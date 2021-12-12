Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog over de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • Hamilton tweede
  • Verstappen derde
  • Bekijk de stand
over 2 dagen
Nog 36 rondes - Het ziet er niet naar uit dat Verstappen Hamilton bij kan houden. De Mercedes-rijder loopt langzaam maar zeker weer weg.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Verstappen heeft 1,8 seconden achterstand op Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - "Checo is een legende", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 38 rondes - Daar is dan toch de inhaalactie van Hamilton op Pérez. Maar Verstappen is aangesloten en heeft nog maar 1,3 seconden achterstand op de Mercedes-rijder.
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 rondes - Pérez verdedigt met hand en tand! De Mexicaan laat de Brit niet voorbij en Verstappen is in aantocht!
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 rondes - "Probeer Lewis op te houden", aldus Red Bull tegen Pérez. De Brit sluit aan bij de Mexicaan.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Verstappen heeft acht seconden achterstand op nummer twee Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Carlos Sainz en klimt naar de derde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 42 rondes - Verstappen zit vast achter Carlos Sainz op de vierde plek. Voor Verstappen is het zaak om er zo snel mogelijk voorbij te komen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 42 rondes - Ook op de harde band is Hamilton een volle seconde per ronde sneller dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 43 rondes - Het zou voor Verstappen uitstekend uitkomen als Pérez Hamilton straks op zou kunnen houden. De Mexicaan rijdt echter op oude zachte banden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Hamilton
  3. Sainz
  4. Verstappen
  5. Norris
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - Ook Hamilton maakt zijn pitstop. De Brit valt terug naar de tweede plek. Verstappen heeft vijf seconden achterstand op de Mercedes-rijder.
over 2 dagen
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen haalt Norris in en klimt naar de vierde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen in de pits! De Nederlander wisselt naar de harde band en vervolgt zijn weg. Hij komt als vijfde weer de baan op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 47 rondes - "Mijn achterbanden zijn volledig op", aldus Verstappen, die nu bijna een seconde per ronde langzamer is dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 48 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +4,1
  3. Pérez +3,3
  4. Sainz +11,9
  5. Norris +2,6
  6. Leclerc
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Bottas
  9. Ocon
  10. Ricciardo
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - De achterstand van Verstappen op Hamilton loopt op tot drie seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 50 rondes - "Ik begin het lastig te krijgen op deze banden", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 52 rondes - Leider Hamilton heeft twee seconden voorsprong op Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 54 rondes - Omdat Verstappen op zacht rijdt en Hamilton op medium is dit juist de fase van de race waarin Verstappen het verschil moet maken. Hamilton rijdt echter weg bij de Nederlander.
over 2 dagen
Nog 55 rondes - Verstappen heeft 1,7 seconden achterstand op Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 55 rondes - "Dit is ongelooflijk. Wat zijn ze in hemelsnaam aan het doen?", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 56 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Sainz
  5. Norris
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - "No investigation", aldus de FIA. Verstappen zal Hamilton dus op het asfalt in moeten halen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - Wat gaat de wedstrijdleiding doen?
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - Hamilton geeft de positie nog niet terug aan Verstappen. De wedstrijdleiding heeft zich nog niet gemeld.
over 2 dagen
Nog 58 rondes - Verstappen pakt de leiding terug, maar Hamilton snijdt de bocht af en haalt de Nederlander weer in! De Brit zal die positie terug moeten geven.
over 2 dagen
START - Hamilton pakt de leiding! Verstappen valt terug naar de tweede plek.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi staat op het punt van beginnen.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De WK-stand: 

  1. Max Verstappen - 369,5 punten
  2. Lewis Hamilton - 369,5 punten
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt op het Yas Marinca Circuit. Alle auto's rollen van hun plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min tot de start - De Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi staat op het punt van beginnen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 2 min tot de start - De monteurs verlaten de grid.
over 2 dagen
Nog 3 min tot de start - "Radio check."
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min tot de start - De motoren worden gestart.
over 2 dagen
Nog 5 minuten tot de start van de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi.
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 min tot de start - Verstappen en Hamilton stappen hun auto in.
