- Verstappen snel in VT3
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
Valtteri and Lewis progress into Q2. 👊 P2 and P10 in a frantic Q1. Track evolution out there was 🤯
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Lance Stroll
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Niktita Mazepin
12. Pérez
13. Alonso
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
16. Vettel
17. Stroll
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
GREEN LIGHT: Q1 🟢 The first ever F1 qualifying session in Saudi Arabia is GO! #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Se non ha ridotto la velocità sarà pressoché impossibile per Hamilton salvarsi dalla penalità #SaudiArabianGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- DANIELE
- Moment van plaatsen
On the right. And it was Max that was slow there. 😆
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ky
- Moment van plaatsen
Here's how the third and final practice session played out... So, what are your early predictions for qualifying? 🤔 #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Max Verstappen - 1.28,100
- Lewis Hamilton - 1.28,314
- Sergio Pérez - 1.28,629
- Yuki Tsunoda - 1.28,641
- Pierre Gasly - 1.28,715
- Valtteri Bottas - 1.29,019
- Verstappen (S) - 1.28,105
- Hamilton (S) - 1.28,314
- Gasly (S) - 1.28,715
- Verstappen (S) - 1.28,212
- Hamilton (H) - 1.28,314
- Gasly (M) - 1.28,715
- Hamilton (H) - 1.28,314
- Verstappen (S) - 1.28,649
- Gasly (M) - 1.28,715
- Hamilton (H) - 1.29,179
- Bottas (H) - 1.29,431
- Pérez (S) - 1.29,511
- Norris (S) - 1.29,600
- Sainz (M) - 1.29,746
- Verstappen (S) - 1.29,863
- Hamilton (H) - 1.29,605
- Bottas - (H) - 1.29,988
- Räikkönen (S) - 1.30,189