- Hamilton
- Verstappen +5,0
- Pérez +25,9
- Alonso +15,4
- Gasly +1,3
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +4,5
- Pérez +25,6
- Alonso +12,8
- Gasly +1,3
VER heeft nog 1 set nieuwe hard (wit). HAM heeft niets nieuws meer.
- Ho-Pin Tung 董荷斌
LAP 24/58 1 Hamilton 2 Verstappen (+2.7s) #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Sainz
- Verstappen
- Norris
LAP 10/58 Verstappen (P2) and Red Bull discussing his rear tyres over team radio Remember he started with soft tyres, while Hamilton (P1) started on mediums A crucial period coming up ahead of the first round of pit stops #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +4,1
- Pérez +3,3
- Sainz +11,9
- Norris +2,6
- Leclerc
- Tsunoda
- Bottas
- Ocon
- Ricciardo
Right decision by the FIA, in my opinion. Max went too deep: always goes to the max. But it’s still a long race. #WhenYouNoLongerGoForAGap…
- Giedo van der Garde
LAP 6/58 1 Hamilton 2 Verstappen (+2.1s) #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
LAP 3/58 A great start from Lewis Hamilton and he's up into P1! Max Verstappen tries to battle back through the chicane on the opening lap, but Hamilton holds on 🍿 Game on in Abu Dhabi! #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
De uitleg van de FIA is dus dat Hamilton alle tijd die hij won door af te snijden al heeft teruggegeven. En dat Verstappen hem van de baan drukte. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Pérez
- Sainz
- Norris