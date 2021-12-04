- Verstappen crasht in laatste ronde
- Pole Hamilton
- Bottas tweede
QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION ⏱️ It's a front row lockout for @MercedesAMGF1 on Sunday's starting grid in Jeddah 🚦 #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
WAT EEN SPANNING! 😨 Met deze ronde pakt Lewis Hamilton pole position in Jeddah! 👏 #ZiggoSport #F1 #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Pérez
- Pierre Gasly
- Lando Norris
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Esteban Ocon
- Antonio Giovinazzi
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Kimi Räikkönen
13. Fernando Alonso
14. George Russell
15. Carlos Sainz
- Verstappen 1.27,953
- Pérez 1.28,175
- Bottas 1.28,230
- Leclerc 1.28,459
- Hamilton 1.28,715
Valtteri and Lewis progress into Q2. 👊 P2 and P10 in a frantic Q1. Track evolution out there was 🤯
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Lance Stroll
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Niktita Mazepin
12. Pérez
13. Alonso
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
16. Vettel
17. Stroll
18. Latifi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin