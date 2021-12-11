Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi. Veel plezier!

  • GP Abu Dhabi
  • Verstappen pakt pole
  • Hamilton tweede
over één dag
Lando Norris is de verrassende nummer drie in de kwalificatie voor de GP van Abu Dhabi. "Ik voel me het hele weekend al comfortabel", zegt de McLaren-coureur op de persconferentie. "Ik ben erg blij, zeker met mijn rondje in Q3. Deze baan past goed bij ons. In Qatar waren we ook al goed, maar daarna werd het weer minder. We zaten hier ook dicht bij Ferrari. We zijn niet heel veel sneller dan zij, dus het wordt niet comfortabel. Ik heb de beste stoel voor morgen. Ik heb er zin in, om te zien wat er gebeurt tussen die twee. Het is al leuk om Max en Lewis te zien dit jaar. Ik heb veel respect voor ze. Ik ga er morgen van genieten als ik achter ze start."
over één dag
Horner vervolgt: "Verstappen, maar ook Pérez heeft in Q3 exceptioneel werk verricht. Zijn slipstream werkte perfect. Dit was een van Max' beste rondjes van het jaar. De tow is één à twee tienden waard, zeker geen halve seconde. Met name de derde sector van Max zag er extreem indrukwekkend uit. Nu is het zaak dat we deze prestatie omzetten naar een goed resultaat voor morgen."
over één dag
"We hebben vanmorgen de slipstreamtactiek besproken en besloten ook om met minder neerwaartse druk te gaan rijden", analyseert Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner bij Sky Sports. "Het was de enige manier waarop we de Mercedessen konden benaderen op de rechte stukken. Ik had er na Q1 nog een hard hoofd in, aangezien Lewis ongelooflijk snel was. Maar gaandeweg de kwalificatie ging het steeds beter."
over één dag
"Om te beginnen heeft Max een geweldige ronde gereden", zegt Lewis Hamilton over titelrivaal Max Verstappen. "We konden niet met ze concurreren vandaag, al zag het er in de trainingen nog wel goed uit. We konden niet antwoorden op die fantastische ronde van Max. Gelukkig bevinden we ons nog steeds in een goede positie, vooral ook gezien de banden waar we op starten. In de eerste ronde verloor ik wat snelheid in de laatste bocht en in bocht 5. De tweede ronde was foutloos, maar het was alsnog te weinig. Ik weet niet of het met het opwarmen van de banden te maken heeft, maar ik kon gewoon niet sneller. Max heeft deze pole volledig verdiend."
over één dag
Roept u maar: wie wordt wereldkampioen?
over één dag
"Dit voelt geweldig", zegt Max Verstappen na het behalen van zijn poleposition. "We hebben de auto verbeterd in de kwalificatie en ik ben hier ongelooflijk blij mee. Dit is precies wat we wilden, al was het vandaag zeker niet makkelijk. Ik kijk uit naar morgen, want die dag is natuurlijk nog belangrijker. Of op zacht starten een probleem is? Ik voelde me goed op beide banden. Qua slijtage zou het in de avond in ieder geval wat makkelijker moeten worden. We gaan het zien."
over één dag
De top tien: 

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Lando Norris
  4. Sergio Pérez
  5. Carlos Sainz
  6. Valtteri Bottas
  7. Charles Leclerc
  8. Yuki Tsunoda
  9. Esteban Ocon
  10. Daniel Ricciardo
over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - Wat een prestatie van Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing! Verstappen is het hele weekend langzamer, maar slaat toe als het moet en pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton redt het niet! Max Verstappen pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi!
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton zit een tiende boven de tijd van Verstappen in de tweede sector!
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton verbetert zich net niet in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Gaan beide Mercedessen elkaar nu ook een slipstream geven? De courerus rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om poleposition te veroveren.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Pérez
  4. Bottas
  5. Sainz
  6. Leclerc
  7. Norris
  8. Ocon
  9. Ricciardo 
  10. Tsunoda
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen heeft een slipstream gekregen van Pérez. Mede daardoor staat hij een halve seconde los van Hamilton.
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Hamilton redt het niet! En wat een verschil! Verstappen is een halve seconde (!) sneller dan Verstappen in de eerste run.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Hamilton is langzamer dan Verstappen in de tweede sector!
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Hamilton is nipt sneller dan Verstappen in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q3) - De boordradio van Pérez duidt erop dat de Mexicaan Verstappen een slipstream gaat geven. "Laat Max dichterbij komen in sector 3."
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Wie pakt poleposition? De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg. Verstappen gaat meteen naar buiten.
over één dag
Deze tien coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sergio Pérez
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Carlos Sainz
  5. Charles Leclerc
  6. Valtter Bottas
  7. Lando Norris
  8. Yuki Tsunoda
  9. Esteban Ocon
  10. Daniel Ricciardo
over één dag
We weten dus nu al dat de Mercedes- en Red Bull-coureurs morgen op andere strategieën staan. Verstappen en Pérez beginnen op de zachte band aan de race, terwijl Hamilton en Bottas op medium beginnen.
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - De afvallers:

11. Fernando Alonso
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Lance Stroll
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Sebastian Vettel
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q3, maar klokt zijn tijd wel op de zachte band. Pérez staat ook op zacht en eindigt als tweede. Hamilton mag op medium starten en eindigt als derde.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Dat betekent dat de Nederlander morgen op de zachte band moet starten en dat is zeker geen voordeel.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen gaat naar buiten op de zachte band.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Wat gaat Verstappen doen? Gaat hij nog een keer naar buiten op medium, of op zacht? Starten op de zachte band is morgen een nadeel, maar nog een poging wagen op medium is wel een kleine gok.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

6. Tsunoda
7. Alonso
8. Ocon
9. Norris
10. Pérez

11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Giovinazzi
14. Vettel
15. Gasly
over één dag
Nog 8 min - Verstappen verremt zich. "Verdomme, ik heb een gigantische flatspot", aldus de Nederlander. Dat is slecht nieuws voor Verstappen, die - als deze tijd blijft staan - op deze banden moet starten morgen. Verstappen zal dus nog een keer naar buiten moeten om op andere banden een tijd te klokken.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q2) - De verschillen zijn minimaal! Verstappen is vier duizendsten (!) langzamer dan Hamilton op medium. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.23,185
  2. Verstappen - 1.23,189
  3. Bottas - 1.23,246
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! Verstappen en Pérez gaan beiden op pad met medium. Ook Hamilton en Bottas rijden naar buiten met mediumrubber.
over één dag
De coureurs uit de top tien moeten racen op de band die zij in Q2 gebruiken. Gaat Verstappen op pad met medium?
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Hamilton en Bottas zijn flink sneller dan Verstappen in de eerste kwalificatiesessie in Abu Dhabi. Bij de afvallers is Nicholas Latifi verrassend sneller dan Williams-teamgenoot George Russell.

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. George Russell
18. Kimi Räikkönen
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Hamilton haalt nog eens bijna een halve seconde van zijn snelste tijd af. Ook Bottas verbetert zich fors. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.22,845
  2. Bottas - 1.23,117
  3. Verstappen - 1.23,322
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Hamilton en Bottas gaan nog een keer op pad, terwijl beide Red Bulls binnen lijken te blijven.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

15. Giovinazzi

16. Vettel
17. Räikkönen
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Groen! De baan is vrijgegeven en de sessie wordt hervat. De Mercedes- en Red Bull-coureurs lijken veilig voor Q2.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Norris kegelt een paaltje omver. De sessie wordt stilgelegd zodat deze veilig kan worden opgeruimd.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen nadert de snelste tijd van Hamilton tot op een halve tiende. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.23,266
  2. Verstappen - 1.23,322
  3. Bottas - 1.23,367
  4. Pérez - 1.23,577
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Russell
14. Giovinazzi
15. Räikkönen

16. Stroll
17. Vettel
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Hamilton is in zijn eerste getimede ronde liefst vier tienden rapper dan Verstappen. Bottas springt naar de tweede plek en is ook rapper dan de Red Bull-rijder. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.23,266
  2. Bottas - 1.23,367
  3. Verstappen - 1.23,680
