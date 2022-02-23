- Testdagen
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- LIVE (tot 18.00 uur): tweede sessie
- Lees hier alles over de eerste sessie
Wat opvalt op het rechte stuk hier: Sommige auto's hobbelen ontzettend. Vooral de Williams, maar ook de Aston Martin en de Alpine. Bij de Aston verdwijnt het als DRS geopend is. Red Bull stabiel, tot aan de remzone. Ferrari, Merc en AlphaTauri stuiteren helemaal niet. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
Alright I’m calling it: Ferrari 2022 world champions! I mean, best looking car + fastest in the first session of the year. What more do you need? Easy 😉 #F1 #PreseasonTesting https://t.co/7mx3B3fjof
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Marcus Ericsson
- Moment van plaatsen
A tiny bit of drama as the McLaren stops at the pit exit and needs wheeling back up the pit lane by the team #F1 #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Chris Medland
- Moment van plaatsen
¡¡Salida de Verstappen a la gravilla hace escasos segundos!! Sin consecuencias para el piloto neerlandés. #F1Testing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Adrián Tenrero
- Moment van plaatsen