Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen crasht in laatste ronde
  • Pole Hamilton
  • Bottas tweede
over 2 dagen
"Dit is vreselijk", zegt Max Verstappen. "Het was tot dat moment een goede kwalificatie. Het is erg moeilijk om de banden op te warmen, maar de snelheid was er zeker. Ik weet niet precies wat er gebeurde. Ik blokkeerde mijn wielen en verloor de achterkant. De derde plek is teleurstellend, gezien de snelheid die we hadden. Het positieve is wel dat de snelheid in de auto zit."
over 2 dagen
FINISH (Q3) - De top tien: 

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Valtteri Bottas
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Charles Leclerc
  5. Sergio Pérez
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Lando Norris
  8. Yuki Tsunoda
  9. Esteban Ocon
  10. Antonio Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen moet hopen dat zijn versnellingsbak nog heel is. Als deze gewisseld moet worden zou hij een gridstraf van vijf plaatsen krijgen.
over 2 dagen
FINISH (Q3) - Lewis Hamilton pakt door de crash van Max Verstappen poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede en Max Verstappen wordt derde.
over 2 dagen
Verstappen vliegt de muur in! Dit verzin je niet. De Nederlander is op weg naar poleposition, maar vliegt in de laatste bocht de muur in. Dit kan een ongelooflijk belangrijk moment zijn in de titelstrijd. Verstappen eindigt niet als eerste, maar als derde.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min - Verstappen is in de tweede sector twee tienden rapper dan Hamilton!
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min - Verstappen is in de eerste sector een tiende sneller dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen begint aan zijn snelle ronde.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton! Met 1.27,511 is hij een tiende sneller dan Verstappen. Verstappen is nog onderweg en krijgt nog een poging.
over 2 dagen
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Hamilton is na de eerste twee sectoren 23 duizendsten langzamer dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen! Met 1.27,653 is de Nederlander ruim drie tienden rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Verstappen opent met een razendsnelle eerste sector.
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Hamilton plakt er nog een ronde aan vast. Ook Verstappen gaat op pad. Valtteri Bottas is voorlopig het snelst.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Hamilton raakt bijna de controle over zijn Mercedes kwijt en breekt zijn ronde af.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen blijft nog even binnen. De Mercedes-coureurs zijn wel onderweg.
over 2 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over 2 dagen
FINISH (Q2) - De afvallers:

11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Kimi Räikkönen
13. Fernando Alonso
14. George Russell
15. Carlos Sainz
over 2 dagen
FINISH (Q2) - Lewis Hamilton gaat als snelste door naar Q3. Sergio Pérez eindigt als tweede en Max Verstappen wordt derde.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton. Met 1.27,712 is hij twee tienden rapper dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Verstappen gaat voor de zekerheid nog een keer op pad met de zachte band. Hij zal zijn ronde afbreken als niemand sneller is.
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan is 7 duizendsten sneller dan teamgenoot Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 5 min (Q2) - Hamilton klokt de tweede tijd en splitst daarmee de Mercedes-coureurs.
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Pérez zet zijn Red Bull op de tweede plek. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.27,953
  2. Pérez 1.28,175
  3. Bottas 1.28,230
  4. Leclerc 1.28,459
  5. Hamilton 1.28,715
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Spin Carlos Sainz. De Spanjaard zorgt voor een gele vlag, maar kan zijn weg wel vervolgen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q2) - "Ik weet niet wat we aan het doen zijn, maar ik heb helemaal geen grip", aldus Lewis Hamilton. De Brit staat slechts vijfde.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q2) - De problemen van Bottas waren niet ernstig. De Fin gaat weer het asfalt op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Razendsnelle tijd Max Verstappen. De Nederlander opent op medium met 1.27,953 en is daarmee verreweg het snelst.
over 2 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 is onderweg. Vrijwel alle coureurs gaan de baan op met mediumbanden.
over 2 dagen
FINISH Q1 - Sergio Pérez is het snelst in Q1. Ook Max Verstappen (vijfde) en Lewis Hamilton (negende) gaan door naar Q2. De afvallers: 

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Lance Stroll
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Niktita Mazepin
over 2 dagen
FINISH Q1 - Motorprobleem Valtteri Bottas! De Fin valt stil aan het begin van de pitstraat en ziet zijn kwalificatie waarschijnlijk nu al ten einde komen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen wordt enorm gehinderd in de laatste sector en breekt zijn laatste ronde af.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez. Met 1.28,021 is hij 36 duizendsten sneller dan Bottas.
over 2 dagen
Reprimande Hamilton voor hinderen Mazepin
Lewis Hamilton krijgt geen gridstraf voor het hinderen van Nikita Mazepin. De Brit ontvangt wel een reprimande voor het incident en een boete van 25.000 dollar.
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Bottas is twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen en verwijst de Nederlander naar P2.
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q1) - "Ik had een waardeloze eerste sector", aldus Max Verstappen, die desondanks het snelst is.
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.28,285 is de Red Bull-rijder nipt sneller dan Sainz.
over 2 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

12. Pérez
13. Alonso
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell

16. Vettel
17. Stroll
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
over 2 dagen
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Carlos Sainz klokt de snelste tijd. Met 1.28,330 is de Spanjaard een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q1) - De baan wordt sneller en sneller. Verstappen zakt naar de vijfde plek en zal zo nog een snelle ronde moeten gaan rijden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Hamilton noteert 1.28,466 en is daarmee twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen opent met 1.28,659 en is daarmee het snelst. Hamilton breekt zijn eerste getimede ronde af nadat hij een foutje maakte.
