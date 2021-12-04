Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen snel in VT3
  • LIVE:
  • Kwalificatie
over 2 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 is onderweg. Vrijwel alle coureurs gaan de baan op met mediumbanden.
over 2 dagen
FINISH Q1 - Sergio Pérez is het snelst in Q1. Ook Max Verstappen (vijfde) en Lewis Hamilton (negende) gaan door naar Q2. De afvallers: 

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Lance Stroll
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Niktita Mazepin
over 2 dagen
FINISH Q1 - Motorprobleem Valtteri Bottas! De Fin valt stil aan het begin van de pitstraat en ziet zijn kwalificatie waarschijnlijk nu al ten einde komen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen wordt enorm gehinderd in de laatste sector en breekt zijn laatste ronde af.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez. Met 1.28,021 is hij 36 duizendsten sneller dan Bottas.
over 2 dagen
Reprimande Hamilton voor hinderen Mazepin
Lewis Hamilton krijgt geen gridstraf voor het hinderen van Nikita Mazepin. De Brit ontvangt wel een reprimande voor het incident en een boete van 25.000 dollar.
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Bottas is twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen en verwijst de Nederlander naar P2.
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q1) - "Ik had een waardeloze eerste sector", aldus Max Verstappen, die desondanks het snelst is.
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.28,285 is de Red Bull-rijder nipt sneller dan Sainz.
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

12. Pérez
13. Alonso
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell

16. Vettel
17. Stroll
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
over 2 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Carlos Sainz klokt de snelste tijd. Met 1.28,330 is de Spanjaard een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q1) - De baan wordt sneller en sneller. Verstappen zakt naar de vijfde plek en zal zo nog een snelle ronde moeten gaan rijden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Hamilton noteert 1.28,466 en is daarmee twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen opent met 1.28,659 en is daarmee het snelst. Hamilton breekt zijn eerste getimede ronde af nadat hij een foutje maakte.
over 2 dagen
Nog 16 min (Q1) - "Het gaat een zooitje worden in de laatste sector", meldt Charles Leclerc over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië is onderweg.
over 2 dagen
Er is nog geen uitspraak over het incident tussen Hamilton en Mazepin. We gaan ons focussen op de kwalificatie.
over 2 dagen
Geen gridstraf Hamilton voor negeren gele vlaggen
Lewis Hamilton krijgt geen gridstraf voor het negeren van gele vlaggen. Volgens de stewards kwam de melding van de gele vlag alleen van een lichtpaneel, die minder dan één seconde heeft gebrand. Zowel de stewards als de computers zouden geen melding van de gele vlaggen hebben gegeven, waardoor Hamilton niets te verwijten valt.
over 2 dagen
Een aantal weken geleden in Brazilië kreeg Hamilton natuurlijk ook verschillende gridstraffen, maar desondanks schreef hij de race in São Paulo wel op zijn naam. Inhalen is op het razendsnelle circuit in Djedda echter een stuk lastiger dan op Interlagos.
over 2 dagen
Wie wordt dit jaar wereldkampioen?
over 2 dagen
Hamilton heeft het kantoor van de FIA verlaten. De Brit loopt met sportief directeur Ron Meadows terug naar zijn team. Het is onbekend hoelaat de FIA met een uitspraak komt.
over 2 dagen
Mercedes ontdekt olielek: Bottas wisselt motor
Nog meer nieuws vanuit Mercedes want Valtteri Botass wisselt voorafgaand aan de kwalificatie van motor. Het Duitse team heeft een olielek ontdekt aan de auto van de Fin. Mercedes kiest niet voor een nieuwe motor, maar zal een gebruikte motor installeren in de auto. Daardoor ontloopt Bottas een gridstraf.
over 2 dagen
Stewards onderzoeken ook incident tussen Hamilton en Mazepin
Lewis Hamilton zit mogelijk nog dieper in de problemen. De Brit moet zich ook melden bij de stewards omdat hij Nikita Mazepin heeft opgehouden. Daar staat normaal gesproken een gridstraf van drie plaatsen op.
over 2 dagen
Hamilton moet vrezen voor gridstraf na negeren gele vlaggen
Groot nieuws uit Saoedi-Arabië: Lewis Hamilton moet zich melden bij de stewards omdat hij tijdens de derde vrije training een dubbele gele vlag heeft genegeerd. Voor hetzelfde vergrijp kreeg Max Verstappen twee weken geleden in Qatar een gridstraf van vijf plekken.
over 2 dagen
FINISH - De uitslag van de derde vrije training:

  1. Max Verstappen - 1.28,100
  2. Lewis Hamilton - 1.28,314
  3. Sergio Pérez - 1.28,629
  4. Yuki Tsunoda - 1.28,641
  5. Pierre Gasly - 1.28,715
  6. Valtteri Bottas - 1.29,019
over 2 dagen
FINISH - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. De Nederlander gaat het razendsnelle circuit in Djedda rond in 1.28,100 en is daarmee twee tienden sneller dan Lewis Hamilton. Sergio Pérez completeert de top drie.
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min - Hamilton is inmiddels al enige tijd op zacht onderweg, maar komt nog niet aan de tijd van Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 12 min - Verstappen haalt nog eens een tiende van zijn snelste tijd af. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.28,105
  2. Hamilton (S) - 1.28,314
  3. Gasly (S) - 1.28,715
over 2 dagen
Nog 15 min - Hachelijk moment voor Lewis Hamilton. De Brit rijdt op de racelijn vol in de weg van Mazepin, die de Mercedes nog maar net kan ontwijken.
over 2 dagen
Nog 21 min - Het zou wel eens een gekke kwalificatie kunnen worden vanmiddag. De zachte band is moeilijk op temperatuur te krijgen, terwijl de harde band zelfs sneller lijkt. De coureurs hebben nog twintig minuten om de juiste afstelling te vinden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 27 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. De Nederlander klokt 1.28,212 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Hamilton, die wel op de harde band rijdt. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.28,212
  2. Hamilton (H) - 1.28,314
  3. Gasly (M) - 1.28,715
over 2 dagen
Nog 34 min - Verstappen klokt de tweede tijd, maar geeft nog altijd drie tienden toe op Hamilton. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (H) - 1.28,314
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.28,649
  3. Gasly (M) - 1.28,715
over 2 dagen
Nog 36 min - Oef, wat een snelle tijd van Lewis Hamilton is dit. De Brit klokt op zijn harde banden 1.28,314 en is daarmee verreweg het snelst.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 min - Hamilton, Bottas en Pérez verbeteren zich fors. Verstappen zakt naar de zesde plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (H) - 1.29,179
  2. Bottas (H) - 1.29,431
  3. Pérez (S) - 1.29,511
  4. Norris (S) - 1.29,600
  5. Sainz (M) - 1.29,746
  6. Verstappen (S) - 1.29,863
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 min - Verstappen komt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op zachte banden nog niet aan de snelste tijd van Hamilton op harde banden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 43 min - Lewis Hamilton staat achterstevoren. De Mercedes-coureur is de controle over zijn auto kwijtgeraakt in de eerste bocht, maar kan zijn weg wel vervolgen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 min - Verstappen gaat op pad met zachte banden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 46 min - Lewis Hamilton zet de eerste serieuze tijd op de klok: 1.29,605. Verstappen staat nog altijd binnen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (H) - 1.29,605
  2. Bottas - (H) - 1.29,988
  3. Räikkönen (S) - 1.30,189
Terug omhoog