekregen en klokt de snelste tijd van deze week: 1.19.233.
3 uur geleden
Nog 35 min - De stand:

  1. Russell (C4) - 1.19,608
  2. Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,756
  3. Leclerc (C3) - 1.20,092
4 uur geleden
GROEN - De sessie wordt hervat.
4 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - En zo tikt het laatste uur van deze 'ochtendsessie' weg. Vanmiddag wordt de baan natgemaakt om regenachtige omstandigheden te simuleren. Verstappen staat zijn auto dan af aan teamgenoot Pérez.
4 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Zo snel kan het gaan. Zhou Guanyu is van de baan geschoten in bocht 10.
4 uur geleden
GROEN - Het heeft even geduurd, maar de sessie wordt hervat.
4 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Het is inderdaad Pierre Gasly, die stilstaat met een kapotte AlphaTauri. De sessie wordt onderbroken.
4 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Het lijkt erop dat Pierre Gasly ergens in de eerste sector is stilgevallen.
4 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 25 min - Verstappen schraapt een honderdste van zijn eigen tijd af. Russell is nog altijd anderhalve tiende rapper dan de Nederlander, maar de Mercedes-coureur rijdt anders dan Verstappen op de zachte band.
5 uur geleden
Nog 1 uur en 37 min - Voor het eerst deze testweek laat Mercedes zich zien op de zachte band. George Russell klokt op de C4-band 1.19,608 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Verstappen. Verstappen heeft nog niet op de zachte band gereden.
5 uur geleden
Nog 2 uur en 4 min - Weer een fikse tijdverbetering voor Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur klokt op de C3-band 1.19,765 en is daarmee een seconde sneller dan de rest.

  1. Verstappen (C3) - 1.19,765
  2. Russell (C3) - 1.20,767
  3. Norris  (C3) - 1.20,862
