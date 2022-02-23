Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog! De formule 1-coureurs gaan in Barcelona op de eerste testdag de baan op om hun nieuwe auto's te testen. We houden je hier op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen.

  • Testdagen
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
  • LIVE (tot 18.00 uur): tweede sessie
  • Lees hier alles over de eerste sessie
een paar seconden geleden
Over Hamilton gesproken... Hij begint met een paarse sector, maar gaat daarna van het gas. Niemand lijkt geïnteresseerd om onder de tijd van Leclerc te duiken.
een paar seconden geleden
Het is Verstappen niet te doen om de snelste tijd. Hij gaat na een wat langere run weer naar binnen, waardoor alleen Hamilton, Stroll en Albon nog op de baan zijn.
een paar seconden geleden
Max Verstappen meldt zich weer op het asfalt. Hij heeft in totaal al 114 rondes gereden; dat zijn bijna twee twee Grand Prix op het circuit van Barcelona.
een paar seconden geleden
Charles Leclerc, op deze foto naast Marc Gené, heeft zijn F1-auto ingeruild voor de fiets. De Mongegask reed in de ochtendsessie de snelste tijd van de dag: 1.20,165.
een paar seconden geleden
We zijn halverwege van de voorlopig weinig opwindende middagsessie op het Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Komt er nog een aanval op de tijd van Leclerc of blijft het ook in de komende twee uur beperkt bij het rijden van zoveel mogelijk rondes?
een paar seconden geleden
Durf jij ook al een voorspelling te doen? Gaat Ferrari dit seizoen meedoen om de wereldtitel?
een paar seconden geleden
Een overzicht van het aantal gereden rondes per team:

  • Ferrari - 105
  • Mercedes - 101
  • Red Bull - 101
  • Williams - 82
  • Alpine - 73
  • AlphaTauri - 69
  • Aston Martin - 66
  • McLaren - 63
  • Haas - 28
  • Alfa Romeo - 19
een paar seconden geleden
Rondjes, rondjes en nog eens rondjes
Leuk en aardig die rondetijden, maar het gaat bij de testdagen dus vooral om het verzamelen van data door veel ronden te rijden. Mercedes reed verdeeld over twee coureurs in totaal 101 ronden en bij Ferrari staat de teller, eveneens verdeeld over twee coureurs, al op 105. Verstappen, die vandaag als enige Red Bull-coureur in actie komt, staat op 101 ronden. Als je ons enkele minuten geeft, zorgen we voor een compleet overzicht per team.
een paar seconden geleden
Kijk eens aan, ook Alex Albon staat eindelijk op het bord. De Williams-coureur klokt 1.22,938, wat voorlopig goed is voor de negende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Dat er geen snelle tijden worden gereden, betekent niet dat het helemaal niet hard gaat in Barcelona. Deze foto spreekt voor zich.
een paar seconden geleden
Een korte blik op de tijdenlijst leert ons dat de snelle tijden in de middagsessie nog ontbreken. Niemand heeft de 1.20,165 van Leclerc serieus aan kunnen (of willen) vallen. De prioriteiten liggen simpelweg elders.
een paar seconden geleden
Na bijna 1,5 uur van de middagsessie ontbreekt alleen de naam van Alex Albon nog op de tijdenlijst. De voormalig ploeggenoot van Verstappen maakt bij Williams zijn rentree in de F1.
een paar seconden geleden
Er was bij sommigen in de zomer een vermoeden dat we dit beeld nooit meer zouden zien: Lewis Hamilton in een Formule 1-auto. Het is voor de aanstaande strijd om het kampioenschap alleen maar mooi dat hij er toch bij is.
een paar seconden geleden
Ondertussen klokt Lewis Hamilton met 1.21,576 de vijfde rondetijd van de dag. Charles Leclerc (1.20,165) heeft met nog altijd de snelste tijd in handen.
een paar seconden geleden
Een nieuw gezicht op de baan: Lance Stroll heeft bij Aston Martin het stuur overgenomen van Sebastian Vettel.
een paar seconden geleden
De eerste tijd van Lewis Hamilton is 1.23,994. Nogmaals: de tijden doen, zeker op de eerste testdag, niet ter zake. Teams testen vooral de auto en proberen zoveel mogelijk data te verzamelen.
een paar seconden geleden
Over Lewis Hamilton gesproken: de Brit komt de baan op met een setje gele banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Hamilton kijkt uit naar nieuwe seizoen
Lewis Hamilton stapt straks voor het eerst tijdens de testdagen in Barcelona in zijn auto. De Brit benadrukt dat hij het afgelopen seizoen achter zich wil laten en zich wil richten op dat wat komen gaat. "Toen ik vanmorgen aankwam en alle verschillende auto's zag, besefte ik dat dit misschien wel een van de meest opwindende en interessante seizoenen ooit voor mij kan worden", aldus Hamilton. "Ik ben benieuwd waar iedereen staat als de eerste race begint."
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen klokt een tijd rond de 1 minuut en 25 seconden, wat suggereert dat hij het rustig aan gaat doen en zich richt op de longruns.
een paar seconden geleden
Valtteri Bottas, in dienst bij zijn nieuwe werkgever Alfa Romeo, gaat in navolging van Verstappen ook de baan op.
2 minuten geleden
De stilte wordt doorbroken door niemand minder dan Max Verstappen, die nog lang niet tevreden is met zijn tachtig ronden in de ochtendsessie.
18 minuten geleden
GROEN - De tweede sessie is begonnen, alhoewel daar lijkt het nog niet echt op. Het is nog stil op de baan.
24 minuten geleden
Het overzicht van de coureurs in de tweede sessie:

  • Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen
  • Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton
  • Ferrari: Carlos Sainz
  • McLaren: Lando Norris
  • Alpine: Fernando Alonso
  • AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda
  • Aston Martin: Lance Stroll
  • Williams: Alexander Albon
  • Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas
  • Haas: Mick Schumacher
29 minuten geleden
Bij Mercedes vindt er wel een wissel plaats. Lewis Hamilton zal het plekje overnemen van George Russell.
32 minuten geleden
De lunch is achter de kiezen en dus kunnen we ons langzaam maar zeker op gaan maken voor de tweede sessie. Daarin zal Max Verstappen opnieuw actief zijn.
één uur geleden
Een overzicht van de snelste rondetijden en het aantal gereden rondes per coureur:

  1. Leclerc - 1.20,165 (78 rondes)
  2. Norris - 1.20,474 (50)
  3. Russell - 1.20,784 (76)
  4. Vettel - 1.21,276 (51)
  5. Tsunoda - 1.21,638 (42)
  6. Verstappen - 1.22,246 (80)
  7. Alonso - 1.23,317 (54)
  8. Latifi - 1.23,379 (66)
  9. Mazepin - 1.24,505 (18)
  10. Kubica - 1.25,909 (9)
één uur geleden
Daar is op de valreep Mazepin met een rondetijd van 1.24,505. Daarmee verdringt hij Kubica van de negende plek. Nogmaals: Kubica zal van de rondetijden niet wakker liggen, want het gaat tijdens de testdagen om het verzamelen van interessante data.
één uur geleden
De ochtendsessie nadert zijn einde. Er valt na één ochtendsessie nog weinig te concluderen, maar we kunnen wel stellen dat het bij Ferrari (66 rondes), Mercedes (68) en Red Bull (71) naar wens verloopt.
één uur geleden
Kubica laat het er niet bij zitten. Hij klimt met 1.25,909 naar de negende plaats en laat Mazepin achter zich.
2 uur geleden
Kubica zet zijn eerste representatieve rondetijd neer: 1.29,516. Hij is daarmee de langzaamste, maar nu hebben wel eindelijk alle coureurs van de ochtendsessie een tijd op het bord gezet.
2 uur geleden
Ha, kijk eens aan! Daar is - met nog twintig minuten te gaan - Robert Kubica weer. Hij begint aan zijn vijfde ronde en zal proberen nu zoveel mogelijk kilometers te maken. Vanmiddag draagt hij het spreekwoordelijke stokje over aan Valtteri Bottas.
2 uur geleden
Gelukkig zijn de fotografen in Barcelona scherp, want vanzelfsprekend is het vandaag niet dat zij Robert Kubica op de foto hebben gekregen. De Pool reed slechts vier rondes en bovendien rijdt hij ook nog eens in een auto met een camouflagewrap.
2 uur geleden
Viervoudig wereldkampioen Sebastian Vettel rijdt op de gele band naar de vierde tijd. Een overzicht:

  1. Leclerc - 1.20,165
  2. Russell - 1.20,784
  3. Norris - 1.21,173
  4. Vettel - 1.21,276
  5. Tsunoda - 1.21,638
  6. Verstappen - 1.22,246
  7. Alonso - 1.23,317
  8. Latifi - 1.23,379
  9. Mazepin - 1.26,455
  10. Kubica - geen tijd
2 uur geleden
Alpine-coureur Alonso had het rijk een minuut of tien voor zichzelf, tot Tsunoda besloot zich ook op de baan te melden. Van de auto van Alfa Romeo is nog altijd geen spoor te bekennen.
2 uur geleden
Ook Sergio Pérez is een van de belangstellenden in Barcelona. Hij zal vandaag nog niet in actie komen. De Mexicaan mag morgen in de Red Bull plaatsnemen.
2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton is vanochtend al te vinden op Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Vanmiddag zal hij namens Mercedes in de tweede sessie in actie komen.
2 uur geleden
Over Verstappen gesproken: hij raakte enkele ogenblikken geleden de controle kwijt en kwam in het grind. Het zorgde niet voor veel problemen, want hij keerde terug naar de baan en kon direct weer op snelheid komen.
2 uur geleden
Max Verstappen heeft met 1.22,246 vooralsnog de vierde rondetijd in handen. Zoals al eerder gezegd, doen de rondetijden bij wintertests niet ter zake. Het gaat vooral om het maken van kilometers.
2 uur geleden
Leclerc maakt snelheid met de Ferrari om uiteindelijk op de gele band uit te komen op een rondetijd van 1.20,165. Hij is daarmee bijna een volle seconde sneller dan Russel, die de snelste tijd in handen had.
Terug omhoog