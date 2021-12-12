Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog over de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 rondes - De baan is vrij gegeven en de race wordt hervat! Verstappen heeft zeventien seconden achterstand op Hamilton en rijdt dus wel op verse banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 rondes - De auto van Giovinazzi is nog steeds niet weggehaald.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen in de pits! De Red Bull-coureur wisselt naar een verse set harde banden en vervolgt zijn weg. Hamilton blijft buiten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Virtual safetycar! Antonio Giovinazzi staat stil op de baan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +5,0
  3. Pérez +25,9
  4. Alonso +15,4
  5. Gasly  +1,3
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 27 rondes - Verstappen is een halve seconde per ronde langzamer dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Ook Bottas maakt zijn pitstop. Daarmee geeft hij zijn derde plek aan Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +4,5
  3. Pérez +25,6
  4. Alonso +12,8
  5. Gasly +1,3
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 rondes - Langzaam maar zeker verdwijnt Hamilton uit het zicht van Verstappen. De Nederlander heeft vier seconden achterstand op de Mercedes-coureur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - En ook de auto van Russell gaat stuk. De Williams van de Brit blijft hangen in de vijfde versnelling. Volgend jaar zien we hem terug bij Mercedes.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - De Formule 1-loopbaan van Kimi Räikkönen is ten einde. De Fin verliest eerst de controle over zijn auto en komt vervolgens met technische problemen de pits in.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Hamilton loopt weg bij Verstappen. De Nederlander heeft 2,8 seconden achterstand op de Brit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 35 rondes - "Gaan we door tot het einde?", vraagt Pérez aan zijn team. "We kijken wat we kunnen doen om Max te helpen."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Het ziet er niet naar uit dat Verstappen Hamilton bij kan houden. De Mercedes-rijder loopt langzaam maar zeker weer weg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Verstappen heeft 1,8 seconden achterstand op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - "Checo is een legende", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 38 rondes - Daar is dan toch de inhaalactie van Hamilton op Pérez. Maar Verstappen is aangesloten en heeft nog maar 1,3 seconden achterstand op de Mercedes-rijder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Pérez verdedigt met hand en tand! De Mexicaan laat de Brit niet voorbij en Verstappen is in aantocht!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 39 rondes - "Probeer Lewis op te houden", aldus Red Bull tegen Pérez. De Brit sluit aan bij de Mexicaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Verstappen heeft acht seconden achterstand op nummer twee Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Carlos Sainz en klimt naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Verstappen zit vast achter Carlos Sainz op de vierde plek. Voor Verstappen is het zaak om er zo snel mogelijk voorbij te komen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Ook op de harde band is Hamilton een volle seconde per ronde sneller dan Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 43 rondes - Het zou voor Verstappen uitstekend uitkomen als Pérez Hamilton straks op zou kunnen houden. De Mexicaan rijdt echter op oude zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 rondes - De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Hamilton
  3. Sainz
  4. Verstappen
  5. Norris
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 rondes - Ook Hamilton maakt zijn pitstop. De Brit valt terug naar de tweede plek. Verstappen heeft vijf seconden achterstand op de Mercedes-rijder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen haalt Norris in en klimt naar de vierde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen in de pits! De Nederlander wisselt naar de harde band en vervolgt zijn weg. Hij komt als vijfde weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 rondes - "Mijn achterbanden zijn volledig op", aldus Verstappen, die nu bijna een seconde per ronde langzamer is dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +4,1
  3. Pérez +3,3
  4. Sainz +11,9
  5. Norris +2,6
  6. Leclerc
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Bottas
  9. Ocon
  10. Ricciardo
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - De achterstand van Verstappen op Hamilton loopt op tot drie seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - "Ik begin het lastig te krijgen op deze banden", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 rondes - Leider Hamilton heeft twee seconden voorsprong op Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 rondes - Omdat Verstappen op zacht rijdt en Hamilton op medium is dit juist de fase van de race waarin Verstappen het verschil moet maken. Hamilton rijdt echter weg bij de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 rondes - Verstappen heeft 1,7 seconden achterstand op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 rondes - "Dit is ongelooflijk. Wat zijn ze in hemelsnaam aan het doen?", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Pérez
  4. Sainz
  5. Norris
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 57 rondes - "No investigation", aldus de FIA. Verstappen zal Hamilton dus op het asfalt in moeten halen.
