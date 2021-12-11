- GP Abu Dhabi
- Verstappen pakt pole
- Hamilton tweede
Poleposition nummer dertien voor Max Verstappen. Komt daarmee op gelijke hoogte met Graham Hill, Jacky Ickx, Jacques Villeneuve, Juan-Pablo Montoya en Mark Webber. #F1
- Verstappen heeft zondag met de softs potentieel de meeste grip bij de start. - Hij is nog steeds degene die het risico kan nemen in bocht 1. #F1
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Lando Norris
- Sergio Pérez
- Carlos Sainz
- Valtteri Bottas
- Charles Leclerc
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Esteban Ocon
- Daniel Ricciardo
Verstappen tops Q2 with a time of 1:22.800 He and team mate Perez set their fastest times on soft rubber, meaning those are their starting tyres for Sunday's race 👀 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Verstappen start morgen op softs. Hamilton op mediums. Softs normaal gesproken de betere band voor bij de start, maar tweestopper wordt wel waarschijnlijker zo. #F1
The first runs are in for Q2... Lewis leads Max by just 0.004s 😱 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Pirelli heeft min bandenspanning met 2 psi voor en 1 psi achter verhoogd. Een vd redenen dat we vandaag meer entry overstuur en blokkerende zien zien bij veel auto’s. Zonsondergang in Abu Dhabi is 17:35 lokale tijd. Baan gaat dus richting/gedurende Q3 afkoelen en veranderen.
- Hamilton - 1.23,185
- Verstappen - 1.23,189
- Bottas - 1.23,246
🏁 ELIMINATED: Q1 🏁 Latifi Russell (📸) Raikkonen Schumacher Mazepin #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1
Comfortably through Q1 🏁 Max and Checo advance in P3 and P4 👏 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪
Green light 🟢 Going again. The guys are leaving the pits on soft tyres. #Q1 #AbuDhabiGP
