- Testdagen
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- LIVE (tot 18.00 uur): tweede sessie
- Lees hier alles over de eerste sessie
Alright I’m calling it: Ferrari 2022 world champions! I mean, best looking car + fastest in the first session of the year. What more do you need? Easy 😉 #F1 #PreseasonTesting https://t.co/7mx3B3fjof
- Marcus Ericsson
A tiny bit of drama as the McLaren stops at the pit exit and needs wheeling back up the pit lane by the team #F1 #F1Testing
- Chris Medland
¡¡Salida de Verstappen a la gravilla hace escasos segundos!! Sin consecuencias para el piloto neerlandés. #F1Testing
- Adrián Tenrero
Dat kan trouwens niet worden gezegd over Alfa Romeo, waar Robert Kubica momenteel met vier rondes achter de rug in de garage staat.
Stukkie overzicht #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
